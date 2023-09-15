‘Extremely frustrating’: Chester County deputies continue search for alleged killer

The manhunt for an armed and dangerous person and alleged killer continues in Chester County.

Deputies are looking for 25-year-old Zyterrion White, a suspect in a deadly shooting near Great Falls earlier in the week

White has been out on bond for a year in relation to attempted murder charges in 2021.

“He had an ankle monitor at the time of the murder, but within minutes he cut the ankle monitor off at the time of the murder, so we’re still looking for him,” said a spokesperson with Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

