‘Extremely heartbreaking.’ 4-year-old in critical condition after Lexington shooting

A Lexington 4-year-old was in critical condition after they were shot early Sunday morning at a local apartment complex, according to police.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 1100 block of Centre Parkway, Lt. Dan Truex said. They found a 4-year-old who had to be transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Truex said. Truex said he wasn’t aware of any arrests being made as of Sunday afternoon. It was unclear what led up to the shooting. Officers were still investigating.

“It’s obviously extremely heartbreaking to see something like this happen,” Truex said.

Police have a support team which helps first responders who respond to especially traumatic events, such as a shooting involving a small child, Truex said.

Police asked that anyone with more information about the shooting contact Lexington investigators. Those with information can call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.