Extremely rare wild jaguar spotted in Arizona

Recently released trail camera footage has apparently identified a live wild jaguar in Arizona, indications that an exceedingly rare species may be making a comeback. This is only the eighth individual jaguar conclusively identified in the American Southwest in the last three decades. This particular cat was differentiated from others through its unique pattern of rosettes, the spots found on jaguars, leopards and other wild feline species. Just as fingerprints and DNA strands can identify an individual human within our species of billions, each jaguar has distinctive spots.

“Every new jaguar in Arizona is a moment to celebrate,” Russ McSpadden, a Southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement announcing the discovery. “After being nearly wiped out these majestic felines continue to reestablish previously occupied territory despite border wall construction, new mines and other threats to their habitat. We’re extremely lucky to live near such magnificent creatures, and we’ve got to do everything we can to protect our shared landscape.”

The trail-cam footage was captured by wildlife videographer Jason Miller while the jaguar was roaming the Huachuca Mountains in southern Arizona. Now that researchers know a previously unidentified jaguar is out there, a new challenge awaits.

"Whether male or female, this new jaguar is going to need a mate," Megan Southern, jaguar recovery coordinator with the Rewilding Institute, told the Phoenix TV station KPNX. "Now is the time for us to have a serious conversation and take action to bring jaguars back."