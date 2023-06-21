'Extremely violent' explosion at Paris building injures at least 24 people

Police are investigating after a powerful blast hit a building in Paris Wednesday injuring at least 24 people, prompting the evacuation of surrounding buildings and sending plumes of smoke into the air over the city.

The cause of the explosion in rue Saint-Jacques in the city’s 5th arrondissement, or district, was not immediately known but officials said a gas leak could be to blame.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told reporters a fire broke out after the explosion near the historic Val de Grace military hospital.

The police chief described some of the injuries as being critical, but could not release additional details.

Paris police were asking people to avoid the area.

A police officer stands by damaged window as a rescue vehicle drives to a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

It was not immediately known if any fatalities occurred.

The facade of a building collapsed and emergency personnel were working to determine if anyone was inside it, the Associated Press reported.

Police officers and rescue workers work at the site of a fire Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. A strong explosion hit a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving four people injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Val de Grace monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

'Extremely violent'

Nunez told the AP the explosion took place at the Paris American Academy, a private school founded in 1965 that offers teaching in fashion design, interior design, fine arts and creative writing.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the 5th arrondissement, said the explosion took place at 5 p.m. local time and called blast "extremely violent."

"All my thoughts go out to the victims and families," the mayor tweeted.

The AP reported pieces of glass fell from buildings after the blast and the smell of smoke lingered in the air as firefighters attempted to get the fire under control.

The area was cordoned off as "scores of emergency workers, police and soldiers" responded to the neighborhood to search for survivors and investigate.

Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Possible gas leak to blame

Officials from the district said the blast and fire may have started due to a gas leak.

A probe has been opened into aggravated involuntary injury, a Paris prosecutor told the AP, and investigators are examining whether the explosion stemmed from a suspected violation of safety rules.

This is a developing story.

Contributing: Associated Press.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

