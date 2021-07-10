Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

HASSAN BARISE
·1 min read

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A large explosion in Somalia’s capital killed at least nine people and injured eight others, a health official said Saturday.

Dr. Mohamed Nur at the Medina Hospital told reporters that the toll reflected only the dead and wounded who were taken to the facility in Mogadishu where he works.

“I am sure the number is bigger as some of the victims were rushed to other hospitals, such as the privately owned ones,” he said.

The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.

A Somali police spokesman said Mogadishu's police commissioner, Col. Farhan Mohamud Qaroleh, was the target of the attack but he was safe.

“A suicide car bomber with heavy explosives plotted by the terrorist group al-Shabab has targeted the Mogadishu police commissioner,” police spokesman Said Adam Ali said. “They hit the vehicle of the Mogadishu police commissioner."

It was the second such large explosion in the city this month. A blast targeting a teashop killed at least 10 people last week.

Last month, a suicide bomb attack at a military base in Mogadishu killed at least 15 people.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • G20 signs off on tax crackdown, warns on virus variants

    VENICE, Italy (Reuters) -Finance chiefs of the G20 large economies endorsed a landmark move to stop multinationals shifting profits to low-tax havens at talks on Saturday where they will also warn that coronavirus variants threaten the global economic recovery. They also acknowledged the need to ensure fair access to vaccines in poorer countries. It caps eight years of wrangling over the tax issue and the aim is for national leaders to give it a final blessing at an October G20 summit in Rome.

  • China widens clampdown on overseas listings with pre-IPO review of firms with large user data

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator said on Saturday any company with data for more than 1 million users must undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas, broadening a clampdown on its large "platform economy". The security review will put a focus on risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said, posting the proposed rules on its website. China's cyberspace regulators are imposing tighter restrictions on data collection and data storage.

  • 'We need help': Haiti's interim leader requests US troops

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. “We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners for help,” Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told The Associated Press in a phone interview late Friday. The stunning request for U.S. military support recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death.

  • Texas lawmakers to consider sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas lawmakers will consider new voting restrictions on Saturday as part of a special legislative session called by Republican Governor Greg Abbott after Democrats blocked earlier versions of the legislation in a dramatic walkout. Republican state senators introduced their latest version of the bill, now known as SB 1, on Thursday, sparking outcry from Democrats and voter advocates who said it was being rushed through the legislative process to avoid public scrutiny. Lawmakers will consider SB 1 and its House counterpart in committee hearings early on Saturday.

  • Who Benefits From Trump’s Appearances? Spoiler: Trump.

    Stephen Zenner/GettyDonald Trump is doing Dallas on Sunday, his second appearance at a CPAC conclave since leaving the White House. Only speakers slavishly devoted to Trump are booked, like the governor proud to be called a “female Trump,” South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, Florida sidekick Sen. Rick Scott, and Donald Trump, Jr. who’s become a warm-up act for the old man.Junior droned on about all the things dear old Dad was supposedly right about: Ukraine, Russia, the election, cancel culture, Hunter

  • Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

    Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel, died in Egypt on Friday. In recent weeks, Egyptian media press reported that she had been hospitalized and was battling cancer. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's office said she had been a role model for Egyptian women and granted her a national award posthumously.

  • Want a movie night under the stars? This popular digital projector is on sale for $72

    This indoor/outdoor projector has racked up more than 4,500 five-star Amazon ratings—and it's marked down to its lowest price ever.

  • Murdaugh updates Thursday: New court docs prompt questions about 2019 Beaufort boat crash

    Interviews with police, filed Thursday in court, provide insight on confusion in the hours after the crash that killed Mallory Beach.

  • 16 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Other Royals at the Grocery Store

    On his trip through Wales earlier this week, Prince Charles visited the headquarters of Iceland Foods Ltd. in Deeside in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. To celebrate the event, which produced some iconic photographs of the Prince, here are 16 photos of royals looking utterly ridiculous in the grocery store. Iceland Food's managing director, Richard Walker, gave Prince Charles a tour of the market.

  • Travel agency criticizes how American Airlines handled mask dispute on delayed NC flight

    The travel company, which represents 47 high school grads going from Charlotte to the Bahamas, said the airline was “overly harsh” in its treatment of the students.

  • Mitch McConnell Sacked Online for Opposing Payment of College Athletes

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t a fan of the NCAA’s move to lessen restrictions on college athletes getting paid, and he faced major blowback for it this week. “If they’re really good, they get rich. If they’re not really good, they get a free education, so I’m having a hard time grasping what’s wrong with the current system,” he said Thursday in response to the NCAA announcement that college players can earn money from their names, likenesses and images. McConnell’s statement went

  • 'Flattering and comfortable': The T-shirt dress over 18,000 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for $32

    Psst: It has pockets!

  • Peter Thiel’s $5 billion Roth IRA moves Congress to consider changes to investment account’s rules

    Paypal (PYPL)co-founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion Roth individual retirement account balance has some members of Congress second-guessing the tax policies of these investment vehicles. Massachusetts Democratic Representative Richard Neal, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, has requested a proposal to “stop IRAs from being exploited,” he told ProPublica, which first reported about Thiel’s Roth IRA. ProPublica’s report used tax documents to reveal the tech giant’s account grew from less than $2,000 in 1999 to $5 billion today, thanks in part to investments in private securities.

  • Melvin Struggles to Shake Reddit Attack With 46% Loss So Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management ended the first half of 2021 down 46% as the hedge fund struggled to bounce back from a vicious attack by Reddit traders on its short positions.The firm, which plunged in January as its bearish bets on companies including GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were besieged by a retail-driven buying spree, was up about 1% in June, according to people familiar with the matter. Melvin now calculates its loss in the first month of

  • This Anti-Wrinkle, Acne-Fighting Serum Gives "Unreal" Results in 6 Days

    “Long story short, I am aging in reverse.”

  • 'Heartbreaking': Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 79

    The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 79 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was “moving forward with great urgency” in order to bring closure to the families of victims who have spent an agonizing two weeks waiting for news. “This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” Levine Cava said of the latest death toll.

  • Barron Trump Is So Much Taller Than Melania Trump in These Rare New Photos

    Melania Trump is back in New York City, and her potential semi-permanent relocation now has her teenage son, Barron Trump, joining her for an outing in the Big Apple. The mother-son pair were spotted leaving their Manhattan home (Trump Tower, of course) this past week on July 7, and it looks the youngest Trump, who […]

  • Psaki ends press briefing with a parting shot at Trump's long shot social media lawsuit

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki lobbed a parting shot at former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google. She said her boss, President Joe Biden, has more important things to worry about.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Fed Up With 'Annoying' Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Trump is angry his son's girlfriend is capitalizing on family connections to back controversial GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens in Missouri, Politico reports.

  • AP Interview: Afghan warlord slams govt, quick US goodbye

    MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful warlord in northern Afghanistan and a key U.S. ally in the 2001 defeat of the Taliban blames a fractious Afghan government and an “irresponsible” American departure for the insurgents' recent rapid territorial gains across the north. Ata Mohammad Noor, who is among those behind the latest attempt to halt the Taliban advances by creating more militias, told The Associated Press that the Afghan military is badly demoralized. In an interview at his opulent home in Mazar-e-Sharif, the main city of the north, he said that even he had not expected the Taliban's rapid wins, particularly in nearby Badakhshan province in the country’s northeast corner.