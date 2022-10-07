Extremists cheer Musk Twitter deal; Oath Keepers trial heats up & more LGBTQ harassment

Will Carless, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Extremists of different stripes expressed their glee on social media that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, will probably soon own Twitter. Meanwhile, the historic trial of the Oath Keepers in the Jan. 6 insurrection continues, and the culture wars continue to focus on LGBTQ events.

It's the week in extremism.

A USA TODAY analysis shows that top Republicans lost thousands of followers on Twitter after Elon Musk revived his bid for the company.
Extremists hope to return to Twitter under Musk

Far-right pundits, conspiracy mongers and everyday extremists have been all aflutter this week after the news broke that the Musk deal to buy Twitter is back on. Musk, a self-professed "free speech absolutist," first offered to buy the social media company back in April. The deal was delayed by an ongoing lawsuit, but this week, Musk announced in a letter he would agree to buy Twitter at his original offer price of $54.20 a share.

  • The news was met with glee by extremists on several of the far-right platforms that have sprung up since the large social media companies moved to "deplatform" extremist accounts. On Gab, Gettr, Truth Social and Telegram, extremist groups from the Proud Boys to white supremacist groups welcomed the news.

  • We've written extensively on the possible impact a Musk-controlled Twitter would have on the world of American extremism. In April, we examined whether the deal would mean more hate speech on Twitter (probably, yes) and in July, we pointed out that Twitter's existing ban on the Proud Boys isn't working and even more of the extremist street gang members could return to the platform under Musk.

  • Musk has been largely silent on whether he will allow the extremists who were banned from Twitter back on the platform.

  • The Trump question: Twitter infamously "permanently" banned then-president Donald Trump from the platform in January 2021. Trump, who has since founded his own fledgeling social media company, would likely relish a return to Twitter, where he has a long history os posting disinformation, lies and propaganda.

Twitter, Musk and hate speech: Will free speech mean more hate speech on Twitter under Elon Musk?

Proud Boys on Twitter: Twitter banned the Proud Boys, but they're still there. Under Elon Musk, there could be more

Supporters of the extremist group Oath Keepers stand outside the federal courthouse, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Washington.
Oath Keepers trial continues

The seditious conspiracy trial of Stewart Rhodes, founder of the paramilitary extremist group the Oath Keepers, and four alleged accomplices for their role in the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol insurrection, continued in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom this week.

The trial is arguably the most high-profile prosecution to come out of the  insurrection.

  • Get up to speed: My colleague Ella Lee and I wrote a full analysis of the historic trial and the novel legal theory central to Rhodes' defense.

  • Lee has been in the Oath Keepers courtroom every day. She wrote this week about how federal prosecutors argue the Oath Keepers were "leaders" on Jan. 6, in their opening statements, and also about the prosecutors' initial evidence: a discussion about rallying members for a possible fight in Washington.

  • Prosecutors claim Rhodes and the others started planning for the insurrection just days after the 2020 election.  The day the election was called in President Joe Biden's favor, "Rhodes called Biden an 'illegitimate usurper' and issued a call to action via the encrypted messaging app Signal," Lee reports.

Other conspiracy trials: The Oath Keepers are one of three extremist groups on trial for conspiracy related to Jan. 6. Members of the gang the Proud Boys go to trial in December. Another prosecution of alleged followers of the Three Percenters does not yet have a trial date.

Oath Keepers trial backgrounder: Oath Keepers trial: A 1800s-inspired defense meets most significant Jan. 6 prosecution yet

Opening statements: Prosecutors argue militia members were 'leaders' on Jan. 6

Baker hassled for hosting LGBTQ events

Tess Owen's stories at Vice News are always worth a read, and her latest is no exception. Owen went deep profiling an Illinois baker and business owner who has faced months of targeted harassment from far-right extremists for her support of LGBTQ events including family friendly drag events.

  • Corrina Bendel-Sac has received threatening phone calls, harassment on the street and in front of her business and has even had her bakery vandalized, Owen reports.

  • It hasn't stopped her. The activist and business owner continues to host LGBTQ friendly events. "We’re lovers, not fighters,” she told Owen. “We’re a little bit badass."

  • Context: This is just one example of how family friendly or all-ages drag shows have become a flashpoint in America's culture wars. Whipped up by far-right media personalities and conspiracy theorists, extremist groups, particularly the Proud Boys, who have shown up to disrupt the events, or hassled hosts to cancel them.

  • Why? The far-right extremists believe they're justified in attacking the events because, in their world view, the drag shows are not about entertainment, but are instead about "grooming" children for pedophiles. This conspiracy theory is spread by extreme right-wing commentators without any justification or evidence.

Catch up:: Oath Keepers on trial, extremists on Spotify: Last week in extremism

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Musk's Twitter deal, Oath Keepers' trial, Illinois baker's crusade

