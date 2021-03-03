Extremists discuss plans to 'remove Democratic lawmakers,' FBI-DHS bulletin warns

Julia Ainsley and Frank Thorp V
·2 min read

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI sent a joint intelligence bulletin to state and local law enforcement agencies late Tuesday warning that some domestic groups have "discussed plans to take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about" this Thursday, March 4, according to a senior law enforcement official who described the document to NBC News.

The bulletin, titled "National Capital Region Remains Attractive Target for Domestic Violent Extremists," warned that "Domestic Violent Extremists" or "Militia Violent Extremists" were emboldened by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and therefore pose a higher overall threat.

The bulletin said the militia violent extremists may "exploit public gatherings either formally organized or spontaneous to engage in violence," according to the description of the document.

It also states that domestic violent extremists have a continued "perception of election fraud and other conspiracy theories associated with the presidential transition, which may contribute to (Domestic Violent Extremists) mobilizing to violence with little or no warning."

The law enforcement official said the bulletin makes clear that "the threat did not begin or end on January 6."

The new warning comes as national security officials testified before two Senate committees about the law enforcement response to the Capitol assault in January.

Also Wednesday, Capitol Police said it has obtained intelligence showing a “possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group” on March 4.

“We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers,” the agency said in a statement.

Supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory have set March 4 as the date they believe former president Donald Trump will return to office.

NBC News reported Tuesday that law enforcement agencies around Washington, D.C., were adding extra security out of concern of potential unrest. While users in online QAnon groups are looking forward to Thursday, no specific protests or events are being planned, according to an NBC analysis of the largest remaining forums.

Recommended Stories

  • Greece: Tougher lockdown rules target exercise cheats

    Authorities in Greece said Wednesday that police will target people making false exercise claims to bypass stay-at-home orders as part of tougher new restrictions. COVID-19 infections remain on the rise in Greece, despite four months of lockdown measures. Greece reported 2,702 confirmed new infections Wednesday, the highest daily total so far this year, as the daily number of infections per 100,000 rose to 15.7 as a seven-day rolling average, from 4.2 on Jan. 22.

  • Stellantis aims to lift Fiat Chrysler margins towards PSA levels

    Carmaker Stellantis, created by the merger of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), aims to lift profit margins this year towards the levels attained by its Chief Executive Carlos Tavares at PSA. With 14 brands under one roof, including Fiat, Peugeot, Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, the world's fourth largest carmaker was formed in January. The group said on Wednesday it was targeting an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.5%-7.5% this year, assuming no further significant COVID-19 related lockdowns.

  • Democrat Katie Porter says to target Big Oil in new role as natural resources chair

    U.S. Representative Katie Porter, who has earned a reputation for grilling bank and drug company executives during Congressional hearings, told Reuters she will focus on a new target in her new role as chair of the House Natural Resources Oversight Committee: Big Oil. The position will make the California Democrat a key player in U.S. energy policy as President Joe Biden puts curbs on federal fossil fuel development at the center of a plan to fight climate change. Biden paused new federal oil and gas leases, source of about a quarter of U.S. petroleum production, shortly after taking office in a move widely seen as a first step toward delivering on his campaign promise of a permanent ban.

  • Canadian 'incel' killer found guilty of murder over Toronto van attack

    Self-described ‘incel’ convicted of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder A man leaves a note at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the van attack in Toronto in April 2018. Photograph: Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian man who killed 10 people when he drove a rental van on to a crowded Toronto sidewalk has been found guilty of murder, after a judge rejected defense arguments that he was unable to understand the consequence of his actions. Alek Minassian was convicted of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in a hearing held online on Wednesday. Ontario superior court justice Anne Molloy said the accused had craved infamy for his killings, and refused to use his name, referring to him throughout as “John Doe”. “He knew death would be irreversible. He knew their families would grieve,” said Molloy as she delivered her judgment. “He freely chose the option that was morally wrong, knowing what the consequences would be for himself and for everybody else. It does not matter that he does not have remorse nor empathize with the victims,” she said, as she delivered a portion of her 83-page judgment. The court heard that on 23 April 2018, the suspect rented a cargo van and drove it along a busy Toronto street, deliberately striking pedestrians. His actions took the lives of Renuka Amarasingha, Betty Forsyth, Ji Hun Kim, Dorothy Sewell, Anne Marie D’Amico, So He Chung, Andrea Bradden, Chul Min “Eddie” Kang, Geraldine Brady and Munir Najjar. Molloy also listed the horrific injuries suffered by sixteen others. Yunsheng Tian, 28, suffered traumatic brain injury, a fracture to the spine, 24 broken vertebrae, facial fractures and a laceration to his left leg. Beverley Smith, 81, was forced to have both her legs amputated above the knee. The judge spoke of the “numerous ordinary citizens who tended to the injured and comforted the dying at the scene” as well those who tried to wrest control of the van from the accused and shouted to warn pedestrians. These, the judge said, were the “true heroes of that day”. Because Minassian had already admitted planning and carrying out the attack, the five-week trial at the end of last year, focused almost entirely on his mental state at the time. Prosecutors had argued that the accused – motivated by his hatred of women and radicalized on online forums – wanted infamy and was willing to kill as many innocent people as he could to achieve it. Speaking with police following his arrest in 2018, the accused told officers that he belonged to an online subculture of men who blame women for their sexual frustration – and that he drew inspiration from others who used violence as a form of retribution for “being unable to get laid”. But in her verdict, Molloy disputed the notion that he was motived to commit murder on behalf of the “incel” – or “involuntarily celibate” movement. “I am sure that resentment towards women who were never interested in him was a factor in this attack, but not the driving force,” she wrote. “Instead … he piggybacked on the ‘incel’ movement to ratchet up his own notoriety.” Instead, Molloy pointed out that Minassian was “profoundly lonely”, saw himself as a failure and spent hours looking at “depraved” internet sites. “Why did he do it? There is a long answer,” she wrote. “But there is a short answer, a bottom line: he did it to become famous.” Molloy also noted that the accused did not appear suicidal. Instead, his desire to “die by cop” was seen as the culmination of his broader aims. Defence lawyers argued that the accused’s autism spectrum disorder hampered his ability to understand the wrongness of his actions and that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible for his actions. In her judgment, Molloy found that the accused had spent years fantasizing about committing the crime. While he considered how it might affect his family, he “deliberately set those thoughts aside, ignoring them, because he did not want them to deter him from achieving this important goal”.In Canada, a person deemed not criminally responsible is institutionalized for an indefinite period, until they can demonstrate they are no longer a risk to the public. The hearing was livestreamed on YouTube because of the pandemic, but several victims’ family members gathered outside the Ontario superior court in Toronto to hear the verdict. “You’re holding your breath for three years,” said Nick D’Amico, the brother of Anne Marie D’Amico, who was killed in the attack. “And now you can finally breathe.” Catherine Riddell, who suffered brain trauma, broken ribs and a broken pelvis during the attack, told reporters that she would finally get a good night’s sleep after hearing Molloy’s verdict. “He can spend the rest of his life in jail because he deserves it. He took lives and he didn’t care and you just have to be accountable for what you do,” she said. The Ontario Autism Coalition, which had previously expressed frustration over the use of autism in the defence argument, said it in a statement it was relieved at Molloy’s decision. “Violent traits have no connection to autism; in fact, people on the autism spectrum are far more likely to be victims as opposed to perpetrators of violence,” the group said. Lawyers from both sides will return to court on March 18 to discuss a timeline for sentencing.

  • Police disclose possible plot by militia group to attack U.S. Capitol

    The police force that guards the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it has obtained intelligence pointing to a possible plot by a militia group to breach the building on Thursday, an alleged plan with echoes of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A U.S. Capitol Police statement did not name the organization but called it "an identified militia group." Authorities have said right-wing extremists were part of a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Popular Tom Cruise TikTok Deepfake Is Uncomfortably Tom Cruise-Like

    A knockoff Tom Cruise is taking over TikTok, one cheeky grin at a time, and fans aren't totally sure what to think about the deepfake actor.

  • Man runs inside Walmart during police chase to change his clothes, California cops say

    “Employees watched him change clothes in the store.”

  • The House is going to vote on a sweeping voting rights act. What's in it?

    The For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1, would provide sweeping reforms on redistricting, absentee voting, voting rights and election security.

  • Suspects Who Beat Asian Pizzeria Owner Unconscious in Pennsylvania Identified

    Three suspects have been identified in connection with a violent robbery that allegedly left a pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania unconscious last month. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred outside Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria at 674 E. Marshall Street on Feb. 19. ﻿Ying Ngov, 56, was working when she spotted three young men looking at her business that night.

  • Pipe bomb found, safely detonated at Iowa polling location

    Officials said they didn't believe the incident, which delayed voting for hours Tuesday, was tied to a vote on a local school spending measure.

  • A $2 Billion Energy Project Threatens a 7,000 Year-Old Reef

    (Bloomberg) -- At more than 7,000 years-old, the Datan algal reef was probably alive and humming before humans domesticated the horse.But the rocky shoal, which stretches along Taiwan’s northern coastline and is home to an endangered coral species, is at risk from a $2 billion liquefied natural gas import project, local activists say.The venture is pitting environmental campaigners against the Tsai Ing-wen-led government, which has voiced support for the plant as it pivots toward cleaner burning fuels and renewables. Activists said Tuesday they believe they’ve now collected sufficient signatures to trigger a referendum, which could occur in August. The ballot would ask voters whether the plant’s location should be changed.Owner CPC Corp. said in a statement Tuesday it followed legal and environmental processes for the facility’s approval and that suggested alternative plans such as moving the plant to a different location, or building a pipeline from existing import terminals could face delays. Fuel imported via the terminal will generate about 6% of Taiwan’s electricity supply, according to CPC.If the import plant doesn’t supply gas as scheduled “there will be a huge gap in power supply of northern Taiwan” that may impact as many as 10 million people in Taipei and other northern cities, as well as Hsinchu Science Park, CPC said.The potential referendum presents another hurdle for Taiwan’s massive energy transition strategy, which targets phasing out nuclear power by 2025 and increasing the share of natural gas to 50% of the power mix. Gas was at almost 36% of the mix in 2020, and importing more LNG is the only option for the government to meet its target.“The government respects that referendum demonstrates public opinion,” Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said to reporters Tuesday. “On the other hand, we also need to ensure stability in electricity supply, which benefits the public and industries.”Underwater photography shows there was no algae reef ecology in the construction area of Guantang industrial port, according to a statement on CPC’s website. The government has trimmed the size of the project 90% to 23 hectares to meet environmental protection guidelines, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said in a Facebook post last month.Construction on the LNG import terminal began in 2019, and the facility’s first storage tank is scheduled to be completed as early as October 2022, according to a spokesman for CPC. The entire project is slated for completion in 2025.​Natural gas and LNG, once touted as bridge fuels to smooth the transition away from coal, have come under increased opposition from green groups seeking to combat climate change and ecological harm. Ireland recently scrapped two proposed LNG import terminals, while France’s Engie SA in November halted plans to buy LNG from a U.S. developer on pollution concerns.The Taiwan venture, which would be CPC’s third LNG terminal, is scheduled to begin some supply from 2022 and will cost NT$60.1 billion ($2.2 billion) when completed, according to the company’s spokesperson Ray Chang. The project passed an evaluation by the Environmental Protection Administration in 2018.(Updates with CPC’s response in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ICE has opened a human-smuggling investigation after an overpacked SUV crashed in California near the Mexican border, killing 13

    At least 13 people were killed when an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a gravel truck 10 miles north of the Mexican border on Tuesday.

  • Biden's Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is taking shape at the slowest pace of any in modern history, with just over a dozen nominees for top posts confirmed more than a month into his tenure. Among Biden’s 23 nominees with Cabinet rank, just 13 have been confirmed by the Senate, or a little over half. On Tuesday, Biden's Cabinet was thrown into further uncertainty when his nominee to lead the White House budget office, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after her nomination faced opposition from key senators on both sides of the aisle.

  • Dr. Oz springs into physician mode to help save man who collapsed

    The celebrity doctor was at Newark's airport and rushed over to help after a man collapsed with no pulse, police said.

  • Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts

    ABC News debuted new series “Soul of a Nation” on Tuesday, but only 1.8 million total TV viewers tuned in. NBC’s Season 3 premiere of “New Amsterdam” did much better in the same 10 o’clock time slot. It’s important to point out here that NBC had much stronger programming leading in to its 10 p.m. hour. Also last night, The CW kicked off Season 7 of “The Flash,” which served as lead-in for the second episode of freshman show “Superman & Lois.” NBC finished first in the key ratings demo, adults 18-49, but CBS was No. 1 in terms of overall audience tallies. Also Read: Even George Stephanopoulos Can't Deny David Muir's 'World News Tonight' Ratings Turnaround NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Young Rock” at 8 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 3.1 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., “Kenan” got a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers. “The Voice” at 9 p.m. drew a 0.9/6 and 6.2 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “New Amsterdam” received a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million viewers. CBS was second in ratings with...Read original story Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts At TheWrap

  • Capitol Police warns of "possible plot to breach the Capitol"

    Some conspiracy theorists believe former President Donald Trump will retake power on March 4, which marked Inauguration Day for presidents prior to 1933.

  • Meghan Markle has hit back at allegations that she bullied royal staff members

    The "calculated smear campaign" by palace staff was likely timed to undermine the couple's interview with Oprah, Markle's spokesperson has said.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Stranded SpaceX engineers, a foldable iPhone, and Amazon's executive shakeup: here are the 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Pro-Trump channel awkwardly shuts down conspiracy theories to follow YouTube guidelines

    Anchors on RSBN have been playing conspiracy whack-a-mole, swatting down paranoid comments to which they themselves seem sympathetic.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again