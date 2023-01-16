Exxaro Resources' (JSE:EXX) investors will be pleased with their impressive 148% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Exxaro Resources Limited (JSE:EXX) shareholders have seen the share price rise 55% over three years, well in excess of the market return (12%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 42% , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Exxaro Resources was able to grow its EPS at 18% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 16% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Exxaro Resources has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Exxaro Resources will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Exxaro Resources' TSR for the last 3 years was 148%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Exxaro Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 25% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Exxaro Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Exxaro Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on ZA exchanges.

