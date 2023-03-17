Exxaro Resources Limited's (JSE:EXX) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 9x, you may consider Exxaro Resources Limited (JSE:EXX) as a highly attractive investment with its 3.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Exxaro Resources as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Exxaro Resources' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Exxaro Resources would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 36%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 71% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 9.3% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Exxaro Resources' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Exxaro Resources revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

