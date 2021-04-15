Exxon, activist spend over $65 million in battle for oil giant's future

  • FILE PHOTO: Blanca Gonzales and Susan Cooper protest ExxonMobil's climate change policies as people arrive at the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Dallas
  • FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig owned by Exxon near Carlsbad
  • uFILE PHOTO: Darren Woods, Chairman & CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation attends a news conference at the NYSE
  • FILE PHOTO: A view of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
1 / 4

Exxon, activist spend over $65 million in battle for oil giant's future

FILE PHOTO: Blanca Gonzales and Susan Cooper protest ExxonMobil's climate change policies as people arrive at the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Dallas
Jennifer Hiller and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·4 min read

By Jennifer Hiller and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and a small activist hedge fund are waging a more than $65 million proxy fight over board seats, with the largest U.S. oil producer marshalling executives, TV appearances, social media and websites to rebut the challenge.

The David-and-Goliath fight has Exxon determined to block Engine No. 1's four nominees at its May 26 shareholder meeting, while urging shareholders reject proposals to split its chairman and chief executive roles, and block climate-related reports sought by other groups.

Exxon has out gunned its tiny rival's $30 million budget with spending the company expects will be about $35 million above its usual proxy solicitation costs, according to regulatory filings.

Some proxy experts said Exxon's spending could reach $100 million, a figure the company rejects.

Its campaign includes more than 130 proxy-related filings through April 14, about four times as many as its rival, a website, Twitter posts, blogs, and employee forums.

"Don’t be deceived by a months’ old hedge fund, Engine No. 1, that wants your Company to pursue a vague and undefined plan – which we believe will jeopardize our future and your dividend," Exxon wrote to shareholders this week.

HISTORIC LOSS

Investor Engine No. 1 last year took on the largest U.S. oil producer for "significant underperformance" and criticizing its lagging approach to cleaner fuels.

Exxon's historic $22.4 billion loss last year, three debt downgrades in two years and continued reliance on fossil fuels for future results has led to "the staggering decline of a once-iconic American company," the hedge fund said.

Charles Penner, a partner in Engine No. 1, declined to publicly comment on its campaign.

"Exxon Mobil’s scaremongering and efforts to obfuscate the facts are beneath it and we welcome a substantive debate as to the directors best suited to position the company for long-term success in a changing industry and world," the fund said in a statement.

Exxon has sought to blunt the fund's nominees by expanding its board and adding director Jeff Ubben, who ran a sustainable investing fund. It also has pledged to increase low-carbon initiatives and lower the intensity of its oilfield greenhouse gas emissions.

"Exxon Mobil will continue to provide updates on our strategy and plans to grow earnings and cash flow, pay and grow the dividend, fund high-value projects and position the company to have a meaningful role in the energy transition," said Exxon spokesman Casey Norton.

'KICK IN THE PANTS'

Engine No. 1 and Exxon have been holding meetings and calls with institutional investors to press their cases, according to people familiar with the matter.

Engine No. 1 has pressed the credentials of its board candidates, which include the former executive vice chairman of Marathon Petroleum Corp and the renewable fuels chief at Finnish refiner Neste Oyj.

The fund has won support from California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS), the second largest U.S. pension fund. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw plans to vote with the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

But several other Exxon holders declined to say how they plan to vote.

"Do I think that Exxon getting a kick in the pants is a bad thing? Absolutely not," said Mark Stoeckle, senior portfolio manager at shareholder Adams Funds, which holds 1.45 million Exxon shares. As poorly as the company has performed, Stoeckle says replacing a large percentage of Exxon's board seems an "overreach."

COSTLY PROXY FIGHT

Given Exxon's 2.8 million shareholders and 45% of its stock in the hands of individual holders, the battle could become one of the biggest proxy fights in history, said an executive at a proxy solicitation firm familiar with the matter.

Exxon will pay $2.5 million plus expenses for solicitation firms Mackenzie Partners and D.F. King. The two have agreed to assign about 350 employees to the campaign, Exxon said.

Activists typically have a hard time attracting shareholders to their battles, said Wei Jiang, who studies hedge fund activism as a finance professor at Columbia Business School. CalSTRS and Engine No. 1 is an "uncommon" alliance between a traditional investor and activist fund, she said.

A big unknown is what top proxy advisors' Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and Glass Lewis & Co will recommend. Both could release recommendations on the board seats, in mid-May, about two weeks ahead of Exxon's shareholder meeting.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • How J&J's Coronavirus Vaccine Fiasco Could Benefit Novavax And Others

    The extended pause for Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. could bolster vaccine stocks Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, experts say. And the question of herd immunity looms.

  • JPMorgan Q1 earnings blow past estimates; Dimon sees 'extremely robust, multi-year growth'

    The firm released $5.2 billion of credit reserves, bolstering EPS.

  • J&J investor calls on shareholders to reject CEO Gorsky's pay

    The Office of the Illinois State Treasurer is calling on Johnson & Johnson shareholders to reject Chief Executive Alex Gorsky's $29.6 million pay package because it shields him from the U.S. healthcare company's opioid litigation costs. J&J is attracting investor scrutiny because it excluded from its calculation of stock awards to its top executives some $9 billion in costs related to lawsuits claiming it helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis and that traces of asbestos in its talc baby powder caused cancer, Reuters reported last month. Including the opioid and talc-related legal costs would have weighed on Gorsky's compensation, which totaled $29.6 million in 2020, up 17% from the previous year.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Though this company already dominates in multiple industries, there's still likely more big upside ahead for both its business and its stock.

  • 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Two stocks that are cheap and attractive investments today are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Both stocks have underperformed the markets year-to-date, but here's why they could still make for good income investments.

  • Shell plays down risk of stranded oil and gas reserves

    LONDON (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday the majority of its oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2050, playing down the risk of stranded assets as it prepares to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades. The disclosure is a rare admission by a major oil and gas company that some of its reserves may be worthless in a world shifting to renewable energy from fossil fuels in an effort to stem global warming. The Anglo-Dutch company said in a document to investors summarising its climate strategy that around 75% of its proved oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2030, with an additional 3% produced after 2040.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Recently, a young woman told me that her husband wanted to invest in dividend stocks. My response to her was that at their age, they'd be better off focusing on stocks with solid long-term growth prospects, regardless of whether or not the stocks paid dividends. Investing in dividend stocks in order to secure steady income is a great idea.

  • Chinese Hedge Fund Jumps 258% After Dumping Ray Dalio’s Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai hedge fund manager Li Bei says she learned quickly that the low-volatility approach to investing behind the rise of Bridgewater Associates was doomed in China for a startup like hers.Steady returns did little to draw investors used to short-term rewards, so she put in her own money, cranked up leverage and produced an industry-leading 258% gain last year.Li is a pioneer in macro hedge fund management in China, where homegrown firms are taking on foreign giants that are struggling to adapt in an industry where even low-fee mutual funds generate sizable returns. While her Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center only manages about 500 million yuan ($76 million), she says firms like hers are best placed to assess how China is driving the global economy.“We truly feel that Chinese funds have an obvious advantage judging corporate profits and commodity prices,” Li, 37, said in a phone interview from Shanghai. “For us, these are good times to make money.”Chinese macro hedge funds made an average 41% return in 2020, four times the global level, according to data from Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. and Eurekahedge. The more than triple gain of Li’s Banxia Stable Fund put her firm at the top of rankings for such funds in China.The stellar year promises to save Li from wounds inflicted by an exodus of investors in 2019 when her 9% return -- still beating an 8.9% global average of peers, according to Eurekahedge -- was dwarfed by local mutual funds during a bull market. The setback forced her to rethink her initial strategy of emulating Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater, an approach that she says included diversifying to limit volatility and providing free research to attract institutional clients.‘Doesn’t Work’“The Bridgewater route doesn’t work in China,” Li said. Offering two complimentary research reports a month didn’t help bring new money, and big institutions also balked at her fund’s small size.When clients were pulling cash from Banxia Stable, Li put in some of her own, and added leverage of between 250% and 300%. The product, managing less than 200 million yuan, replicates asset allocations in her larger Banxia Macro Fund but increases exposure through margin-financed trades in instruments such as stock index and commodities futures.Last year’s success didn’t come easily for Li. After managing money at Bocom Schroder Fund Management early in her career, she won multiple industry awards for her 25% annualized returns running China’s first macro hedge fund at Honghu Investment Management Co. Yet losses in 2016 caused differences with her then-husband Liang Wentao, the firm’s founder. After they parted ways, the mother of two set up Banxia at the end of 2017 and started building client relations from scratch.“She is a very unique China macro manager with the ability to do focused and very deep macro research in specific areas, such as steel,” said William Ma, who was until recently chief investment officer of wealth manager Noah Holdings, which invested in Banxia in January 2018.The level of leverage in the revamped Banxia Stable is closer to what legendary investor George Soros outlined in his autobiography, Li said. If the shift sounds bold and simple, making the right moves during last year’s turbulence to achieve a 63% gain in the underlying strategy required sharp judgment.In January 2020, Li was among the earliest to turn short on stocks and commodities, taking note of not only emerging reports on the new coronavirus but also signs of a weakening economy. “Super-cheap” put options allowed her to add leverage that helped bring a 61% jump in the leveraged Banxia Stable in the first quarter as markets tumbled, she said.Among BestLi’s use of options to construct contrarian macro trades means “her return profile is negatively correlated” to global and local peers, said Ma, who has followed her performance since she worked at Honghu. “She is really one of the best macro hedge fund managers I have ever met,” he said.Along with almost 9,000 local players, Li is competing with more than 30 global firms that are making inroads into China’s 4.5 trillion yuan hedge fund market. Dalio has said he saw the need to invest “a significant portion” of his portfolio in Chinese assets, and Bridgewater raised 900 million yuan in its second China private fund in September, doubling assets.Bridgewater’s All Weather China strategy has posted annualized returns of 22% through July since its 2018 inception. That’s less than Banxia Stable’s 85% in the same period, Li said, while noting the strategies aren’t directly comparable.In a reminder of risks macro hedge funds face when they bet in the wrong direction, Bridgewater’s flagship Pure Alpha II fell 12.6% last year.More than other strategies, the performance of macro funds “depends a lot on the manager’s own judgment,” said Li Minghong, head of fund-of-funds investments at Panyao Capital in Shanghai.Rocky QuarterBanxia Stable fell 13% in the first three months of this year, in part because of an increase in steel prices. Its short positions in ferrous metals were hurt by China’s unexpected move to lower crude steel output and cut capacity, according to its quarterly investor letter. The fund broke even on bonds, and made a small profit on stocks even as the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index declined 3%.Banxia wasn’t alone. More than 40% of Chinese hedge funds made a loss in the first quarter, although macro funds managed an average 1% gain, according to PaiPaiWang.Li and her peers face a challenge attracting investors in a nation where macro funds account for just 2% of the 65,129 local private securities funds tracked by PaiPaiWang. She said she’s now meeting more potential customers following last year’s performance, but fund raising remains tough, in part because of Banxia’s short track record. She hasn’t felt any impact from the collapse of U.S. family office Archegos Capital Management, saying her leverage is much lower and portfolio more diversified.The difficulties aren’t shaking her confidence in outperforming the likes of Bridgewater.“They should just hire people like me,” she said. “But I won’t work for them.”(Updates with first-quarter performance of Chinese hedge funds in the fourth-to-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • All 28 of Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriends in 'Sex and the City,' ranked

    Carrie Bradshaw dated many types of guys in the six seasons of "Sex and the City," but Aidan Shaw and "the new Yankee" were a cut above the rest.

  • Body camera footage shows 13-year-old boy raising his hands before being shot and killed by a Chicago police officer

    The video challenges comments from the department that the pursuit of Toledo was an "armed confrontation."

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Will Pfizer COVID vaccine need a third dose? Company CEO explains why that’s ‘likely’

    More data is still needed, however, to confirm the need for a third dose or booster shot.

  • People will likely need a booster shot of Pfizer's vaccine within 12 months, Pfizer's CEO said

    Many experts, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, suspect that coronavirus vaccines will become a yearly routine.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • 'Not afraid to shoot': Migration raises tension in Texas border town

    More migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas than Martinez recalls in his 13 years as Val Verde County Sheriff. Last month, he said, a resident fired his gun to scare a group of migrants walking on the outskirts of town; nearby schools were locked down in response. Tensions are rising in Del Rio, a city of 35,000, as the nation once again grapples with an increase in migrants seeking entry into the United States.

  • WATCH: Maxine Waters erupts at Jim Jordan and tells him to 'respect the chair and shut your mouth' during COVID-19 hearing

    After Rep. Jordan repeatedly sparred with Dr. Fauci and clashed with the chairman, Waters told him to "respect the chair and shut your mouth."

  • Photos show Ramadan festivities around the world as Muslims mark second pandemic-struck holiday

    COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing pandemic have once again tempered many of the usual customs and traditions.

  • White couple arrested for attacking interracial couple, Richland County deputies say

    The robbery and assault happened outside a Dollar Tree store on Two Notch Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Hawley, who voted to overturn election, claims court bill seeks to overturn elections

    “It is a deliberate attempt to fundamentally change a core institution of American government and to overturn, effectively overturn the results of past elections,” said Hawley, who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

  • McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

    He told Senate Republicans that the Democratic duo could "save this institution" with their resistance to eliminating the filibuster, Politico reports.