Exxon CEO says advancing U.S. carbon capture project with rivals, government

  • FILE PHOTO: The Houston Ship Channel and adjacent refineries, part of the Port of Houston, are seen in Houston
  • FILE PHOTO: Darren Woods, Chairman & CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation attends a news conference at the NYSE
1 / 2

Exxon CEO says advancing U.S. carbon capture project with rivals, government

FILE PHOTO: The Houston Ship Channel and adjacent refineries, part of the Port of Houston, are seen in Houston
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Hiller
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jennifer Hiller

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is advancing a carbon capture and storage project along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico through talks with rivals and government officials, Chief Executive Darren Woods said in an interview on Friday.

The largest U.S. oil producer this month floated a public-private initiative that would collect and sequester planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from petrochemical plants along the Houston Ship Channel, a 50-mile (80-km) long waterway that is part of the Port of Houston.

Woods declined to identify by name the businesses Exxon hopes to attract to the project, saying he aims to lure the region's top 50 CO2 emitters, and is lobbying federal, state and local officials for support.

"I've been very involved with conversations with the mayor and the local government officials in Houston, with the governor and officials here in Texas, and at the federal level in the administration on this opportunity," Woods said in an interview.

It would cost at least $100 billion from companies and government agencies to finance a project that could store 50 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030 and double that amount by 2040, Exxon has said.

Exxon and U.S. rivals Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum are "uniquely positioned to scale" carbon capture and storage technology, said Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott in a report on Friday. The Houston Ship Channel proposal would require "new policies to drive investment," he said.

The project faces enormous hurdles, including financing and support from government agencies for permitting and carbon regulations.

Woods compared the project to "starting a new business, like we did in Papua New Guinea, like we're doing in Guyana, where you've got to bring together a lot of different factors to make those concepts work," Woods said.

The proposal arose as Exxon faces a proxy fight over its plan to increase fossil fuel production that could greatly expand its carbon emissions. Activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 is battling the company over four board seats and the company's strategic direction.

"We're basically working and using the channels that we've exercised real well over the years in terms of how do you bring together these large scale, complicated project opportunities to move the needle," Woods said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    XOM earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Can This Rebounding Sector Lead the Stock Market Higher?

    Earnings season is reflecting a big bounce for this industry, but some wonder how much more upward momentum it could have.

  • Stocks Decline From All-Time Highs; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped from a record as traders assessed corporate earnings, economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The dollar climbed.Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell, with energy and technology shares leading losses. Twitter Inc. sank as the social media company posted a sluggish start to the year in its advertising business. Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron Corp. slid after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of buybacks.Read: Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No ExceptionSigns of excess risk taking in markets show it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, breaking ranks with Chairman Jerome Powell. Data showed personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10% in the first four months of 2021, the adage of “sell in May and go away” may be on many investors’ minds. However, JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged traders to get ready for a revival of the reflation trade as the economic reopening gathers pace. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Jonathan Golub raised his forecast for the stock benchmark, citing a “red-hot economy fueling earnings.”Still, for Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, companies have done so well that the market is getting to a point where a lot of that optimism may be priced in.“The setup is very good, but with multiples where they are, the upside risks are just really becoming less likely at this stage,” he said.The S&P 500 has had better months, but never before has a rally been so widespread, according to one measure tracked by Bloomberg. During 18 sessions in April through trading on Thursday, 95% or more of the index’s members traded above their 200-day moving average.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:45 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%The euro fell 0.8% to $1.2026The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.3820The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.28 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $64 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Mobil posts quarterly profit after string of losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland&nbsp;discuss Exxon Mobil’s latest earnings report.

  • Exxon Dividend Is ‘Very Secure’ After Surprisingly Strong Earnings, CEO Says

    The first-quarter results show an upswing in some critical areas that could affect a coming proxy vote.

  • Exxon Earnings Beat, Chevron Mixed Amid Rising Oil Prices

    Exxon topped first-quarter earnings forecasts, while Chevron reported mixed results as oil prices continue to rally.

  • Exxon tops earnings estimates as oil prices, chemicals drive rebound

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday topped Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates with its first profit in five quarters, boosted by higher oil prices and strong chemicals margins. Earnings from Exxon and rivals this year have been rising with crude oil prices, up by a third this year, as a global oil surplus from the pandemic drains and fuel demand recovers. Quarterly results show Exxon's deep cost cuts have allowed it to turn the corner on last year's historic annual loss and deliver strong cash flow need to reduce debt.

  • 4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns

    If you're looking for a profitable portfolio of stocks that will offer the best of value and growth investing, try the growth at a reasonable price or GARP strategy.

  • Joe Biden is proving progressives wrong. And they're loving it.

    "Biden has been incredibly responsive to the progressive movement," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a first-term Democrat from the New York City area.

  • Planning on Retiring Later? Think Again

    You may assume you're going to be one of those people retiring later in life, but you need to have a plan in case you can't work as long as you want.

  • West Virginia city takes big three drug distributors to court over opioids

    The three largest U.S. drug distributors are facing trial on Monday in West Virginia in a lawsuit accusing them of fueling the opioid crisis that has resulted in 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over two decades. The suit claims that AmerisourceBergen Corp, McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health Inc ignored red flags that opioids were being diverted to illegal channels, flooding the state with hundreds of millions of highly addictive pills. Huntington, a city in opioid-ravaged West Virginia, and Cabell County are expected to seek more than $1 billion to remedy the harms caused by opioids.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: Big Drugmakers' Q1 Earnings, Resumption of JNJ US COVID-19 Jabs

    Several large drugmakers announce Q1 earnings. Many miss estimates for both earnings and sales. J&J (JNJ) resumes COVID-19 vaccination in the United States.

  • U.S. government probes VPN hack within federal agencies, races to find clues

    For at least the third time since the beginning of this year, the U.S. government is investigating a hack against federal agencies that began during the Trump administration but was only recently discovered, according to senior U.S. officials and private sector cyber defenders. It is the latest so-called supply chain cyberattack, highlighting how sophisticated, often government-backed groups are targeting vulnerable software built by third parties as a stepping-stone to sensitive government and corporate computer networks. The new government breaches involve a popular virtual private network (VPN) known as Pulse Connect Secure, which hackers were able to break into as customers used it.

  • Falling Chevron Stock Hurts Dow Jones, Which Slumps 200 Points; Twitter Crashes 13%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was under selling pressure Friday along with the other major stock indexes as the focus remained on earnings.

  • Trump Scores $617 Million of Cash With Vornado From Tower Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls for the week, but scores first monthly gain of the year

    Gold futures inch lower on Friday to post a fall for the week, but prices still scored their first monthly gain of the year.

  • These 3 Hot IPO Stocks Are Getting Attention: What To Watch And When To Buy

    CAN SLIM trader Kathy Donnelly discusses her buy and hold rules for IPO stocks and analyzes SNOW stock, LYFT stock and RBLX stock.

  • Marathon Oil Pares Down Debt; Bumps Up Dividend By Over 30%

    Energy exploration and production company Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) has redeemed its $500 million senior notes that were due in 2022. These notes had a 2.8% coupon rate. The move reduces Marathon’s annual interest expense by $14 million. Additionally, the company raised its quarterly dividend by about 30% to $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on June 10 to investors of record on May 19. Marathon Oil Chairman, President, and CEO, Lee Tillman said, “We have swiftly followed through on our commitment to reduce our gross debt by at least $500 million in 2021, fully addressing our next significant debt maturity, and have also raised our quarterly base dividend by over 30%.” Tillman added, “These actions are fully consistent with our objective to both further enhance our investment-grade balance sheet and return an increasing amount of capital to shareholders.” (See Marathon Oil stock analysis on TipRanks) On April 20, Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but did not assign any price target. Marathon Oil announced preliminary CFO expectations of $610 million to $630 million for 1Q. This was higher than consensus estimates of $540 million. Freeman commented, “The CFO beat on the quarter was largely due to strong price realizations in the U.S.” Overall consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil is a Hold based on 4 Buys, 6 Holds, and 3 Sells. The average analyst price target of $12.24 implies 4.4% upside potential. Shares have gained about 100.5% over the past year. Related News: eBay’s 2Q Earnings Outlook Disappoints After 1Q Beat, Shares Drop 5.4% Teladoc Health Reports Mixed Results In 1Q; Shares Drop 5.5% Apple’s 2Q Sales Pop 54% As Services and Mac Revenue Booms; Shares Gain After-Hours More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Viasat Acquires Remaining 51% Stake In European JV Amazon Delivers A Blowout Quarter With Strong Sales; Shares Gain Arconic Purchases Group Annuity Contract From MassMutual, Reduces $1B Pension Obligation Twitter Reports Quarterly Beat As Ad Revenues Rise; Shares Slump On Weak 2Q Guidance

  • Palantir's Alex Karp gets $1 billion payday in 2020

    CEO Alexander Karp received a compensation of $1.10 billion that included $797.9 million earned in options and $296.4 million in stock awards. Known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir went public in September and has gained more than two-and-a-half times its debut price. Co-founder and President Steven Cohen was paid $192 million, compared with $16.1 million in 2019.

  • Burger King grills up a sales pop as COVID-19 vaccinations pickup: Restaurant Brands CEO

    Burger King has a comeback quarter as people venture back outside after getting their COVID-19 vaccine.