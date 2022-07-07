Exxon delivers first sustainable aviation fuel cargo to Singapore Changi Airport

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro
·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it has delivered the first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) cargo to Changi Airport, as part of a one-year pilot programme to test the new fuel for planes.

The cargo is a blend of fossil-based refined jet fuel from ExxonMobil's Singapore integrated refining and petrochemical complex and SAF supplied by Neste Oil, ExxonMobil said in a statement.

The oil major was selected in February as the fuel supplier for the pilot programme launched by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Singapore Airlines and Temasek. The fuel was to be delivered to Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights from Changi Airport starting this month.

ExxonMobil plans to provide more than 40,000 barrels per day of lower-emission fuels, including SAF, by 2025, and to further supply 200,000 barrels per day by 2030.

Demand for lower-emission fuels is expected to grow amid decarbonisation efforts in transportation sectors, including aviation, marine and heavy-duty trucking.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

