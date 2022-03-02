Exxon to end operations at key Russian venture, vows no new investments

ExxonMobil pledged Tuesday to end its role in a major Russian oil-and-gas project and cease new investments in the country due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: ExxonMobil is among the world's most powerful oil companies and has longstanding investments and operations in Russia.

The move, which follows divestment announcements by Shell and BP, signals how Western oil majors are cutting ties with Russia despite its massive hydrocarbon reserves.

Driving the news: Exxon has a 30% stake in the big Sakhalin oil-and-gas project in Russia's far east and operates the development.

The other partners in the venture are Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft as well as Indian and Japanese companies.

ExxonMobil said it's "beginning the process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture."

The company also said that "given the current situation, ExxonMobil will not invest in new developments in Russia."

What they're saying: "ExxonMobil supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation. We deplore Russia’s military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said.

