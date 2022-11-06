Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

34
Gary McWilliams
·2 min read

By Gary McWilliams

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill.

The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

Sable Offshore, a blank check company founded by industry veteran James Flores, will borrow 97% of the $643 million purchase price from Exxon under a five-year loan. Blank check companies raise money to acquire operating businesses. If Flores fails to restart production at the Santa Ynez field by the start of 2026, Exxon could take back the entire operation, Sable disclosed in a filing.

Exxon was not immediately available to comment on terms of the deal. It has accelerated asset sales to cut operating costs and improve returns after a historic loss in 2020.

Flores will seek permits to restart Santa Ynez and expects to pump about 28,100 barrels of oil and gas per day beginning in 2024, according to a Sable investor presentation. The field has 112 wells and the potential for at least another 100 wells, its presentation showed.

A subsea pipeline leak seven years ago sent 2,400 barrels of the Santa Ynez oil into the Pacific Ocean, leading to a shutdown. Exxon acquired the pipeline from its owner and has been trying to resume production.

The Santa Ynez sale includes three oil and gas platforms that sit up to 9 miles (14 km) off the California coast, a pipeline and oil and gas processing facilities. The first platform was built in the 1970s began producing oil in 1981.

Flores has a long history of buying and selling companies. He has run five U.S. oil companies beginning with Flores & Rucks Inc in 1992, and often sold his companies at sizeable gains. His last business, Sable Permian Resources, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 as oil prices tumbled.

Last year, he raised $287.5 million through an initial public offering for the company that became Sable Offshore. Sable must complete a deal by March 1 or return the money to its IPO investors, its filings show.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Investment expert Anthony Saglimbene says value stocks in these shockproof sectors could help protect your portfolio

    Markets were volatile again last week, rocked by the Fed’s latest rate hike and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. For investors, the immediate result means trying to cope with an uncertain economic climate and an unpredictable market. Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist of the trillion-dollar asset manager Ameriprise, has cast his eye on the situation, and is ready with advice on how investors can succeed. First, Saglimbene believes that stocks have alread

  • ‘We Are Responsible Adults’: DCCC Chairman’s Closing Argument on January 6

    Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman Sean Patrick Maloney spoke with Meet the Press on Sunday morning and defended the Democratic Party's stance on crime and policing.

  • Canada's share buyback tax could backfire, energy sector warns

    Canada's proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks is unlikely to deter oil and gas companies from returning cash to shareholders and may instead put them at a competitive disadvantage, industry officials and analysts said. Canadian energy companies have been the most active in buying back shares of any sector during the past year, according to CIBC, and also funnelled profits from high prices into dividends and debt payments, limiting new production investments. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada both said the tax, double of a 1% measure in the United States, would be a competitive disadvantage.

  • U.S. Latinos contributed trillions of dollars to the economy in 2020. So why are they so underserved by financial services?

    When it comes to banking, Mireya Olvera knows that Latino consumers want to feel understood — or, at the very least, like the person on the other end of the interaction respects them. Olvera immigrated to the United States from Mexico 27 years ago and, despite growing up with a father who worked for a financial institution, she remembers how she felt afraid to visit banks, because of both a language barrier and her concerns that she wouldn’t grasp how accounts and loans worked in the U.S. Today, she’s an area manager at a branch of the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in South Bend, Ind., where she serves a largely Latino community.

  • Frenchman designs smart bracelet aimed at protecting women from assault, inspired by a painful personal experience

    Alexandre Cerret will never forget the phone call he received three years ago, when what was supposed to be a regular evening turned into a nightmare. He was living in central Paris at the time, waiting for his girlfriend to come home from a night out near the Eiffel Tower. She was late and he was worried. When he finally received her call, she told him that she had been stopped by a stranger as she walked to her car, who then attacked and raped her. Do you have questions about the biggest topic

  • In Russian-held Donetsk, freed POWs return to tearful reunions

    Fighters affiliated with the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region arrived in the town of Amvrosiivka on Sunday after being freed in a prisoner swap with the Ukrainian military. "I still can't believe I'm home," returning prisoner of war (POW) Maxim Chekanov told Reuters. "It was so horrible, I wouldn't wish it on anyone," added Chekanov, who said he had been captured by Ukrainian forces on Oct. 11.

  • Oz Could Be the First Muslim U.S. Senator, but Some Muslim Americans Are Ambivalent

    In just a few days, Pennsylvania could elect Dr. Mehmet Oz to the Senate, which would make him the nation’s first Muslim senator. With an eye on that history, Muslims in the state have invited him to events at mosques. They have waited for him to talk about how his life has been influenced by his faith, which he once told an interviewer hewed to the mystical Sufi Islam of the whirling dervishes. They have wondered if he would note the significance of the election of a Muslim to such a high natio

  • A San Francisco real estate firm paid nearly $180M for an Uber-leased Sunnyvale building

    A San Francisco real estate investment company paid $178 million Thursday for an office building in downtown Sunnyvale leased to Uber Technologies Inc. Drawbridge Realty spent about $1,134 a square foot to acquire the five-story, 157,000-square-foot structure from JP Morgan, according to a press release from Drawbridge and Charlie McEachron, the company's chief operating officer. The real estate firm was attracted to the building by its location, McEachron told the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Situated at 200 S. Mathilde Ave., it's within Sunnyvale's central district, which is being redeveloped with office buildings, multifamily housing, restaurants and retail space.

  • The US was not prepared for a pandemic – free market capitalism and government deregulation may be to blame

    In reprioritizing public health, the U.S. limited its ability to respond quickly and effectively to the pandemic. Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty ImagesIt’s unclear when the pandemic will come to an end. What may be an even more important question is whether the U.S. will be prepared for the next one. The past year and a half suggests that the answer may be no. As a medical anthropologist who has spent the past 20 years studying how the Chinese government reacts to infectious disease, my research

  • TIM top investor Vivendi keen to discuss network plan with govt - sources

    Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi is keen to start talks with Italy's new right-wing government on a new plan to create a national broadband company, people close to the French media conglomerate said on Sunday. Debt-laden Telecom Italia has been embroiled for months in negotiations over the sale of its prized landline grid to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The potential sale was part of a plan sponsored by the previous government to combine TIM's fixed network assets with those of smaller broadband operator Open Fiber in order to create a national network champion under CDP control.

  • Supreme Court to hear case of Texas couple fighting to keep adopted Native American child

    Chad and Jennifer Brackeen are fighting to keep their adopted Native American child, against a law that gives tribes an advantage in custody disputes.

  • It's an economic quandary and the Fed sees only one way out

    Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining by 3.3%. The index is now up 5.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 21.3% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5

    A fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.

  • Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills

    Right now, once plastic hits a landfill it could take hundreds of years to break down.

  • U.S. Powerball worth world-record $1.6 billion in Saturday night drawing

    No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize money to mushroom and generating lots of business at gas stations and newsstands around the United States, where Americans buy Powerball tickets for $2 a pop. To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a smaller prize, according to lottery officials.

  • Midterm elections could be critical for the housing market — one ‘politically contentious’ issue has split Democrats and Republicans

    The midterm U.S. elections are coming. The report by Cowen’s Jaret Seiberg noted that the Nov. 8 elections will determine which party controls the House and the Senate for the next two years. Assuming Republicans “will at a minimum gain control of the House,” Seiberg wrote, that likely means no first-time buyer tax credit.

  • What is the work-from-home etiquette for firings, lay offs, or quitting?

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the implications of workforce changes for remote employees as companies navigate new hybrid work norms.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.