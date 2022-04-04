Exxon Flags Biggest Profit in 13 Years Due to Surging Oil Prices

Kevin Crowley and Kasia Klimasinska
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter results may have reached almost $11 billion augurs booming profits across the oil industry as trade sanctions, shipping disruptions and surging demand strain supply lines.

The windfall doesn’t come without risks, however. Political leaders are under pressure to alleviate sky-high energy prices and the specter of shortages, and some already have accused oil drillers of gouging and profiteering.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week pleaded with the industry to reinvest profits in new wells to help plug the supply gap from shunned Russian crude. At the same time, he warned of punishing financial penalties for companies slow-walking projects involving federally owned oil prospects.

Exxon said Monday that first-quarter results may have been as much as $2 billion higher than earnings during the final three months of 2021, when the company raked in $8.8 billion, according to a filing.

Surging oil prices were the main driver, with natural gas and fatter refining margins also contributing. International crude futures touched a 14-year high of almost $140 a barrel during the quarter.

Separately, Exxon formally approved the $10 billion Yellowtail development off the coast of Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals. The project is the fourth and largest in an area known as the Stabroek Block, and is expected to pump about 250,000 barrels a day starting in 2025.

Exxon also disclosed that exiting the Sakhalin-1 oil development in Russia’s Far East may trigger a writedown of as much as $4 billion. The company recently pledged to quit Russia due to international sanctions and what the company’s Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods described as the nation’s “needless destruction” in Ukraine.

Exxon shares fell 0.7% to at $82.55 11:23 a.m. in New York.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. to become the platform’s biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in Moldo

  • Exxon gives green light to $10 billion Yellowtail development off the coast of Guyana

    Exxon Mobil Corp. rose 0.6% in premarket trades on Monday. The company said it made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development off the coast of Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals. The project, which will cost $10 billion, will include six drill centers and up to 26 production and 25 injection wells. It'll be the oil giant's fourth and largest project in the Stabroek Block, with expected production of about 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025. Y

  • Canadian firms pressured by labor shortage, supply chains - Bank of Canada survey

    A record number of Canadian businesses are facing capacity pressures amid intense labor shortages and ongoing supply chain difficulties, with many expecting significant wage and input price growth, a regular Bank of Canada survey said on Monday. "The number of firms reporting capacity pressures related to labor or supply chain challenges is at a record high," the survey said. Inflation expectations for the next two years continued to increase, with 70% of firms now expecting inflation to be above the Bank of Canada's 1-3% control range over the next two years.

  • Oil Climbs Above $103 With EU Working on New Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied back above $100 as the European Union said it was working on new Russian sanctions, while Saudi Arabia hiked its prices for Asian buyers further into record territory. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia

  • Coca-Cola launches limited-edition drink inspired by gaming

    Coca-Cola has introduced the second limited-edition drink from its Coca-Cola Creations innovation hub, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, inspired by gaming

  • Exxon Says Russia Far East Exit May Cost $4 Billion

    The cost of exiting a liquified natural gas project off the eastern coast of Russia could reach $4 billion, ExxonMobil said Monday.

  • Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter production results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from its oil and gas unit could jump by between $1.9 billion and $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion. Exxon does not hedge, or lock in oil sales, and results generally match changes in energy prices.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Calls Out ‘Brutal’ Putin; Russia Regroups

    (Bloomberg) -- The Defense Ministry in Kyiv said that it sees signs of Russia regrouping its troops to gain a tactical advantage in southern areas of Ukraine, storing fuel and organizing hospitals for an influx of wounded as it prepares for a new offensive.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible

  • Tesla ‘pretty well teed up’ for upcoming quarters: Analyst

    Craig Irwin, ROTH Capital Partners managing director and senior research analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's electric vehicle deliveries, outlook, and valuation compared to other automakers.

  • Goldman Poll Finds Insurers With $13 Trillion Expect a U.S. Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Insurance executives who oversee more than $13 trillion in assets expect the U.S. to enter a recession in the near future, according to an annual survey conducted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv War

  • Is Gold the Safest Place to Invest During Times of Widespread Market Uncertainty?

    Few could have anticipated the difficulties facing investor portfolios in 2022. Record-breaking levels of inflation on a global scale have been compounded by the ramping up of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe has brought a series of strong economic sanctions that have impacted the living costs around the world.

  • European Farmers Turn to GM Feed to Replace Corn From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers are set to buy more genetically modified animal feed from the U.S. and South America after Russia’s invasion cut off corn shipments from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops

  • Dimon Calls for More Sanctions on Russia, Expresses Pity for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called for ratcheting up sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and said the Federal Reserve may ultimately raise interest rates more than the market expects.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible E

  • Deal of the Day: You can now get lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2021 for less than $50

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Whether you need Word for work, Teams for meetings or Excel for tracking family finances, the long-time king of office applications is incredibly useful, and its documents universally shareable. This bundle is for families, students, and small businesses who want classic Microsoft Office apps and email.

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • Top 5 Momentum Picks for April After Markets Rebound in March

    We have narrowed our search to five large-cap momentum stocks. These are: AA, CVX, DHI, WSM and MOS.

  • Cautious markets await new sanctions against Russia

    Caution prevailed in global financial markets on Monday amid talk of more sanctions being imposed on Russia over its actions of Ukraine, while a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve continued to fuel recession worries. Germany said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Moscow in the coming days after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes following civilian deaths near Kyiv. "I think that's the key driver over the near term, what happens with the sanctions if they peak here or not," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Makes Bold Move After China EV Sales More Than Quadruple

    BYD quadrupled, Xpeng tripled and Li Auto doubled China EV sales in March. BYD stock and its peers jumped as delisting fears eased.

  • Tesla Deliveries Rose in Quarter Elon Musk Calls Exceptionally Difficult

    The electric-car maker delivered 310,000 vehicles globally in the first three months of the year, below Wall Street expectations.