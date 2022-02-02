Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Crowley, Sheela Tobben and David Wethe
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Tuesday it plans to boost output by 25% this year in the Permian Basin, the biggest U.S. oil-producing region. That comes four days after Chevron Corp. announced it will ramp up its own Permian supplies by 10% from an even larger production base. Such aggressive targets from the Western world’s largest oil majors are a surefire sign that U.S. shale is back to growth mode after cuts in 2020 and a lackluster 2021.

With oil trading near its highest since 2014 and inflation raging across developed-world economies, extra supply from the U.S.—or anywhere else for that matter—would be welcomed by the Biden administration. But resurgent domestic output brings its own dangers. Recent history has shown that too much shale production can quickly overwhelm worldwide demand. It also risks upsetting members Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the group’s allies, who have crashed the market twice in the past eight years through damaging price wars in response to U.S. shale growth.

Still, for now, global supplies remain tight. OPEC+ on Wednesday agreed to make a modest increase of another 400,000 barrels a day for March, but there’s concern some members of the alliance can’t meet their production targets. As such, analysts say more U.S. supply is needed.

What Exxon and Chevron’s plans reveal “is that U.S. producers are going to be able to manage dual objectives in 2022,” said Aaron Brady, executive director for IHS Markit. “They’ll be able to return record cash to investors and also grow volumes to help meet fast-recovering world oil demand.”

Even before the latest U.S. production announcements, analysts were expecting big growth in 2022. The Energy Information Administration said on Jan. 11 that the U.S. will end the year producing about 12.2 million barrels of oil a day, 630,000 barrels a day more than current levels and higher than Saudi Arabia’s current output. And that’s a more conservative forecast than others: ConocoPhillips’s Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance, for instance, said last week that U.S. crude output may grow by 800,000 barrels a day this year.

U.S. shale could “surprise the market on the upside” on production growth this year, said Artem Abramov, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

Publicly traded independents such as Pioneer Natural Resources Co., EOG Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc. are well aware of the risks of growing too fast and have so far indicated supply increases of no more than 5% this year. Public operators will “likely keep 2022 plans rigid,” said Farzin Mou, vice president at Enverus. They are scheduled to reveal their 2022 budgets and drilling plans over the next few weeks.

But with crude trading near $90 a barrel, and most Permian Basin production breaking even at $50 or less, some public independents might still break ranks. At these prices, there’s a large profit incentive to drill more, despite investor pressure for them to hold down spending and harvest cash from higher oil prices.

Meanwhile, the U.S. majors don’t think their expansion plans in the Permian, located in West Texas and New Mexico, buck the production discipline trend that’s become a mantra among energy investors. That’s because much of their growth in the U.S. will be offset by naturally declining fields elsewhere in their global portfolios. Independent operators, by contrast, don’t have such offsets, meaning their growing supply adds directly to the market.

Earlier: U.S. Shale Takes On a Taboo Topic and Considers Raising Output

Exxon’s 25% production increase will be “high-value growth” and comes on top of the 460,000 barrels of oil equivalent produced from the Permian Basin last year, CEO Darren Woods said on a call with analysts on Tuesday. Chevron, which produced an average of 608,000 barrels a day from the basin in 2021, also indicated that its Permian barrels are some of the most profitable anywhere in its global portfolio.

Exxon and Chevron “are resuming the ambitious growth plans of three to four years ago that were delayed by the pandemic,” Rystad’s Abramov said. And with more shale production now concentrated into fewer hands after a series of mergers over the past two years, “Exxon and Chevron will account for more of the forward growth profile than they did historically,” said Stephen Richardson at Evercore.

Still, while the extra barrels may help to balance out some of the surging oil consumption as economies bounce back from Covid-19, they may not be the silver bullet that the Biden administration needs to puncture inflation.

“U.S. production may surprise to the upside this year, but not by so much that it will significantly bring down oil prices,” said Elisabeth Murphy at ESAI Energy LLC. “On top of that, OPEC+ is having trouble lifting output to add the additional barrels.”

(Updates with OPEC news in 4th paragraph, Enverus comment in 8th.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Holds Near Seven-Year High Ahead of OPEC+ Decision on Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as investors await a meeting of OPEC and its allies this week to decide how much production the group will add, while Exxon Mobil Corp. said it expects to increase output in the Permian Basin by 25% this year. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • UPS Delivers Big Time

    Share price leaps 15% on strong momentum, dividend hike

  • Exxon to Accelerate Buybacks After Biggest Profit Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will accelerate the pace of a $10 billion share buyback after posting the biggest profit in almost eight years amid a broad rally in energy prices. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is

  • Oil Giant Exxon Stock Rises on Record Profit; Target Price $100 in Best Case

    Oil giant Exxon Mobil reported its largest quarterly profit in seven years during the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • A year on, GameStop champion Roaring Kitty is quiet - yet much richer

    A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses. Gill has returned to obscurity: albeit much richer thanks to his GameStop positions that at one point reached $48 million in value. The Massachusetts securities regulator is still probing Gill's activities around the Reddit rally, a spokeswoman said.

  • CNN's Michael Smerconish says he fills a cable-news 'vacuum' with centrism

    Michael Smerconish, a self-styled independent thinker, hosts a SiriusXM show and a CNN show. Could he take over for the disgraced Chris Cuomo on CNN?

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Eases Even as Ukraine-Russia Tensions Build

    Hopes are rising that Europe will avoid a winter energy crisis that some feared would play to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advantage as Moscow prepares for a possible invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. Ending January and going into February, the S&P 500 has racked up three consecutive days of gains, for a substantial rally that has investors giving a sigh of relief going forward. However, some Wall Street pros are still concerned that the volatility we have witnessed over the past weeks will increase in the months ahead. In this environment, investors are going to gravitate toward stocks that ha

  • 2 Incredibly Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in February

    Although value stocks have largely been out of fashion since the end of the 2008 financial crisis, these tried and true wealth creators are poised to make a furious comeback in 2022. The core reason is the Federal Reserve's plan to boost interest rates multiple times this year in an attempt to tamp down inflation. What's important to understand is that tighter monetary policies by the U.S. central bank have historically been bad news for pure-play growth stocks, but a boon for classic value equities.

  • Did The Smart Money Play Anthem Inc (ANTM) Correctly?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • 3 Undercover E-Commerce Stocks That Are Way Too Cheap

    Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) may be best-known as a purveyor of upscale kitchen items and home goods, but the company also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn, making it one of the biggest pure-play home goods retailers in the country. Williams-Sonoma has close to 600 stores across the country, but the company invested steadily in its omnichannel model and now sees itself as a digital-first business. For 2021, the company estimates that it will report an adjusted operating margin of 17%.

  • Exelon Stock Plunges as It Finalizes Constellation Energy Separation

    Stock of the utilities company fell almost 30% in premarket trading on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • Gay Dating App Grindr Pulled From Apple App Store in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators of the Grindr gay-dating service in China removed the app from Apple Inc.’s App Store, citing difficulties keeping it in compliance with the country’s Personal Information Protection Law.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV

  • Looks Like There’s a Whale Snapping Up Gold Bullion Below $1,800

    (Bloomberg) -- Spot gold is again bobbing along near $1,800 an ounce, as it has been since mid-2020. The stickiness of that level, particularly as fundamentals turned more bearish, suggests there’s a big buyer somewhere in these waters.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Diff

  • PECO undergoes rebranding after parent Exelon completes split into two companies

    PECO, the largest energy provider to southeastern Pennsylvania, has been formally spun out from parent company Exelon and will undergo rebranding, including a new logo. On Wednesday, PECO and Exelon announced the completion of the spin out unveiled in February 2021. Exelon, the largest regulated utility company in the U.S., spun out its former power generation and competitive energy business, Constellation Energy Corp., which includes 141-year-old PECO, as well as other regional energy providers Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power, both based in Delaware.

  • Biden sending 2,000 more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

    The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine’s borders.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Pump More Oil Amid Supply Concerns

    The producers agreed to a small, planned increase in output amid soaring oil prices, with concerns over supply heightened due to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As U.S. Government Preps Crypto Regulations? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.