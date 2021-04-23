Is Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

First Eagle Investment Management, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and shared their insights on the company. Exxon Mobil Corporation is an Irving, Texas-based oil and gas corporation that currently has a $233.9 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, XOM delivered a 34.09% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 27.20%. As of April 22, 2021, the stock closed at $55.27 per share.

Here is what First Eagle Investment Management has to say about Exxon Mobil Corporation in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Leading contributors in the First Eagle Global Fund this quarter included Exxon Mobil Corporation. Recovering oil prices on improvements in demand for crude and other distillates helped fuel strong performance across the energy complex, including shares of Exxon Mobil. The company’s financial results have improved markedly from the Covid-related demand shocks in 2020, helping ease concerns about the sustainability of Exxon’s dividend, which is among the largest in the S&P 500 Index. In addition, Exxon has reiterated its commitment to reducing capital expenditures, which we believe should further bolster the resilience of its cash flows against future demand slowdowns."

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Gas Station, Oil, Fuel, Logo, Sign,
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Gas Station, Oil, Fuel, Logo, Sign,

Barry Blackburn / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Exxon Mobil Corporation was in 63 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 52 funds in the third quarter. XOM delivered a 14.88% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Consider Investing in Deere and Co. (DE)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top […]

  • Stocks Rally on Solid Economic Data; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and tech shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April, adding to evidence of stronger demand.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “Going forward what the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 1:08 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.8%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.5%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2077The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3857The Japanese yen was unchanged at 107.97 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,778 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should Invest in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top […]

  • Where to buy Xbox Series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s newest Xbox console in the UK

    The elusive console is selling out everywhere. Here’s how to get your hands on the latest Xbox

  • Is Teradata Corp. (TDC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top […]

  • Dow Rallies As Bitcoin Plunges Below $48,000; Intel Dives On Earnings, While Coinbase Turns Higher

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed higher Friday, as Bitcoin briefly plunged below $48,000. Intel stock dived on earnings.

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    There are a lot of ways to gain exposure to Bitcoin. This trio of companies would be the worst way to do so.

  • Tech Support: iOS 14.5 updates explained

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley explains the new iOS 14.5 updates in this week’s Tech Support.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • It's 'fair' to call me a private education hypocrite, says Scottish Labour leader

    Anas Sarwar has admitted it is a “fair” to call him a hypocrite after he unveiled plans for an attack on private education despite sending his own children to a fee-paying school. Scottish Labour’s manifesto, published Thursday, calls for the charitable status of private schools to be revoked and for any public sector backing for them to end. The document states that such a policy would serve as “a contribution towards achieving a more socially just and inclusive society”. Mr Sarwar, the party leader, sends his own children to Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which he also attended, and currently charges annual fees of up to £12,924 per pupil. Asked whether he was a “hypocrite and humbug” for sending his own sons to a private school despite his own party presenting them as a force for social injustice, the father-of-three admitted criticism of him was valid. “I'm open about the fair question and the fair criticism that people make around the decision that my wife and I made for our children,” he said. “I want every child to have opportunity and that's why we put our education comeback plan at the heart of this manifesto. “There are different forms of inequality and prejudice that my children will face that other children won’t face, [but] that still means I accept the criticism around the choice I've made for my children's education.” Mr Sarwar also insisted that his support for the Union was “unequivocal” dispute pledging to “double down” on his attempt to win back support from pro-independence voters in the final fortnight of the Holyrood campaign. The manifesto includes a commitment not to support an independence referendum, warning a repeat vote would cause economic instability and “constitutional turmoil”. Mr Sarwar claimed the “political bubble” was wrong to focus on the constitution and that, despite failing to so far make a breakthrough in opinion polls, his plan to appeal across the constitutional divide was working. He was introduced at the manifesto launch by a business owner from Glasgow who said she was a lifelong SNP voter before switching to Labour. “I'll consider each issue on its merits,” Mr Sarwar said about potentially offering support to Nicola Sturgeon's SNP in the next parliament. “But does that mean I'm equivocating on the constitutional position? Absolutely not. I don't support independence, and I don't support a referendum.” Labour rebranded its manifesto a ‘national recovery plan’ and proposes handing every adult £75 to spend on high streets and offering state subsidised holidays in Scotland to boost the ailing tourism industry. The party did not propose immediate increases to income tax, however. It said if there is a need to raise revenues in the next term, rates should rise for those earning £100,000 or more. The better off could also be hit if Labour gets its way on council tax, which the party said should be scrapped and replaced with “a fairer alternative based on property values and ability to pay”.

  • India's COVID-19 surge is highlighting a ruthless, global black market for oxygen, where sellers jack prices up to 1,000%

    India is struggling as huge numbers of people contract COVID-19. When the disease surges, so does demand for scarce medical-grade oxygen.

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • Deputy fatally shoots Black man in North Carolina

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant on Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield