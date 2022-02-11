Exxon Mobil expands oil futures, products trading in Europe

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro
Julia Payne
·2 min read

By Julia Payne

LONDON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil is injecting new cash into oil trading in Europe after a retreat on its ambitious expansion plans last year, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Exxon slashed funding for its trading division in 2020 as part of wider cuts, leaving traders without the capital they needed to take full advantage of the volatile oil market during peak COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company’s cautious strategy during the pandemic sparked the exodus of some senior-level recruits from the previous couple of years, along with Exxon veterans, after they were restricted to routine hedging and deals.

Among the senior departures Reuters reported last year, Paul Butcher was due to leave in September but then stayed after Exxon decided to allocate more financing, the sources said, without providing further detail.

The sources said Exxon would keep its trading expansion going. Butcher is now expanding the paper market team in Exxon's office outside London, which would see Exxon engage in speculative trade beyond hedging their own oil, they said.

Angela Cranmer moved internally to join his team in January this year, according to LinkedIn and two sources. She was previously a senior middle distillates trader, her LinkedIn profile showed. The sources added that Exxon was still looking to expand with internal and external hires.

The company also hired two refined products traders, Jon Hives and James Clements, who joined the team in Brussels in January as part of the expansion, two sources said. According to LinkedIn, Hives joined in January.

“Our active trading program continues to grow, and we’re pleased with the progress we are making,” Julie King, an Exxon spokesperson said, but declined to comment on the specific hires.

Last week, Exxon reported its biggest profit in seven years in the fourth quarter of 2021 on the back of soaring energy prices.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Denver cannabis company closes $75M in acquisitions in 8 weeks, expands into brand-new legal market

    Along with becoming a multistate operator, the company is now the owner of Smokin' Gun Apothecary in Glendale, one of Colorado's most recognizable cannabis dispensaries.

  • OPEC+ Supply Shortfall May Push Oil Price Higher, IEA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil prices could climb further because of the OPEC+ coalition’s “chronic” struggle to revive production, unless the group’s Middle Eastern heavyweights pump extra to compensate, the International Energy Agency warned.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaura

  • Why engine-maker Cummins is lobbying President Biden for new climate legislation

    It's developing hydrogen fuel cell technology and needs subsidies or regulation to be competitive.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and RPC

    Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and RPC are included in this Industry Outlook blog.

  • Oil gains ground but U.S. crude threatens to snap streak of 7 weekly gains

    Oil futures pushed higher Friday, finding support after the International Energy Agency underlined a tight market. But crude threatens to snap a streak of seven straight weekly gains.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • ASGN Inc (ASGN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    ASGN Inc (ASGN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.81% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ubisoft Employees Push Back Hard on Blockchain Initiative

    (Bloomberg) -- A conflict between Ubisoft Entertainment SA and many of its employees over a plan to adopt crypto technologies in the company’s video games intensified this week.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe French publisher, which

  • Actor Jalon Christian | Morning Blend

    Actor Jalon Christian

  • iRobot Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of robotic-vacuum maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) sold off hard this morning, and remain down more than 15% in early afternoon trading. In last night's report, iRobot disappointed investors by reporting fourth-quarter 2021 financial results that missed on both the top line ($455.4 million in sales) and the bottom line ($1.17 per share in losses under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP). Thanks in large part to problems with "ongoing semiconductor chip constraints and shipping delays that impacted our ability to fulfill approximately more than $35 million in orders," the company said, iRobot's earnings were slashed nearly 80% between 2020 and 2021, and as the guidance makes clear, the trend in iRobot's profits continues in a downward direction.

  • Michael Irvin warned Jason Garrett he couldn’t fix the Giants

    Michael Irvin says he warned Jason Garrett to stay away from the New York Giants because he couldn't fix their mess.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • A Regional Fed President Shocked Markets After Inflation Spike. The Fed’s Path Is Still Unclear.

    Households are spending extra $250 a month because of inflation, betting on 2022 Super Bowl could reach $7.6 billion, Astra Space stock falls after failure with NASA satellites, and other news to start your day.

  • Diplomatic flurry as crunch time on Western military role in Mali nears

    Western foreign ministers will hold crunch talks on their countries' future presence fighting Islamist militants in Mali on Monday, four European sources said, with three saying regional and international leaders will also meet on Wednesday. The diplomatic flurry precedes an EU-Africa summit on Feb. 17-18 and three weeks of consultations amid deterioration in relations between Mali and France, the main foreign military power in Mali.

  • ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1 Billion Permian Assets Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of North America’s largest energy explorers, is considering a sale of operations worth more than $1 billion in the Permian Basin, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Mar

  • Tesla recalls 580,000 electric cars over ‘boombox’ safety issue

    Tesla has been told to fix more than half a million cars in the US over concerns that a safety feature designed to alert pedestrians to the cars’ presence could be drowned out by its “boombox” feature.

  • SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Thursday he was "highly confident" his new SpaceX Starship, designed for voyages to the moon and Mars, will reach Earth orbit for the first time this year, despite a host of technical and regulatory hurdles yet to be overcome. The billionaire SpaceX founder and CEO addressed a throng of news media and supporters at his company's "Starbase" facility in Boca Chica, Texas, for a presentation that combined a high-tech pep rally with big-screen videos and a question-and-answer session. It came nine months after the private California-based space venture achieved the first successful launch and touchdown of a Starship prototype rocket in a test-flight after four previous landing attempts ended in explosions.

  • Bryan Harsin’s meeting with school officials was ‘benign’ per reports

    Under two months until the "A-Game" and we still are no closer to an answer.

  • Oil is the hottest sector, and Wall Street analysts see upside of up to 48% for favored stocks

    Analysts favor Canadian oil companies plus some large U.S. players like ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger and Valero. And don't forget the dividends.

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.