Exxon Mobil to Sell Thai Refinery, Retail Unit to Bangchak

Anuchit Nguyen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will sell its controlling stake in Esso (Thailand) Pcl that runs a local refinery and retailing business to rival Bangchak Corp, as the largest US oil company focuses on its home market and production of lower-emission fuels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bangchak will acquire 66%, or 2.28 billion shares, of Esso at a price to be determined later, the companies said in separate stock exchange filings Thursday. It will also make a tender offer for the remaining 34% of the stock after securing regulatory approvals.

Bangchak will gain control of Sriracha Refinery, some distribution terminals and a network of Esso-branded retail stations with the acquisition, which will help cement its position as a leading player in Thailand’s refining and marketing industry, it said. Bangchak will have a combined crude and products terminals capacity of approximately 15 million barrels that will enhance its reserves and energy security, the company said.

Exxon will continue to supply finished lubricants and chemical products in Thailand through a new company to be formed, it said in a statement. The company’s Bangkok Global Business Center, that employs about 2,000 people, and the exploration and production activities will remain unaffected, it said.

“ExxonMobil is focusing its investments on global production facilities to meet the world’s demand for lower-emissions fuels and high-performance products, while divesting assets where others see the potential for greater value,” Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions, said in the statement.

Bangchak said Esso (Thailand) had an enterprise value of 55 billion baht ($1.65 billion). Esso had a market value of 38.4 billion as of Wednesday’s closing price of 11.10 baht, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The acquisition price of Esso shares will be finalized in accordance with the purchase agreement, Bangchak said. The deal is expected to be completed in 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Bangchak’s biggest shareholder is Vayupak Fund, a state-controlled investment fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil rises on China demand optimism, Russian supply concerns amid sanctions

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China's demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply. Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict COVID-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023. China's industrial output is expected to have grown by 3.6% in 2022 from the previous year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said, despite production and logistics disruptions from COVID-19 curbs.

  • Oil Steady Ahead Of Fed Rate Hike Decision

    Once again, oil price watchers are looking at U.S. Federal Reserve decisions rather than supply-demand balances, with the community eagerly anticipating Thursday’s inflation data to gauge the extent of upcoming interest rate hikes

  • FAA lifts ground stop, says air traffic is slowly resuming

    According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the FAA is currently experiencing a computer failure that may impact flights nationwide.

  • Kansas State football adds running back and welcomes receiver Phillip Brooks back for 2023

    Kansas State football has added transfer running back Treshaun Ward through the portal, while receiver Phillip Brooks decides to return in 2023.

  • Jimmy Lai’s Next Delists in HK, Ending Stock’s Turbulent Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital Ltd. ceases trading for good on Hong Kong’s stock exchange on Thursday, marking the end of an often controversial share listing.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Tru

  • The Used Car Market Remains in Chaos

    Manheim, which is the biggest wholesale car auction house in the U.S., publishes a used car value index every month based on its auctions, which showed Monday that wholesale used car prices went up 0.8 percent in December, compared to November, but went down 14.9 percent compared to December last year. That latter figure, Manheim says, is the “largest annualized decline in the series history,” which goes back to the 1990s. This might lead one to believe that on the street, prices for used are fa

  • The Stocks Behind 2022's Popular ETFs

    What stocks do popular ETF managers like Cathie Wood own in their portfolios?

  • Can US avoid a recession? As inflation eases, optimism rises

    An economic downturn is still possible. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has frequently pointed to fast-rising worker pay to explain why the Fed has had to raise interest rates so aggressively. Fed rate hikes, if carried out far enough and long enough, can weaken the economy so much as to trigger a recession.

  • Hedge Fund Elliott Said to Be Top 10 Investor in Utility PPL

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, the investment firm run by billionaire Paul Singer, has built a sizable position in utility owner PPL Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 2

  • Univar Solutions Draws Interest from Apollo, Platinum

    (Bloomberg) -- US chemical distributor Univar Solutions Inc. has attracted interest from potential bidders including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Platinum Equity, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Joins $930 Million Pre-IPO Bet on Anime Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Entertainment Corp. has won $930 million from investors including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, securing one of the country’s largest-ever financing rounds at a time global investors are shying away from big startup bets.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly

  • Top US Banks Slash Bond Sales, a Bright Spot for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The six biggest Wall Street banks are expected to slash their corporate bond issuance in 2023 for a second year in a row, offering a bright spot for investors nursing record losses from the debt last year. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingM

  • Move over TINA, it's time for TARA

    A shakeout in financial markets triggered by central banks' sudden move to abandon ultra-low interest rates has created a casualty money managers will not miss: TINA. The acronym for There Is No Alternative to owning equities described how loose monetary policy since 2009 put stocks on steroids because yields on fixed income products such as government bonds became too low to bother with. TINA was the only trade in town.

  • Biggest US Grid Had 23% Power-Plant Failure in December Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest US grid operator saw almost one-fourth of power plants serving 65 million people shut down during the Christmas weekend storm, pushing the region to the brink of blackouts. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell Goes Quiet As Bond Markets See Recession, Rate Cuts

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said nothing about rate hikes during a speech in Stockholm Tuesday. His silence spoke volumes.

  • Merck, Pfizer Rebuts China's Request For Further Price Cuts For COVID-19 Drugs

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) have reportedly signaled that they have not agreed to a request by the Chinese authorities for deeper price cuts for COVID-19 treatments. Merck's Lagevrio (molnupiravir) will sell in China for 1,500 yuan ($221) per bottle, local media outlet Jiemian reported, saying that's lower than the cost in many western countries. In a statement Wednesday on its official WeChat account, Merck said it was in talks with its state-owned partner, Sinopharm,

  • Exxon and 2 Other Stocks for This Huge Energy Rally, According to an Analyst

    Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar expects fossil fuels to three-peat in 2023. His top stock picks include Exxon Mobil, Diamondback, and Coterra.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $231.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day.

  • Asia stocks hit 7-month high on China and CPI bets

    Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher on Thursday, ahead of U.S. consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat, while the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy. Following gains for Wall Street indexes overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% and touched an almost seven-month high. Japan's Nikkei wobbled 0.2% lower.

  • Ford stock zooms to ninth straight day of gains, notches highest in nearly a month

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) were on track for their highest close since Dec. 14, extending their winning streak to a ninth straight session. The stock is up 20% over the period. Late last year, the auto maker said the electric version of its iconic F-150 pickup truck was the best-selling EV in the U.