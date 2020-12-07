Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $40.90, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 25.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 32.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.68%.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 104.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $51.46 billion, down 23.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $183.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -117.33% and -30.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.01% higher within the past month. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



