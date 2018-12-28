Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $68.17, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 12.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2019. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.42 billion, up 11.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.69 per share and revenue of $290.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.64% and +12.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.06% lower. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.72, which means XOM is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



