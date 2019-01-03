Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $68.62, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 12.26% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2019. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.42 billion, up 11.88% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.95% lower within the past month. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.6, which means XOM is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



