What Is Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 32% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 36% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 48% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Exxon Mobil's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.87 that there is some investor optimism about Exxon Mobil. The image below shows that Exxon Mobil has a higher P/E than the average (8.8) P/E for companies in the oil and gas industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Exxon Mobil shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Exxon Mobil saw earnings per share decrease by 31% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 21% per year over the last three years. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 15% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Exxon Mobil's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Exxon Mobil has net debt worth 23% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Exxon Mobil's P/E Ratio

Exxon Mobil trades on a P/E ratio of 12.9, which is fairly close to the US market average of 13.6. Given it has some debt, but didn't grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Exxon Mobil recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.7 to 12.9 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.