Exxon Mobil's total reserves drop by a third after COVID-19 oil price drop

FILE PHOTO: View of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp's global oil and gas reserves tumbled by a third last year as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed global oil prices and demand, the company said on Wednesday.

The largest U.S. oil producer is reeling from the sharp decline in oil demand and a series of bad bets on projects when prices were much higher. It slashed project spending by a third last year, cut jobs and added to debt to cover its dividend.

Exxon's reserves are at their lowest since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999 and were "a result of very low prices during 2020 and the effects of reductions in capital expenditures," the company said in a filing.

Exxon's reserves slump to lowest post merger https://graphics.reuters.com/EXXONMOBIL-OUTLOOK/yxmvjxqmovr/chart.png

Total reserves for all products fell to 15.2 billion barrels of oil and gas at the end of 2020 from 22.4 billion the year before, mostly driven by oil sands in Canada and U.S. shale gas properties, according to the filing.

Exxon cut the value of its shale gas properties by over $20 billion last year, most of them acquired in a 2010 merger with XTO Energy that had pushed its reserves up by about 2 billion barrels.

The plunge in its value of oil and gas properties was worse than during the 2014 through 2016 downturn, when Exxon had a 4.8 billion cut in its reserves.

The reserves Exxon removed could be added back in the future based on a recovery in oil prices, cost reduction or operating efficiencies, a company representative said.

The number of Exxon workers at the end of the year was 72,000, down from 74,900 at the end of 2019.

Exxon has said it could cut 14,000 employees and contractors, or 15% of its global workforce, by the end of 2021.

Earlier this month, it reported a net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020, compared with a full-year profit of $14.34 billion in 2019. Exxon had previously churned out profits since it merged with Mobil and through the 1980s oil bust.

Shares rose 3% on Wednesday to $56.70 as energy and other stocks gained.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller and Shariq Khan; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil sells some North Sea drilling, exploration sites

    ExxonMobil is selling most of its drilling and exploration assets off the coast of the U.K. in the North Sea for more than $1 billion. Exxon has heightened its focus on other oil rich regions, including the Permian Basin in the Southwest United States. The sale includes ExxonMobil’s interests in 14 producing fields in the North Sea.

  • UK will resist 'dubious' EU pressure on banks, says BoE's Bailey

    Britain will resist "very firmly" any European Union attempts to arm-twist banks into shifting trillions of euros in derivatives clearing from Britain to the bloc after Brexit, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday. Europe's top banks have been asked by the European Commission to justify why they should not have to shift clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the EU, a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. Britain's financial services industry, which contributes over 10% of the country's taxes, has been largely cut off from the EU since a Brexit transition period ended on Dec. 31 as the sector is not covered by the UK-EU trade deal.

  • This Oil Stock Plans to Stand Firm in 2021

    Crude oil prices have gotten off to a great start in 2021. West Texas Intermediate, the main U.S. oil price benchmark, has rallied about 25% so far this year, recently topping $60 a barrel. Diamondback Energy delivered solid results in 2020 despite all the turbulence in the oil market.

  • Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

    When looking at two of the midstream sector's most conservative names, one stands out as the better buy. Here's what you need to know.

  • Oil hovers near 13-mth highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low

    Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low, and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the storm in Texas. Brent crude futures for April gained 37 cents, 0.6%, to $67.41 a barrel by 0718 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.54 a barrel, up 32 cents, 0.5%. Both contracts touched their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.49 and WTI at $63.67.

  • Why General Electric Stock Rose Sharply Today

    Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) climbed on Wednesday after the industrial giant announced a strategic partnership with Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR). As part of the deal, Altair purchased Flow Simulator from GE Aviation. The simulation and artificial intelligence technology provider will further the development of Flow Simulator's software, which helps to optimize the design of fluid systems and machines.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Continues To Rally Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD received strong support above 1.4150 and is trying to get back above 1.4180.

  • Biden orders 100-day review amid supply chain strains

    The United States has grappled with shortages of medical gear and computer chips, among other items.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of TClarke plc (LON:CTO)

    Does the February share price for TClarke plc ( LON:CTO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Should You Investigate Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) At UK£0.70?

    Air Partner plc ( LON:AIR ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Did LXI REIT's (LON:LXI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%?

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Build; EIA Expected to Report a Draw

    Oilpice.com is saying the leaders of the OPEC+ alliance, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are reportedly once again at odds over oil supply management.

  • China's Weibo hires banks for Hong Kong secondary listing, sources say

    Chinese social media platform Weibo Corp has appointed Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and CLSA to work on its planned Hong Kong secondary listing in the final half of 2021, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The listing by China's largest microblogging platform could raise up to $700 million, one of those people said, as the company joined a wave of Hong Kong share sales by U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Showing Exhaustion Again

    Crude oil markets have went back and forth on Tuesday, as we are starting to see significant cracks in the ice of the uptrend showing up.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 90.095, Strengthens Over 90.100

    The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 90.095 to 90.100.

  • Apple’s Cook Discusses M&A, App Store Scrutiny at Annual Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook fielded questions on mergers and acquisitions, the impact of Covid-19, and the company’s supply chain during a virtual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.Narrating a slide show, Cook summarized many of the company’s new products and initiatives announced over the past year. He spoke about the latest iPhones and the growing potential of the Apple Watch, while noting that the AirPods Max headphones have quickly become “hugely popular” with users. He also discussed Apple’s efforts to combat the pandemic, climate change, and the San Francisco Bay Area housing crisis.During a question and answer session, Cook said Apple is on track to meet its environment goals, including becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and transitioning its products to using recycled materials. He also reiterated Apple’s recent privacy changes, including an imminent plan to limit ad targeting on its devices.Cook said the company bought almost 100 smaller companies over the past six years and makes a deal about every three to four weeks. Asked about gender pay equity, the CEO said Apple pays men and women equally across the world and has stopped asking applicants about their salary history to help ensure equity.The Apple boss was also quizzed about supply chain diversification. Cook said Apple is always looking to improve and make changes across its business, without commenting specifically on any supply chain changes. Apple has been seeking to expand production outside of China, including in India and Vietnam, Bloomberg News has reported.Cook also responded to regulatory scrutiny of the App Store, saying the service isn’t an antitrust issue. “Apple doesn’t have a dominant position in any market we compete in, not in any product category, not in any service category, and not in software or apps,” the CEO said. “This competitive marketplace pushes all of us to be better. So while scrutiny is always fair, accusations like these fall apart after a reasonable examination of the facts.”As he has done before, Cook also suggested that he eventually wants staff to return to the office to improve collaboration. Still, he noted that the company was able to have a prolific past year working remotely.Given the pandemic’s continued impact, Apple held its annual shareholder meeting online. Kate Adams, the company’s general counsel, oversaw the voting portion of the meeting. As is typical, all of Apple’s board members were re-elected and its auditor Ernst & Young was ratified.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Signals Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Even as Outlook Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year.“The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.He also played down concerns of an inflationary outbreak from another big fiscal stimulus package or from an unleashing of pent-up demand as a growing number of Americans are vaccinated against the virus. And he called the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.The Fed is currently buying $120 billion of assets per month -- $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt -- and has pledged to keep up that pace “until substantial further progress” has been made toward its goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation.The chairman “gave absolutely no indication that the Fed is thinking about changing its very dovish policy stance,” Cornerstone Macro analysts Roberto Perli and Benson Durham wrote in a note to clients.Powell’s testimony occurred against the backdrop of growing optimism about the economy as vaccines against the coronavirus are more widely disseminated and expectations of further fiscal stimulus from President Joe Biden and Congress mount.Bond yields have risen on the economy’s better prospects and in anticipation of faster inflation. Some traders have also brought forward their expectations for the Fed’s first interest-rate increase since it slashed rates effectively to zero last year.Powell said it was important to determine what was behind the higher bond yields, namely expectations of a return to a more normal economy.“In a way, it’s a statement on confidence on the part of markets that we will have a robust and ultimately complete recovery,” he said.Market price action was volatile in the aftermath of Powell’s opening statement text release, with 10-year yields initially rising a couple of basis points to 1.3875% session highs, before the move quickly faded and yields dropped back lower by about the same amount.Interest-rate swap markets are pricing the first 25 basis point of Fed hikes around mid-2023, versus the early-2024 time frame priced in at the beginning of this month.Read More: Traders See Earlier Fed Hikes, Even as Goldman Cautions on PaceTechnology company shares led a decline in U.S. stock prices on Tuesday on concern that valuations had gotten out of hand amid higher bond yields and bets on faster inflation. Even with recent weakness, though, the S&P 500 index is still up more than 70% from lows struck last March.Powell said he didn’t have an opinion on whether that constituted an equity market bubble, noting that there were opinions expressed on both sides of that proposition. “No one can really identify” a bubble, he said.Powell allowed that loose monetary policy has played a role in pushing up asset prices. But he said that other forces were also at play, including expectations of faster economic growth.“While we should not underestimate the challenges we currently face, developments point to an improved outlook for later this year,” Powell said. “In particular, ongoing progress in vaccinations should help speed the return to normal activities.”In response to a question, the Fed chair said growth could come in this year at 6%. The economy contracted by 2.5% last year.The economy started 2021 on a strong note, as retail sales and factory output accelerated. In the wake of the firmer data, Bloomberg Economics last week boosted its 2021 growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.5% and said that could rise toward 6%-7% if Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package is enacted.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee showed little if any deviation from the tone of recent public statements. But “no news” is news in and of itself because it shows the Fed to be unwavering in its policy stance, despite rising Treasury yields and an improving tone in much of the economic data.--Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click hereThe jobs market though has softened, with claims filed for unemployment benefits jumping to a four-week high in the most recent reporting period. Payrolls last month barely rose, by 49,000, after a 227,000 decline in December, and while unemployment dropped to 6.3%, that partly reflected more people leaving the workforce.“The high level of joblessness has been especially severe for lower-wage workers and for African Americans, Hispanics, and other minority groups,” Powell said. “The economic dislocation has upended many lives and created great uncertainty about the future.”He reiterated the Fed’s pledge to keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has accelerated to 2% -- and is on track to moderately exceed that level for some time.The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 1.3% in December 2020 from a year earlier, well below the Fed’s 2% inflation target. After stripping out volatile food and energy costs, core inflation clocked in at 1.5%.“I really do not expect that we’ll be in a situation where inflation rises to troubling levels,” Powell said.Temporary InflationHe said inflation will pick up in coming months as current price levels are compared to depressed readings a year ago, when the economy was virtually shut down, but that effect will be temporary.Prices may also be pushed up later in the year by pent-up demand released as a growing number of Americans get vaccinated against the virus. But he said that the increase in inflation was unlikely to be large or long-lasting.Some economists, most prominently former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, have warned that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could lead to an overheating of the economy and much faster inflation -- a concern that administration officials have pushed back on as exaggerated.While Powell studiously refrained from commenting on the Biden package, he did say that there hasn’t been a strong connection between bigger budget deficits and inflation recently.(Adds Powell bubble comments in 13th, 14th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Re-opening trades keep ripping

    Investors can't keep up with economic optimism right now.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Security Officials Say Poor Intelligence Contributed to Jan. 6 Riot

    Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified before Congress Tuesday, defending steps taken by his agency to prepare for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and blaming the disaster in part on what he called intelligence failures. Photo: Erin Scott/Pool