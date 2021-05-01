Exxon Set to Lock Out Union Employees at Texas Oil Refinery

1 / 2

Exxon Set to Lock Out Union Employees at Texas Oil Refinery

Barbara Powell
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is poised to lock out union workers at its Beaumont refinery in Texas at 10am Saturday with the oil giant and the United Steelworkers failing to reach an agreement on a new labor contract by late Friday.

The oil giant rejected union counteroffers to its contract proposal made earlier this month. The union continues to work on alternative proposals and wants to keep bargaining and its members working while negotiations continue, a person familiar with the discussions said Friday. In the event of a lockout, the union will picket Exxon with signs declaring the lockout is illegal rather than call a strike.

During a lockout, companies typically bring in temporary workers to operate facilities. Exxon has already advertised for workers to replace union members starting Saturday.

“Our lockout decision is a result of the Union not accepting the company’s contract proposals and the risk of a strike,” plant manager Rozena Dendy said on Exxon’s website Friday afternoon. “It is vital to the safety of our community that we control this timeline to allow our qualified and highly skilled team to assume safe control of our operations.”

United Steelworkers Local 13-243’s six-year work agreement with Exxon expired Feb. 1 without a new collective bargaining agreement in place for the Beaumont refinery and blending and packaging plant. The union contends Exxon’s offer would enact major changes in the existing contract that impact members’ safety, security and seniority.

Exxon told union representatives Thursday that the union’s latest offer “still includes items that significantly increase costs to the company and that we have consistently expressed cannot be accepted over the last 108 days of bargaining. To be clear, a ratified contract would still avoid any work stoppage.”

The USW and Exxon provided 75-day notices to each other Feb. 15 as required before a lockout or a strike. Exxon has already rejected the union’s offer of a one-year extension and said it would lock out workers if they didn’t agree to the company’s current proposal.

Exxon Beaumont union workers have never been locked out. The facility was also not included in a 2015 strike called by the International Union for 12 U.S. refineries and three other plants.

The Beaumont refinery can process 359,000 barrels a day of crude.

(Updates status of negotiations in lead and second paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Beats Convincingly on Q1 Revenue, Earnings

    The better-than-expected performance should add to the cautious optimism enveloping the energy sector these days.

  • Exxon Mobil posts quarterly profit after string of losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland&nbsp;discuss Exxon Mobil’s latest earnings report.

  • Consumer Spending Increased in March

    Consumer Spending Increased in March

  • Stimmy Checks Bring Record Personal Income: +21.1%

    These figures reach all the way back to 1959, and only twice before has this monthly read ever gotten above 10%.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Higher chemical margins and improved realized commodity prices aid ExxonMobil's (XOM) Q1 earnings.

  • Earnings Parade Continues With Exxon Mobil, Chevron After Strong Amazon Results

    The fatigue we all might feel as this jam-packed week winds down appears to be affecting major indices Friday. They’re under pressure early despite Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) impressive earnings yesterday, with signs of a bit of slowness in China’s economy dragging things lower. China’s services sector slowed this month, data showed, and manufacturing remains barely in expansionary mode. We still have weakness out of Europe, and China was expected to be coming along. Now that there’s a little weakening in China, that’s something rattling the markets a little bit. Another thing troubling some investors is the fact that more fiscal stimulus is coming in when many economists aren’t really sure it’s needed, which drives concerns about inflation. Speaking of which, core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) prices came in at 0.4% for March, a little higher than analysts had expected and higher than the previous reading of 0.1%. Markets are worried that we really haven’t gotten to the full impact of recovery and how that surge in demand is going to affect prices. There’s still lots of recovery to go and PCE prices are already up 2.3% year over year. The market’s a little concerned because companies are reporting supply shortages as it is and we aren’t even in full reopening status. April On Pace For Firm Wall Street Gain As Earnings Roll On There’s still a lot of earnings ahead, and next week brings the April payrolls report. But for headline excitement, no week in the quarter can match the one we just had. Four of the five “FAANG” companies reported, the Fed held its meeting, and investors got a first look at Q1 gross domestic product. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) set a new record high yesterday, but it looks like some profit-taking might be in the mix this morning. That’s not too surprising considering this is the last day of the month and the SPX is up 6% so far in April. After stumbling in January, the SPX is on pace for its third straight month of gains, up about 12.1% year-to-date. More than 80% of S&P 500 companies reporting so far have beaten Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimates, and generally they’ve painted optimistic pictures about the coming months as the economy reopens. That said, the market hasn’t really found a lot of traction since earnings season began, hinting that it could be at levels where buyers are becoming a bit scarce. Energy comes into focus today with earnings from a couple big players, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). They report as the price of gasoline approaches $3 a gallon across the U.S., up more than $1 from a year ago. Investors may want to hear from executives about media reports of possible gasoline shortages in parts of the country due in part to logjams in the supply chain. One challenge that recently cropped up is finding qualified fuel truck drivers to transport the product to gas stations. Crude slipped again this morning, falling back toward $63 a barrel on apparent demand worries. There does seem to be major resistance near $65. The front-month futures contract knocked against that again yesterday and ran into sellers. The same thing might be happening in the bond market, where 10-year yields can’t make much progress above 1.65%. A move above that earlier this week didn’t find much traction, and we’re back near 1.64% this morning. Any rally back toward 1.7% or above could grab traders’ attention after the dovish Fed meeting this week. Another slip this morning came from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), down 12% in pre-market trading after its earnings report sparked concern about subscriber growth. As we’ve seen a lot this quarter, beating Wall Street’s consensus (as TWTR) did isn’t really enough. Investors want to hear positive stories about the future. Also, a lot of companies approached earnings season riding mega-rallies over the last year. TWTR shares were up 127% over the 52 weeks heading into its report. That often means you’ll see selling on anything less than perfection. On the data front, the government reported big gains in March personal income and spending, not too surprising considering the stimulus checks people received that month. Amazon Latest FAANG To Prosper In Q1 It’s going to be hard to top the earnings hat trick from FAANG members Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and now AMZN over the last two days. The SPX scored new record highs Thursday partly due to this pattern of excellent earnings, with help from healthy U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.4%. AMZN didn’t break the winning streak for big Tech. Revenue of $108.5 billion was up 44% from the same quarter a year ago and easily outpaced Wall Street’s expectations, while earnings per share of $15.79 smashed analysts’ average projection for $9.54. It didn’t hurt to see AMZN also painting a positive picture around Q2, where it sees revenue of between $110 billion and $116 billion, up 24% to 30% from a year ago. All this earnings season, the companies sounding most optimistic about the future have been the ones most rewarded by the Street, and AMZN was no exception as shares bounded up 3% in pre-market trading. Part of AMZN’s hopes for Q2 are based on its Prime Day happening during the quarter. Remember that last year it was postponed due to Covid. Despite the delay, people bought $10.4 billion worth of goods from the company in just 48 hours on Prime Day 2020, so it’s a big deal. More Earnings Ahead Next Week, But Data Stand Out Looking ahead to next week, the earnings parade continues, but without necessarily as much intensity as this week when so many big-Tech names reported. Some of the sluggers to look out for include ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Uber (NYSE: UBER), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), Allstate (NYSE: ALL), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT). A lot of those (you can probably figure out which ones) will likely be closely watched to see how they’re navigating the economic reopening and what sort of emerging consumer trends they’re noticing. We’re already one-third of the way into the new quarter, so don’t forget to check earnings calls for the latest status check from executives. It’s a great way to get some color as you look ahead to Q2 reporting season (only two and a half months away!) There’s a bunch of data on the plate next week, too, but a couple really stand out. First is Monday’s IMS manufacturing report for April. It reached a 37-year high in March of 64.7, and there’s some debate about whether it can achieve much more traction at these levels. We’ll soon find out. Payrolls next Friday is the one that deservedly is going to get the most attention, with some analysts this week saying April jobs growth could top one million after exceeding 900,000 in March. That’s likely to be the high end of estimates, so let’s watch where consensus heads in the days before the report. We’ll preview it in more detail next week in this space. Keeping An Eye On Volatility The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) climbed late this week even as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) posted a new all-time high. VIX is above 18 this morning. When you have these two things happening at once, it often means something doesn’t match up. Either VIX has to go down, or stocks do. It’s just a matter of which one gives way to the other. Quite often lately, a higher VIX accompanying higher stock prices has been a good clue that equities may be in for some selling, though remember that the past doesn’t necessarily tell fortunes. Also, VIX did run into some resistance on Thursday after topping 18. These are still relatively high levels, but they might seem light because everyone got used to 40 and above for much of last year. If you look out at the VIX futures complex, it’s in the mid-20’s by summer so some traders evidently don’t think the turbulence is necessarily over. CHART OF THE DAY: CLASSIC PATTERN FOR RUT. The small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT—candlestick) looks like it’s developing a classic “head and shoulders” pattern in this year-to-date chart. Since peaking at an all-time high of 2360 in mid-March, it backtracked, then started climbing again. Now it’s back in the same 2290 area it was in back in late February. A head and shoulders pattern can occur at the top of an uptrend, or the bottom of a downtrend. Data Source: FTSE Russell. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Rolling Over A RUT: Yesterday—as the market continued to digest the late stages of earnings season and the context of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments—price action gave technical traders a little bit of everything. First, the small-cap bellwether Russell 2000 Index (RUT) finished the day in the red, after failing to climb above what chart-watchers could call a classic head-and-shoulders setup (see chart above). Many analysts see the RUT as a leading indicator for the stock market because broader macroeconomic trends often hit the more sensitive small caps more acutely and more quickly. Could recent price action in the RUT turn out to be a harbinger for the broader market? In comparing RUT to the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), things were looking pretty ominous around midday. The indices started out at record highs, but then turned sharply lower in what was setting up to be what technical traders call a “key reversal”—a higher high than the previous day, followed by a lower close. But SPX and NDX both turned back higher by the end. Key reversal averted for the time being. Still, both indices sit well above their 50-day moving averages, and the relative strength index (RSI) recently put SPX in the “overbought” category. Perhaps now’s not a great time to see weakness in the RUT. Comparison Shopping: The tried and true way to assess a company’s earnings is to compare them with the same quarter a year earlier. However, that’s falling out of fashion this earnings season and could be even less relevant in Q2 as companies start “lapping” the deepest trough of the 2020 Covid lockdowns. As the chief financial officer of McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) told CNBC on Thursday, the more appropriate comparison might be looking back to the same quarter of 2019, or else things could get skewed. Now, of course, it’s easy for MCD to say that, considering they just had a quarter where they topped pre-Covid sales. It’s a lot tougher if, for instance, you’re an airline or a casino. Those businesses had a lot more trouble adapting to the Covid crisis than a restaurant chain like MCD that could emphasize drive-through and delivery. Asking them to compare to a healthy 2019 could be seen as unfair. Too Easy: The same “two-year tango” might also apply to some of the data we’re heading toward, especially the April consumer and producer price indices, as well as April retail sales. Comparisons to a year ago are going to almost certainly be easy, making it look like the economy is even hotter than it seems to be. The key is looking at month over month, and if you do look at year-over-year, understanding the strange circumstances. That’s one reason the Fed keeps emphasizing “transitory” inflation readings, and it might not be until late this year that investors start to get a true sense of year-over-year inflation. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Image Sourced from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWith Fed Meeting Out Of Way, Market Eyes Amazon, Facebook Earnings Due LaterApple, Facebook And The Fed: Full Plate Later Today Means Market Could Hit Lull Ahead Of News© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exxon tops earnings estimates as oil prices, chemicals drive rebound

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday topped Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates with its first profit in five quarters, boosted by higher oil prices and strong chemicals margins. Earnings from Exxon and rivals this year have been rising with crude oil prices, up by a third this year, as a global oil surplus from the pandemic drains and fuel demand recovers. Quarterly results show Exxon's deep cost cuts have allowed it to turn the corner on last year's historic annual loss and deliver strong cash flow need to reduce debt.

  • 3 ETFs That Are Better Than Dogecoin

    Bitcoin reigns supreme as the most popular type of digital currency, but Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has also skyrocketed in popularity. Over the past month alone, Dogecoin's price has surged nearly 400%. Dogecoin may seem promising right now, but it's an incredibly risky investment.

  • What we learned from European bank's quarterly results

    British banks are riding high. Investment banks continue to make hay amid a boom in SPACs, IPOs, and trading. And Deutsche Bank's turnaround might actually be working.

  • Suicide truck bomber hits Afghan guest house, killing 21

    The death toll in a a powerful suicide truck bombing that struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan rose to 21 with as many as 90 others wounded, officials said Saturday. There was no indication why the guest house was targeted. In Afghanistan, guest houses are lodgings often provided for free by the government, usually for the poor, travelers and students.

  • Amazon shares hit record high after blowout earnings results

    Amazon shares reached a record high after reporting first-quarter results and guidance that blew past expectations.

  • Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Taper, Breaks Ranks With Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereSigns of excess risk taking in financial markets show it’s time for the U.S. central bank to start debating a reduction in its massive bond purchases, said the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, breaking ranks with Chair Jerome Powell.“We’re now at a point where I’m observing excesses and imbalances in financial markets,” said Robert Kaplan during a virtual event Friday. “I’m very attentive to that, and that’s why I do think at the earliest opportunity I think will be appropriate for us to start talking about adjusting those purchases.”Kaplan is not a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The Dallas Fed chief has been one of the Fed’s more hawkish officials and has said that he projects the central bank will raise interest rates next year. The median estimate of the 18 policy makers is that rates will stay near zero through 2023.His remarks contradict Powell, who told reporters Wednesday that the “time is not yet” to talk about tapering the Fed’s $120 billion monthly pace of bond buying.”It’s not surprising that Kaplan is making a case now for tapering because he’s already been making the case,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “The surprising thing is that it’s so soon right after Chair Powell had been very explicit in saying now is not the time to talk about tapering. That’s the dichotomy there.”Powell spoke after the FOMC unanimously voted to hold interest rates near zero and repeated it would maintain the pace of bond buying until “substantial further progress” had been made on its goals for employment and inflation.Kaplan, the first official to speak publicly snce the post-FOMC blackout period ended, said that threshold was approaching faster than anticipated as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic.“I think we’re going to reach that benchmark sooner than I would have expected in January and others would have expected,” he said. “I think the U.S. economy will be far healthier when we have the ability to start weaning off those purchases.”A stock market at record highs, tight credit spreads and private investors driving up housing prices all point to imbalances in financial markets, Kaplan said. He’s paying particular attention to investors buying up single-family properties, often using all-cash offers to outbid families looking to purchase their first home.“We’ve got real excesses in the housing market,” Kaplan said. “It’s not yet the speculative situation that we had back in ‘07, ‘08 and ‘09, but I think it bears watching and keeping a close eye on.”(Updates with more details starting in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The second Castro goes, &c.

    Three Kims have ruled North Korea since 1948. Two Assads have ruled Syria since 1970. Two Castros have ruled Cuba since 1959. But now, Raúl Castro, at 89, is retiring. How long will the Communist government outlast the Castros? That is a question that is consuming the Cuban people and their well-wishers. Few thought that North Korea would be subjected to a third Kim — a grandson of the founding dictator, Kim Il-sung. Allow me to quote a couple of sentences from a book published in 2015: Whether Jong-un will be the last dictator from his family, no one can know. It seems unlikely the dynasty can continue. Then again, it seemed unlikely that it could endure, strangling North Korea, for as long as it has. I have quoted from my Children of Monsters: An Inquiry into the Sons and Daughters of Dictators. Could there be a fourth Kim — a fourth dictator from the same family? I would not bet on it, but I would not rule it out either. When people are determined to hang on to power, and can organize the violence to do so, they do. As you remember, the heir of Hafez Assad was supposed to be his eldest son, Bassel. But Bassel was killed in a car accident, in 1994, at age 31. So, succession fell to Bashar, an eye doctor, who did not seem to have the dictatorial mettle. But he has done plenty of killing to keep the family business going — more than Hafez probably dreamed of. Will there be a third Assad on the throne? There is chatter about his elder son, Hafez — Hafez II, born in 2001. There has been chatter about this young man’s future leadership since he was about eight. Some thought that Raúl Castro’s son, Alejandro, might take over when Raúl stepped down. Alejandro is a heavy in the interior ministry. But it seems that the reins, for now, will fall to a non-family member, Miguel Díaz-Canel. I am sobered by the Soviet Union and Communist China. The Soviet Union lasted a lot longer than Lenin and the Old Bolsheviks. Communist China has lasted a lot longer than Mao and the other revolutionaries. Indeed, the current No. 1, Xi Jinping, is presiding over the most oppressive period since the Cultural Revolution (1966–76). In the speech announcing his retirement, Raúl Castro said, “I believe fervently in the strength and exemplary nature and comprehension of my compatriots.” Obviously, he and his fellow Communists do not believe in them enough to allow a free press and free elections. They don’t believe in them enough to allow them a say in their own government. An evil regime, too long in the saddle — like a lot of other regimes, blighting the globe. • In his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, President Biden said, “The autocrats will not win the future.” Is that so? I hope so. Not sure. • Last week, Donald Trump gave an interview to Sean Hannity. “I got along great with President Putin,” said Trump. “I liked him, he liked me.” Of Kim Jong-un, he said, “He writes me letters. I like him, he likes me. There’s nothing wrong with that.” I think there is something wrong with that. Kim Jong-un is a murderous dictator, and so is Vladimir Putin, though on a (much) lesser scale. Both of them are anti-American. They represent everything that America has traditionally stood against. They represent everything that America has long existed to oppose. Does it matter, what Trump says? What he thinks and says? He’s out of office, right? I think it does matter — because he is the leader and hero of the Republican Party, which is half the country; he is the leader and hero of the conservative movement. (If you doubt this, take a look at CPAC. CPAC is the annual gathering of the conservative movement. You have a zillion groups and organizations under one roof. Trump is, far and away, their No. 1, their leading light.) Last fall, I wrote a piece called “Trump and Dictators: A review.” This question — democracy versus dictatorship; freedom versus unfreedom; what the United States will stand for in the world — is important to a lot of us. Not all, but a lot. I often have occasion to quote a Lyle Lovett lyric: “It may be no big deal to you, but it’s a very big deal to me.” • On the subject of Trump’s influence, did you see this story? “Staten Island man gets COVID-19 vaccine because Donald Trump said so.” That’s good. I thought of Jack Nicklaus — Jack and me. Long ago, I was big into golf. (Sort of still am.) I was just about the last to switch to a metal driver. I thought they were an abomination. So did Jack Nicklaus, my main man. But, in the end, he switched. And then I did too. If it was okay by Jack . . . • Lately, I have been thinking of hunger strikes, a very grim subject — a complicated one, too, morally. Over the years, I have interviewed many who have gone on hunger strike (and lived, of course) (some don’t). They all say essentially the same thing: My back was to the wall. I was out of options, out of hope. There was no other way. I could do no other. In 2010, I explored this subject, briefly, in a piece called “Death by Hunger Strike.” An incredibly brave Cuban political prisoner, Orlando Zapata Tamayo, had just died, in a hunger strike. So, why am I thinking about it now? Luis Manuel Otero, a Cuban artist, is on hunger strike, as reported by this bulletin, an “urgent appeal.” I say, spare a thought for him. • In Russia, Alexei Navalny is off hunger strike. He is that country’s opposition leader — and the life expectancy for such leaders is not long, regardless. Navalny is a political prisoner, at Penal Colony No. 2, in Pokrov, about 60 miles from Moscow. The Russian state is busy shutting down Navalny’s network of organizations, including his Anti-Corruption Foundation. The director of that foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, commented, “They are screaming out with this move: We are afraid of your activities, we are afraid of your rallies, we are afraid of smart voting.” Yes. To a journalist friend, Navalny wrote, “Everything will be all right. And, even if it isn’t, we’ll have the consolation of having lived honest lives.” I think of Solzhenitsyn’s famous admonition: “Live not by lies.” • John Kerry, the former secretary of state and senator, is now the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate. Sergey Lavrov is the Russian foreign minister. Let me quote a comment that Garry Kasparov, the former chess champion, now a human-rights champion, just made: I used to joke that if you left Kerry and Lavrov together in a room long enough, Kerry would give Alaska back to Russia. Now he’s eager to legitimize Putin & Xi Jinping for a handful of magic climate beans so he can boast of more brilliant dealmaking. The phrase “magic climate beans” is one I think should enter general currency. • There have been a lot of changes in my neighborhood — all for the worse. Many shops and restaurants have closed. One was a French bakery and café. Earlier this week, I noticed that this establishment has been replaced — by a “cannabis dispensary.” Just what the neighborhood does not need (trust me). I don’t want to freight this development with too much meaning, too much symbolism. But I’m afraid I do regard it as symbolic. I fear “a nation of zombies,” as Mark Helprin once put it. Or are we there already? When I expressed these thoughts on Twitter, a man replied, saying, “We’ve been living in a nation of angry drunks. I’m willing to give the zombies a try.” Ha, yeah, I had thought of that too. • So much more to say, but I need to let you get on with your weekend and whatnot. Let’s have some language — language mixed with politics. Joe Biden, like all Democrats — and maybe some Republicans as well — learned something from Bill Clinton: WJC referred to federal spending as “investment.” Biden did the same thing, in his speech on Wednesday. Clinton’s trick has stuck. • A little music? Christa Ludwig, the great mezzo-soprano, has died. I did a post, here. Let me quote the opening paragraph, please: As a political journalist, I have interviewed presidents and prime ministers, kings and queens. I have interviewed many other people, from various walks of life. I have been starstruck . . . maybe three or four times. It definitely happened when I met and interviewed Christa Ludwig. Do you know that Russian athletes are not allowed to use their national anthem in the upcoming Olympics Games? It is one of the penalties for doping. Russian officials proposed some replacement music, which has been approved. I have a brief post on the subject, here. I bet you know Scott Immergut, the Ricochet maestro. One of his activities is to create drone videos, where he lives, in stunning California. Here is a sunset video, with music by Richard Strauss: “Im Abendrot” (“At Sunset”) from the Four Last Songs. Bless you all. Talk to you soon. Later. If you’d like to receive Impromptus by e-mail — links to new columns — write to jnordlinger@nationalreview.com.

  • Fab 15; Penguins happy but not satisfied with playoff streak

    Mike Sullivan insisted the Pittsburgh Penguins would take a minute to enjoy clinching their 15th straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in major North American professional sports. The postgame routine following Thursday night's 5-4 overtime win against Washington that assured the Penguins of a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup went much like the postgame routine of the 32 victories this season that came before it. “I’m proud of the group for working as hard as they have to solidify a playoff spot, but certainly that’s not where it ends,” Sullivan said Friday.

  • DraftKings Stock Got a New Buy Rating. It Still Fell.

    (DKNG) stock’s recent skid continued Friday even though the sports betting firm won over another analyst. Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker launched coverage on (DKNG) stock with Buy rating and $75 price target. DraftKings shares have fallen about 24% from its March highs, which are just short of Baker’s fresh target.

  • Look Who Made Money Hand Over Fist During Biden's First 100 Days

    It's been just 100 days since President Biden's inauguration — and a powerful S&P 500 rally is ongoing. But not all winners are equal. Far from it.

  • Delivery Window for New Apple iPad Pro Shifts to June-July

    Are you jazzed by the recent rollout of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPad Pros and eager to get your hands on one? According to checks of Apple's website conducted by Bloomberg Friday morning, soon after putting them on sale, the company was indicating that initial U.S. deliveries of the products will occur from June 24 to July 8. Apple has not yet made an official statement or communicated with its customers about this.

  • U.S. Steel Is Retreating From Greatest Rally in a Generation

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. is retreating from the greatest metals rally in two decades even as rival producers post record profits on soaring demand during the economic recovery.The American steelmaker is choosing to pay down debt instead of return money to shareholders and is also scrapping a $1.3 billion plan to revitalize its Mon Valley Works, one of its oldest steel mill operations near Pittsburgh, just as demand for the industrial metal is surging.“As we step forward to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world we must set aside the Mon Valley endless casting and rolling and cogeneration project,” Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said in a Friday call with analysts. “So very clearly it’s about the balance sheet, making sure we’re in a good position.”The move comes as a massive vaccine rollout spurs economic reopening across the U.S. and as President Joe Biden’s infrastructure stimulus spending plan gains more support -- two moves that are leading to unprecedented demand for American-made steel. Domestic steel prices are at a record high of $1,500 per ton, a price so high that it costs less for consumers to import foreign steel that still has former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on it.U.S. Steel also said it won’t restart a blast furnace in Granite City, Illinois that services the energy industry, because demand remains too weak to justify it. The decision to keep blast furnaces shut is serving as a frustration to steel buyers who say the American mills simply can’t produce enough to satisfy their needs, and must look elsewhere for as much as two years right when Biden’s infrastructure projects would begin coming online.The Pittsburgh-based producer reported $551 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its first quarter, slightly less than the $555.4 million average estimate of seven analysts in a Bloomberg survey.Investors were already used to a string of fat earnings for American steelmakers, with Steel Dynamics Inc. forecasting better results ahead after a record first-quarter profit earlier in the month. Nucor Corp., the largest U.S. producer, said this month that order activity is “very robust” and it sees solid non-residential demand into next year.U.S. Steel shares rose 2% to $22.94 at 11:51 a.m. in New York, suggesting investors are encouraged by the company’s decision to hold on to more than $1 billion previously earmarked for pricey capital expenditures.(Updates throughout with details from earnings call)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chevy Camaro Production Firing Back Up

    But the good times aren't rolling just yet...

  • 'Liftoff was less bumpy': astronaut Pesquet on SpaceX

    Pesquet was speaking via video link from the ISS for a news conference. NASA and SpaceX launched he and three other team members to the station on April 23.Pesquet also said there aren't enough beds on the station. There are 11 people up there, but only six beds, he said."That means five camp out," he said. "There are people scattered around the entire module. We try to be mindful."