Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston

FILE - The logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 8, 2019. ExxonMobil is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters 250 miles south from Irving, Texas, to its campus north of Houston. The oil giant said Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 it will combine its chemical and downstream companies — refineries and distribution operations — while centralizing its technology and engineering and other other support services. It will also consolidate its upstream business, which includes exploration and drilling. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Associated Press
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters 250 miles south from Irving, Texas, to its campus north of Houston.

The oil giant said Monday it will combine its chemical and refining operations, while centralizing its technology and engineering and other other support services. It will also consolidate its exploration and drilling operations.

Exxon, whose sales for the year are expected to be close to $300 billion when it releases earnings Tuesday, says the reorganization will be effective April 1 and the move south — will be complete sometime in the middle of 2023.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. have surged about 25% this year in tandem with the rising price of crude, up about 17% per barrel in 2022.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic, $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • Replay – Squeezes, Margin and Naked Shorts: Join Hedge Fund Veteran Charles Gradante in Fireside Chat Monday at 12PM ET

    CorpGov and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with hedge fund veteran Charles Gradante. Mr. Gradante, who recently attracted 100s of thousands of views of his controversial comments at the 2021 Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, discussed the recent market volatility, the role of naked shorting, its regulatory implications, the role […]

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Break Off Engagement: 'Better As Friends'

    The "Today" show host and the financier were together for eight years.

  • Exxon Mobil Moving HQ to Houston as Part of Broad Restructuring

    As part of the restructuring, Exxon Mobil will be organized along three business lines: ExxonMobil Upstream Co., ExxonMobil Product Solutions and Exxon Mobil Low Carbon Solutions.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Trouncing the Market Right Now

    Here are three great dividend stocks to buy that are trouncing the market. Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) have soared more than 20% so far in 2022. The main factor behind this impressive gain is the overall booming environment for the oil and gas industry after a big downturn in 2020.

  • Why Virginia governor's tip line is sparking new critical race theory concerns in schools

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tip line is focused on critical race theory and COVID-19 restrictions. It's unclear what he can do with complaints.

  • Exxon Mobil To Shake Up Reporting Structure, Reports Q4 Results Tuesday

    Exxon stock gained ahead of its Q4 earnings report, due early Tuesday. Oil producers have so far had a mixed Q4, despite rising oil prices.

  • US-allied Syria force says it foiled major IS comeback plot

    A U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force said Monday that a prison overrun by the Islamic State group in northeastern Syria was now fully under its control, thwarting a dangerous plot by the extremists to launch further, multiple attacks across the volatile region. It also appealed for the international community's help in taking responsibility for the tens of thousands of IS fighters and their families in detention centers and camps under its control. The Syrian Democratic Forces said more than 120 of their fighters and prison workers died in the 10-day standoff at the Gweiran prison, also known as al-Sinaa prison, which houses at least 3,000 Islamic State group detainees.

  • Biden calls for release of US hostage in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden on Sunday called for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. Frerichs, a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois, was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. “Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice,” President Joe Biden said in a statement to mark the second anniversary of the kidnapping on Monday.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne dismissed from embezzlement, fraud lawsuit: court documents

    "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

  • El Salvador's bitcoin-loving president Nayib Bukele says scarcity means 'gigantic' price increase for the crypto is just a matter of time

    The surge would stem in part from the world's 50 millionaires seeking to own at least one bitcoin, he said on Twitter.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.