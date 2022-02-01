Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve

FILE- This April 25, 2017, file photo, shows an Exxon service station sign in Nashville, Tenn. Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.87 billion. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·1 min read

Exxon Mobil returned to a profit in its fourth quarter as demand for oil continues to improve.

The oil and natural gas company earned $8.87 billion, or $2.08 per share for the final three months of 2021. A year earlier it lost $20.07 billion, or $4.70 per share.

Removing certain items, earnings were $2.05 per share. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected a profit of $1.96 per share, on average.

Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.

Exxon is capitalizing on a resurgence in oil demand following a slowdown during the pandemic. Crude is up 17% so far this year, and Exxon is up 24%.

“Our effective pandemic response, focused investments during the down-cycle, and structural cost savings positioned us to realize the full benefits of the market recovery in 2021,” Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fourth-quarter oil-equivalent production was 3.8 million barrels per day. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, oil-equivalent production increased 2% compared with the year-ago period.

Quarterly revenue surged to $84.97 billion from $46.54 billion. Wall Street was calling for revenue of $82.44 billion.

The financial report comes a day after Exxon said that it is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters 250 miles south from Irving, Texas, to its campus north of Houston.

Shares of Exxon rose slightly before the market open.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Energy stocks to keep gushing payouts: Bay Street money managers

    Imperial Oil is set to kick off the latest round of earnings from the Canada’s oil patch Tuesday morning

  • Man fatally shot at East St. Louis housing complex was son of state trooper’s killer

    The man shot and killed outside an East St. Louis public housing complex is the son of the drug dealer convicted last year in the murder of an Illinois State Trooper, Police Chief Kendall Perry confirmed.

  • Ruidoso Downs racetrack announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

    Ruidoso Downs racetrack announces the 2022 Hall of Fame class, which includes trainer Steve Asmussen.

  • Man dead after shooting in Georgetown

    D.C. police are searching for a suspect who they believe shot and killed a man in Georgetown. FOX 5's David Kaplan reports live from Northwest, D.C.

  • 4 people shot at New Bern Avenue motel in Raleigh. Gun violence up in the city.

    The four people were shot a motel that has seen past violence. Police statistics show both fatal and non-fatal shootings in Raleigh have been rising.

  • Man injured after shooting himself inside car at O’Reilly Auto shop, Fort Worth police say

    A man was injured inside a vehicle at an O’Reilly Auto store after he “negligently discharged his firearm,” Fort Worth police said.

  • Exxon posts best results in seven years on high oil prices

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $8.87 billion, its largest in seven years, as the top U.S. oil producer benefited from strong energy prices. On Monday, Exxon also disclosed a business shakeup to accelerate a $6-billion cut to operating expenses set in motion last year. The revamping will "position us to lead in cash flow and earnings growth, operating performance, and the energy transition,” Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a statement.

  • Exxon Mobil to move HQ to Houston area

    When the move is complete, Exxon will be the largest publicly traded company headquartered in Houston.

  • Crude Oil Markets Continue to See Hesitation

    Crude oil markets have initially tried to rally during the course of the trading session on Monday, but you can see that we continue to struggle just a bit with the idea of continuation.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, making it the second fully approved vaccine for the virus. The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since December 2020, and will now be sold under the brand name Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot using similar technology received full approval in the United States last year for people aged 16 and older after also first gaining emergency authorization.

  • 1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud Is The Perfect Limo For Any Classic Car Enthusiast

    This incredible piece of automotive history is famous for carrying around everyone from kings and queens to rockstars and now it could be yours.Rolls Royce is possibly the most iconic name in the vast world of luxury automobiles because of its incredible styling, high horsepower engines, and legendary characters.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents which have consistently increased their dividends for at least 25 years. With the rising inflation globally, […]

  • Oil Majors Expected To Post Strong Earnings Next Week

    Big oil earnings reports are starting to trickle in, and while earnings have improved significantly, some analyst expectations may not be met

  • Exxon Results Show Quite a Turnaround

    Exxon Mobil is remaking its corporate structure, elevating its low-carbon operations to its own division, and even moving its official headquarters.

  • Exxon Mobil Moving HQ to Houston as Part of Broad Restructuring

    As part of the restructuring, Exxon Mobil will be organized along three business lines: ExxonMobil Upstream Co., ExxonMobil Product Solutions and Exxon Mobil Low Carbon Solutions.

  • Canada's Trudeau derides Ottawa protest convoy

    "I want to be very clear. We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers, and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans," Trudeau said.Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have jammed up central Ottawa since Friday and thousands descended upon Parliament Hill to complain about Trudeau and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Police said most demonstrators have been peaceful but local residents complain they are fed up with the non-stop blaring of truck horns and demonstrators using the streets as an open-air toilet. Some anti-vaccine activists forced a homeless shelter to give them food - the shelter said on Twitter - while others flew Nazi flags.Trudeau said Canadians were disgusted by the behavior of some people protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa and said he would not be intimidated by those hurling abuse.Senior members of the official opposition Conservative Party, which last year lost its third consecutive election to Trudeau's Liberals, have praised the demonstrators.

  • Oil dips below $89, eyeing faster OPEC+ hike

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday, staying close to a seven-year high, weighed by speculation OPEC+ could go further than expected to add supply at a meeting this week and expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories. While the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, has been expected to maintain its policy of gradual production hikes at a meeting on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs said there was a chance of further steps. Brent crude was down 51 cents, or 0.6%, at $88.75 a barrel at 1238 GMT.

  • Exxon Earnings Beat As Oil Major Shakes Up Reporting Structure

    Exxon stock rose following its earnings beat. Oil producers have so far had a mixed Q4, despite rising oil prices.

  • Oil prices edge lower as attention turns to OPEC+ meeting

    Oil futures edge lower Tuesday, as investors await a meeting of major oil producers and continue to track tensions over Ukraine.

  • Altria Delivers a Perfect Quarter for Retirees

    U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter numbers for the year ending Dec. 31. Altria is one of the best-performing stocks in history, but its days of making investors rich are likely over. Altria has turned into a cash cow despite the general decline of smoking in the United States.