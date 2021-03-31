Exxon Sees Up to $800 Million Earnings Hit From Texas Freeze

1 / 2

Exxon Sees Up to $800 Million Earnings Hit From Texas Freeze

Christine Buurma
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. expects first-quarter earnings to be reduced by as much as $800 million due to the deep freeze that plunged Texas into darkness last month.

Even so, the oil giant probably returned to profit after four straight losses. Rebounding oil and natural gas prices increased earnings by as much as $2.7 billion while improved refining and chemical margins added up to $1.1 billion, the Irving, Texas-based company said Wednesday in a filing.

The Arctic blast in Texas wreaked havoc on gas and power markets, minting winners and losers among energy suppliers. Electricity retailers including Just Energy Group Inc. and Griddy Energy LLC declared bankruptcy, while oil producer California Resources Corp. said its gas trading business generated a profit as a result of the storm.

Exxon was forced to shut or reduce runs at its large refining and petrochemical plants along the Gulf Coast but the filing on Wednesday showed that its oil and gas production facilities also suffered substantial reductions in earnings.

The company suffered its first annual loss in four decades last year and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is aiming to repair relations with investors by holding capital spending and production near 20-year lows to maximize cash flow and protect its $15 billion-a-year dividend.

Exxon is due to report first-quarter earnings in four to five weeks and will face a shareholder vote on an activist investor’s proposal to reconstitute its board and change strategy toward the end of May. The company this year appointed three new directors to better equip the board through the energy transition.

(Updates with chart after second paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil signals better first-quarter earnings as oil prices climb

    It slashed operating expenses last year and could post a per share profit of 50 cents for the quarter ended March 31, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The filing, detailing factors that affected the business, showed higher oil prices sequentially lift its oil and gas operating results by between $1.6 billion and $2 billion over the fourth quarter. Exxon's chemicals business is seen recording an up to $600 million boost over fourth quarter results in its chemicals business from better margins.

  • Why Shares of BGC Partners Rose Today

    Shares of the financial technology and brokerage company BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) climbed more than 7% today after the company updated its guidance for the first quarter of the year. BGC Partners reaffirmed previous guidance it had given earlier this year.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Has Fallen. Here’s One Way to Play the Slide.

    A recent convertible security sold by (VIAC) offers a good way to play the depressed shares of the media company, according to one veteran convertible investor. “It looks pretty attractive,” says Tracy Maitland, founder and chief investment officer at Advent Capital Management, which runs about $11 billion mostly in convertibles, including the closed-end fund (ticker: AVK). ViacomCBS shares have been hammered lately on sales related to the unwinding of a large position by Archegos Capital Management, and the convertible has been hit as well.

  • One Fix to Food Inflation: U.S. Farmers Are Planting More Than Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn is in the midst of its best rally in a decade, and soybeans have also surged. But the gains weren’t enough to prompt the U.S. government to bulk up its planting estimates, as instead its survey showed that farmers would exercise restraint after years of disappointment.Acreage for the two biggest U.S. crops will be up from last year, but the increase is falling well short of what traders were expecting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that plantings for each commodity will trail the average analyst estimate by about 2 million acres and fail to reach the record that many were forecasting.The surprise from the USDA sent markets soaring. Soybeans jumped more than 5%, the biggest advance since 2016. Corn traded within about 1% of a mutliyear high reached in February. Concern is growing that if plantings stay at the current USDA-forecast levels, there won’t be enough fresh supply from fall harvests to replenish dwindling stockpiles. That would exacerbate the food inflation that’s already gripping the world.Commodity markets have taken off in the last six months as reopening economies buoyed demand prospects. Typically, higher prices encourage more output. But in many cases, that surge in supply hasn’t come as producers stay disciplined in a bid to keep markets buzzing and amid skepticism over how much consumption will grow. That’s been true in oil, with OPEC’s top official warning that demand remains fragile just before a meeting to discuss whether the cartel and its partners will prolong vast production curbs.The fresh USDA figures signal that discipline might also be the watchword in agriculture. Farmers could be staying cautious after suffering through years of sluggish markets, tepid demand and extreme weather. If prices stay near current levels, it will likely mean that crop revenues will finally be high enough for most growers to see a profit this year.“It’s exciting this year to think about planting a crop where there’s the potential to make real money, because we haven’t done that for several years,” said Ty Thompson, a second-generation corn and soy producer in Galesburg, Illinois, who’s been farming since 1986.The USDA said farmers plan to seed 87.6 million acres of soybeans this spring, short of the 90.1 million average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Corn is predicted to see seedings of 91.1 million acres, below projections of 93.1 million. The outlook for both crops also trailed USDA estimates from its outlook forum in February.“Corn and soybean plantings came in lower than expected, with the threat of shortage as a result,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities.Still, skepticsm over the USDA figures was high. The agency does often adjust its plantings estimates over the course of the growing season. The USDA figures are based on close to 80,000 farmer surveys as of March 1.It’s “hard to believe that total acres are this low,” said Dan Huber, an independent broker. “Not sure I believe” the corn estimate, “but we have to trade it,” he said.Many farmers were talking about expanding their acreage plans this year before the USDA report. In addition to more corn, soybeans were also seen as a big winner.Dennis Haugen, who runs a 4,500-acre farm in eastern North Dakota, is planning to expand his soybean acreage by about 10% this year, the most since 2014. In central Illinois, Sean Powell is changing his planting mix for the first time in years, going from a split of 60% corn and 40% soy to 55% and 45%.And in southeast Iowa, Dave Walton is getting ready to sow the most soy in his more than two decades as a full-time farmer, in part due to field damage caused by last August’s powerful derecho wind storm that flattened corn throughout the state.But even when farmers want to plant more, there are limiting factors.Land prices are surging, making it expensive to expand. Fertilizer is also on the rise. Ammonia in Tampa Bay, Florida, is getting bids at $545 per metric ton, more than double trades of $250 a ton from a year ago, according to data from Bloomberg’s Green Markets.“We are seeing a huge increase in the price of everything we buy to produce a crop,” said Vance Ehmke, who owns a seed company and a 136-year-old farm in Kansas.The USDA planting forecasts will help growers decide what to do with the acres they haven’t yet earmarked for a particular crop, April Hemmes, a fourth-generation farmer in Iowa, said prior to the report. Growers can also use market moves as hedging opportunities.“We can really lock in a profit,” said Hemmes, who serves as a director for the Iowa Soybean Association. “People can make an annual salary in one day with this report.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft Secures Massive Pentagon HoloLens Contract

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has the green light to proceed with a deal to build a specialized version of its HoloLens goggle for military usage, a potential multibillion-dollar opportunity for the software giant. Microsoft first won a deal with the Pentagon three years ago, but the contract was put on hold last year as Congress reconsidered the effort. Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman in the blog post announcing the deal said the company "has worked closely with the U.S. Army over the past two years, and together we pioneered Soldier Centered Design to enable rapid prototyping for a product to provide soldiers with the tools and capabilities necessary to achieve their mission."

  • Startups have about $1 trillion worth of reasons to love the Biden infrastructure plan

    The sweeping infrastructure package put forward today by President Joe Biden comes with a price tag of roughly $2 trillion (and hefty tax hikes), but gives startups and the broader tech industry about $1 trillion worth of reasons to support it. Tech companies have spent the past decade or more developing innovations that can be applied to old-world industries like agriculture, construction, energy, education, manufacturing and transportation and logistics. Now, these industries are at the heart of the president's plan to build back better, and the hundreds of billions of dollars that are earmarked to make America great again will, either directly or indirectly, be a huge boost to a number of startups and large tech companies whose hardware and software services will enable much of the work the Biden administration wants done.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

    Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60% of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday. With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and the European Union, already has one of the world's highest per capita death rates and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has warned of a breakdown of its health system. Infections have doubled in recent days from a daily average of about 2,000 cases over the past three months, putting pressure on hospitals.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • Switch from growth to value not done yet -fund mgr

    Improving economic fundamentals are likely to drive interest rates higher still, which will continue to favor the economically-sensitive stocks that have lagged over the past year, at the expense of the high-flying tech names that dominated during the darkest days of the health crisis, said Bray.

  • In congressional rematch, Democrat Christy Smith hopes GOP Rep. Mike Garcia's voting record gives her an edge

    The northern Los Angeles County congressional district is likely to be among the most contested in the midterms.

  • Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

    Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday, without specifying whether the country would await approval by the European Medicines Agency before using it. The conservative Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. Only two other EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have ordered the Russian vaccine and only Hungary has used it.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after declining in February. The survey showed more consumers intended to buy homes, cars and household appliances over the next six months.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed drawing up an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

    A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said the boy was found unaccompanied among trees and thickets as he walked towards the border. A group of three mothers and six children were located in the same area, but none of the adults took responsibility for the boy or acknowledged him as a relative, the INM said.