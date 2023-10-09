Exxon shale oil exec faces sexual assault charge

STORY: Exxon Mobile’s top shale executive David Scott has been arrested for sexual assault.

The arrest happened on Thursday…the same day that Reuters and others reported that Exxon was in merger talks with rival Pioneer Natural Resources, in a deal that could value the shale producer at about $60 billion.

Three sources had told Reuters an agreement could be disclosed in the coming days.

As a senior vice president, Scott would not necessarily be involved in merger talks, a person familiar with the matter said.

Scott was arrested at a Texas budget hotel near Exxon’s headquarters – after one of the two women he was in the room with left and called police from the lobby, according to hotel staff.

He faces a second-degree felony assault charge and was held on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.