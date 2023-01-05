Exxon signals strong Q4 profit to drive annual record

FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City
2
Sabrina Valle
·2 min read

By Sabrina Valle

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday signaled another strong operational profit of about $15.4 billion in its fourth quarter, pushing it toward a record profit for all of 2022.

The largest U.S. oil producer indicated in a securities filing a cooling from its massive profits from the prior quarters. But preliminary operational results confirmed 2022 was Exxon's best financial year with profits of around $58 billion.

Formal earnings are due on Jan. 31.

Operational results from pumping oil and gas, its largest business, retreated about $2.3 billion due to lower energy prices from the record $12.4 billion the upstream business delivered in the third quarter.

The gasoline and diesel business delivered about a $4.9 billion of profit in the quarter as fuel prices eased from summer highs. Chemical profits decreased to about $300 million, while motor oils profits were unchanged at about $800 million.

The about $15.4 billion in operating profits excluding impairments indicates annual results will far exceed the record $45 billion Exxon posted in 2008, when oil prices peaked at $142 per barrel. The company posted back to back record profits in the second and third quarters last year.

High international oil and natural gas prices last year generated record earnings among all oil majors. Exxon benefited the most after doubling down on oil during the pandemic as European rivals shifted to renewable energy projects. Its shares jumped 80% in 2022, outrunning rivals.

Sky-high oil prices that fueled gains for most of the year eased in the final quarter. Brent futures closed 2022 at $77.17 a barrel, after hitting nearly $140 a barrel in March.

Global gas markets, on the other hand, ended 2022 with strong gains. U.S. gas futures jumped by more than 20%.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston and Ankit Kumar and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Pushes Back on Binance.US Deal to Buy Voyager Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing back on Binance.US’s plan to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at about $1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USTh

  • Samsung's quarterly profit set to hit 6-year low as consumers hunker down

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's quarterly profit will likely plunge 58% to its lowest in six years as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the outlook for the memory chip industry. With consumers and businesses reducing spending and investment in the face of high inflation and climbing interest rates, smartphone makers and other clients held back memory chip orders, while smartphones sold for less as demand suffered, analysts said. Samsung, as the world's biggest maker of memory chips, smartphones and TVs, is a bellwether for global consumption trends.

  • Amazon to Cut 70% More Jobs Than Previously Planned, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 17,000 employees — a significantly bigger number than previously planned — in the latest sign that a technology slump is deepening, according to the Wall Street Journal. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivali

  • Oil Prices to Continue Rebound in 2023, Experts Say

    Crude-oil prices will continue to increase in 2023 but could be volatile as Russia's actions remain unclear.

  • After election tally blunder, Pinal County talks potential consequences, changes

    Options proposed by Pinal County supervisors include asking state lawmakers to loosen the board's duty to certify election results.

  • On heels of spin-off, GE HealthCare plots expansion in West Milwaukee and future in Waukesha

    The new stand-alone status of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will coincide with expanding the company’s West Milwaukee plant within the next year and committing to the long-term future of the Waukesha campus.

  • Microsoft will benefit from ChatGPT, OpenAI in multiple ways — potentially at Google’s expense, analyst says

    Microsoft's investment in OpenAI will pay off in multiple ways, and the company stands to weather a downturn just as well as its large peers, an analyst said.

  • Oil falls more than 5% on global economy worry, China COVID cases

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil fell by more than $4 a barrel on Wednesday, posting the steepest percentage loss in the first two trading days of any year for over 3 decades, as investors worried about fuel demand as the global economy slows and COVID-19 cases grow in China. "Crude oil is trading lower on concerns around China COVID-19 and the Fed forcing a global recession... both demand destruction events," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. Data from China showed that while no new coronavirus variant has been found there, the country has under-represented how many people have died in its recent, rapidly spreading outbreak, World Health Organization officials said.

  • Energy stocks led 2022 in sector gains but are falling in start to 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how energy stocks are performing two days into 2023.

  • Soaked California Faces Another Deluge Driven by Bomb Cyclone

    (Bloomberg) -- California faces a long night of heavy rain and ferocious winds, as a powerful storm system adds to recent downpours that have burst levees and triggered mudslides.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USThe most intense rain was expected to hit

  • Boeing Stock Today: Why A Put Ratio Spread May Produce A $1,100 Profit

    A fall in implied volatility will benefit the trade and it can also be profitable if Boeing stock moves up early in the trade.

  • Mark Cuban's Plans Pose Major Threat to CVS and Walgreens

    In an interview with TheStreet, the entrepreneur said he wanted to lower drug prices even further and expand his online pharmacy's customer base.

  • Russian rouble down with oil prices, trade remains thin

    The rouble opened weaker on Wednesday amid lower oil prices and thin trading volumes during public holidays in Russia. At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 71.54 and had lost 1.1% to trade at 75.64 versus the euro. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $81.8 a barrel.

  • Here's how likely millionaires are to be audited by the IRS

    Although IRS critics raise concerns about onerous enforcement, high-income earners have little to fear, group finds.

  • UPDATE 4-GM reclaims U.S. auto sales crown from Toyota

    General Motors Co reclaimed the top spot in U.S. auto sales from rival Toyota Motor Corp in 2022 as it was able to better meet strong demand for cars and trucks despite industry-wide supply disruptions. Shares of GM rose 2.7% in afternoon trade on Wednesday to $34.75, after the company posted a 2.5% rise in 2022 sales to 2,274,088 vehicles, higher than Toyota's 2,108,458 units, in a closely watched race. Inventory shortages stemming from surging material costs and a persistent chip crunch had hobbled production at many automakers, keeping car and truck prices elevated.

  • This $32 Million Duplex at NYC’s Baccarat Residences Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your House

    Set on the 18th and 19th floors, this custom-built residence has high-tech features and a contemporary Italian design.

  • CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from tech show

    CES is not allowing Russian companies to display their gadgets at the annual tech show because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group putting together the event in Las Vegas, said the move has only impacted one potential exhibitor. The organization did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how many Russian companies attended past CES events, or if there was less interest from them this year.

  • Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials

    More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island and stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea. It is a dangerous 100-mile (160-kilometer) trip in often rickety boats — unknown thousands having perished over the years — but more Cubans are taking the risk amid deepening and compounding political and economic crises at home. A smaller number of Haitians are also fleeing their country’s economic and political woes and arriving by boat in Florida. The Coast Guard tries to interdict Cuban migrants at sea and return them.

  • Riding on its Covid-19 vaccine success, Moderna makes its first-ever acquisition

    The Cambridge drugmaker (Nasdaq: MRNA) is using some of the billions of dollars it's been sitting on to acquire a Japanese DNA supplier in a $85 million deal.

  • The Person Accused of Trying to Steal a Banksy in Ukraine Could Face 12 Years in Prison

    The work, featuring a woman with a gas mask, was cut out from the wall of a house destroyed by Russians.