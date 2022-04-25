Exxon Stock Sees Wild Pre-Earnings Put Trading

Jake Scott
·2 min read

The shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) are trading well below breakeven today, last seen down 6.1% to trade at $79.96 as oil stocks take a hit by falling crude prices amid renewed Covid-related lockdown measures in Asia. In addition, Greenpeace activists today blocked one of Exxon's oil tankers from delivering Russian oil to Norway.

All of this comes ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report, which is due out before the open on Friday, April 29. Below, we'll dig into Exxon stock's current technical setup, as well as some past post-earnings performances, and what's happening in the options pits today.

On the charts, XOM continues to pullback from its March 8, multi-year high of $91.51. Today's negative price actions puts the equity at risk of closing below $80, which was a level that caught two pullbacks that followed the aforementioned highs. Further, the 40-day moving average is once again acting as a trendline of resistance. Year-to-date, Exxon stock is still 31.1% higher.

XOM Chart April 25
XOM Chart April 25

The stock has a mixed history of earnings reactions. Based on next-day moves from the last two years, XOM has been positive after four of the past eight reports, including after its last two trips to the earnings confessional. Exxon stock averaged a single-session post earnings swing of 2.8%, regardless of direction. This time around, the options pits are pricing in a move more of more than double that average.

Put traders, meanwhile, are blasting the shares in response to the negative news occurring today. While calls outpace puts on an overall basis, more than 45,000 of the latter have been exchanged already so far today, which is volume running at double the intraday average. The May 90 call is the most popular, while new positions are being opened at the second and third most popular contracts, the May 78 put and the weekly 4/29 77-strike put, respectively.

This penchant for bearish bets is the norm. In fact, XOM's 10-day put/call volume ratio at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) sits higher than 80% of readings from the last 12 months. This indicates puts were more popular than usual in the last two weeks.

Now looks like a solid opportunity to bet on the stock's next move with options, too. Exxon stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 86 out of 100, meaning the equity has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Storms Off Lows After 488-Point Drop; J&J Leads, But Chevron, Verizon Lag; Watch These Software Stocks

    The Dow Jones was off lows in afternoon trading Monday along with the other major stock indexes, but market conditions remain challenging.

  • Investors Expecting Further Weakness In ConocoPhillips Stock Can Generate Income Using This Option Trade

    For investors who expect further weakness or neutral trading below the 50-day line, selling a call option in ConocoPhillips stock can generate a nice premium.

  • Contrarian Who Called China Tech Selloff Says It’s Not Over Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Manuel Muehl told investors to sell Chinese technology stocks last summer when nearly all of his peers were saying buy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerNine months and about a trillion dollars o

  • Small business owners report feeling inflation's squeeze

    Small-business owners describe the economic landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as a tale of two recoveries.

  • Two-thirds of workers might seek new jobs if forced back to office - global survey

    Worker demands for more flexibility and security, bolstered by the pandemic and a tight labor market, are only growing more intense as the world economy reopens and some firms begin trying to pull employees back to offices, payroll provider ADP reported in a survey of nearly 33,000 people worldwide. The survey found that two-thirds of workers would consider looking for a new job if forced unnecessarily to return to the office full time. Workers who feel their industry is secure fell from 36% in a similar 2021 survey to 25%.

  • Global Auditing Firms Struggle to Leave Russia

    The protracted pullout has put Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the awkward position of condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but still working for Russian companies, many of them state-owned.

  • Iconic Fast-Food Chain Does Something Completely New

    In New York and a handful of other densely populated cities, you can sit in a Starbucks , look out the window and see another Starbucks. Starbucks -- more than any other chain -- has embraced the idea that one of the solutions to busy stores is to simply open more stores. Starbucks fully embraces the idea that people will wait only so long, and sometimes the way to be efficient is simply to have more locations.

  • Here’s when you should choose a Roth IRA over a traditional account

    Roth IRAs are a favorite type of account among retirement savers because, when used properly, investors pay minimally in taxes. Retirement Tip of the Week: Traditional IRAs are tax-advantageous tools, but so are Roths — especially for young individuals and those who anticipate higher tax rates later in life. Traditional IRAs are a great option for people who expect to earn less in retirement.

  • Twitter Stock Surges. Progress Is Being Made on Musk’s $43 Billion Offer.

    Barron's was told by a person familiar with the matter that Elon Musk's deal for the social media company could be announced Monday.

  • Rising bond yields ‘diminish’ but don’t ‘destroy’ case for U.S. stock market: RBC

    Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have trimmed their 2022 target for the S&P 500 index, citing the recent rise bond yields as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • This genius gadget removes years worth of lint from your dryer — and it’s down to $11

    Save 45% now — and money and energy later — with this dryer vent cleaning kit at Amazon.

  • Twitter plans to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion buyout offer

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Twitter plans to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion buyout offer appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Why savers are rushing to buy I Bonds in the last days of April

    Why is everyone talking about I Bonds? What are they? How do you buy them? Can you go to the bank? Short answer: No.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.