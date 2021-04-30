Exxon tops earnings estimates as oil prices, chemicals drive rebound

FILE PHOTO: An Exxon gas station is seen in Houston
Jennifer Hiller
·3 min read

By Jennifer Hiller

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday topped Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates with its first profit in five quarters, boosted by higher oil prices and strong chemicals margins.

Earnings from Exxon and rivals this year have been rising with crude oil prices, up by a third this year, as a global oil surplus from the pandemic drains and fuel demand recovers. The swing to a profit comes as European rivals also posted results that exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Quarterly results show Exxon's deep cost cuts have allowed it to turn the corner on last year's historic annual loss and deliver strong cash flow need to reduce debt. Exxon is fighting a hedge fund's fight over board seats and its fossil fuel direction.

Net income was $2.73 billion, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $610 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share beat analyst expectations of 59 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Improving economies are helping drive product demand, said Chief Executive Darren Woods on a call with analysts.

"Thanks to our efforts over the last few years, we are a stronger company with an improving outlook," Woods said.

Chemical earnings were the largest factor in first quarter results with a profit nearly 10 times the year-ago level and the strongest in at least five years. That business has been soaring on high prices and demand for plastics.

Exxon's deep cost cutting also boosted earnings. Exxon's capital spending fell to $3.1 billion, the lowest in nearly two decades. Expense cuts helped lift cash flow to $9.3 billion, the highest since 2018.

The Irving, Texas-based company last year cut $8 billion from operating expenses and vowed to reduce operational spending by another $3 billion by 2023.

Exxon shares, which have climbed 35% since January, were down a fraction to $58.53 in morning trading.

Exxon covered its spending and dividend with cash flow for the first time since the third quarter of 2018.

Net debt declined for the first time in several quarters, said analyst Biraj Borkhataria of RBC Europe Limited.

But free cash flow yield, estimated at 9% this year, "remains well below peers even in a bullish macro scenario," Borkhataria said.

Exploration and production, Exxon's largest business, earned $2.6 billion in the first quarter on higher oil prices, compared with a profit of $536 million a year earlier.

Its chemicals business posted the best quarter since at least 2012, earning $1.4 billion on better margins, up from a $144 million profit a year ago.

Exxon's chemicals business was once a profits engine but had faltered prior to the pandemic. The company appears to be "righting the ship," said Peter McNally, analyst at Third Bridge Group.

Refining lost $390 million, compared with loss of $611 million last year, on winter storm shutdowns impacts and fuel demand.

With product sales down 8% from last year, Exxon needs "volume uptick to get any kind of profit recovery" in refining, McNally said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Jason Neely, Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Higher chemical margins and improved realized commodity prices aid ExxonMobil's (XOM) Q1 earnings.

  • Exxon Earnings Beat, Chevron Mixed Amid Rising Oil Prices

    Exxon topped first-quarter earnings forecasts, while Chevron reported mixed results as oil prices continue to rally.

  • Exxon Mobil beats profit and revenue expectation as commodities prices rise and costs fall; stock pulls back

    Exxon Mobil Corp. reported Friday a first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, boosted by higher commodity prices and actions to cut costs. The oil and gas giant's stock slipped 0.5% in premarket trading, putting it on track to snap a five-day win streak in which it climbed 6.6%. The company swung to net income of $2.73 billion, or 64 cents a share, from a loss of $610 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 65 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 60 cents. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $59.15 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $56.38 billion, while total costs declined 1.5% to $55.56 billion. Oil-equivalent production increased 3% to 3.8 million barrels per day. For the company's upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 42% from the sequential fourth quarter, and rose 33% for natural gas. The company's 2021 capital expenditure plan was maintained at $16 billion to $19 billion. The stock has soared 43.0% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has rallied 33.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.1%.

  • Chevron profit drops on weaker refining margins, storm hit

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp's first-quarter profit fell 29% from the same period a year ago as gains from oil and gas prices were undercut by weaker refining margins, production losses and the impact of an asset sale that benefited results last year. Chevron and its peers slashed spending, paving the way for several firms to post sharply better results. But as European rivals topped forecasts, Chevron's earnings declined on winter storm production losses, weaker margins and the absence of asset and tax items that benefited year-ago profit.

  • Berkshire Hathaway after Buffett: Who will be CEO, what else will change — and what won’t

    The passage of time guarantees that Berkshire Hathaway will one day be without the man synonymous with creating one of the world’s most valuable and admired businesses. While ground-level management of Berkshire Hathaway’s BRK.ABRK.B decentralized individual business units will continue unchanged, filling Warren Buffett’s shoes will require some changes. The most important role to fill will be CEO, one of three jobs now held by Buffett (he is also chairman and chief investment officer).

  • CAN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Canaan Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canaan Inc. ("Canaan" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CAN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Canaan securities between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting ...

  • Signs of inflation arrive as the Fed reiterates patience on easy policy

    The economic re-opening is coming alongside a surge in prices, but the Fed is making it clear that they will not flinch in the face of noisy inflation data.

  • Phillips 66 (PSX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Phillips 66 (PSX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.73% and 29.92%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Oracle Exec’s Twitter Account Blocked Over Reporter Doxxing

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. temporarily suspended an Oracle Corp. executive from posting after he used the social network to publicize the email and Signal phone number of a journalist whose reporting he found objectionable.Oracle Executive Vice President Ken Glueck posted the information about the Intercept’s Mara Hvistendahl as part of a debate over her story claiming Chinese resellers are distributing Oracle technology to government entities building China’s surveillance systems. Glueck posted a lengthy rebuttal to the piece, in which he asked anyone with information about the reporter to contact him via email.When Hvistendahl tweeted Glueck’s request for information about her and the email account he provided in it, he responded with a Tweet sharing her email and a Signal phone number for her, according to a report by Gizmodo. Twitter has since blocked the tweet, saying the post broke its rules against sharing personal information, a practice called doxxing that is often used to encourage harassment.“Mara published my email address first thing this morning. I responded with her tip-line Signal and Protonmail (the same one she tweets regularly),” Glueck wrote Wednesday in an emailed response. “She reported it as a violation, I didn’t really care enough to report her back. The facts speak for themselves.”Twitter said Glueck’s account is banned from posting until he deletes the offending tweet, then is subject to a 12-hour time-out period.Hvistendahl said she didn’t report Glueck’s tweet.“Ken Glueck has published two lengthy blog posts that attack me, but Oracle has not refuted my central finding, which is that the company marketed its analytics software for use by police in China,” Hvistendahl said via email. “With both of my stories, The Intercept published a contact box seeking tips from people with knowledge of Oracle’s work in China and elsewhere. But a journalist asking for information about a major tech company is different from a tech company asking for information about the journalist who is investigating it.”(Updates with reporter’s additional comments in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chevron (CVX) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    As of Mar 31, Chevron (CVX) had $7.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $45.4 billion with a debt-to-total capitalization of about 25.6%.

  • Biden's 3 biggest challenges for the next 100 days

    With the coronavirus pandemic in a seeming ebb, optimism across the country has been reflected in favorable views of Biden’s job performance. But all that could change, and rather quickly at that. Here are the biggest challenges Biden will face in the days ahead.

  • No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence was criticized for not being consumed by football, but his new boss called it 'refreshing'

    Shad Khan said newest Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a "refreshing" and humble approach to life.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe

  • GOP officials decline to delete culture war tweets about burgers and VP’s book after stories fall apart

    Politicians remain committed to politicking

  • Biden’s speech, Scott’s rebuttal showed clear differences between political parties

    Joe Biden’s address to a truncated joint session of the Congress this week may well go down as one of the most important reports any president has ever given to that body, either in writing or in person. Indeed it best compared to some of the written annual reports that Abraham Lincoln made to the Congress during his time of unprecedented crisis and division. Unlike Lincoln’s reports, Biden’s political opposition got to offer a formal rebuttal to his remarks. As it happened, seldom has the country seen such a stark contrast in the visions that Joe Biden and Sen. Tim Scott offered about the state of the country and the role that government has in changing it for the better.

  • Lindolm scores 2 as Flames beat Oilers 3-1

    Elias Lindholm scored twice as the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night. Dillon Dube also scored for Calgray, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots while making his 10th straight start. The Flames pulled four points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

  • Biden’s first 100 days were a honeymoon – the way forward may not be so smooth

    Biden’s legislative programme over his next 100 will turn on his ability to move beyond flexing his executive muscles, writes Andrew Feinberg