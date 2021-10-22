Exxon, USW may meet next week to resume Texas refinery contract talks

FILE PHOTO: An Exxon gas station is seen in Houston
Erwin Seba
·2 min read

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil may meet next week with negotiators following rejection of a company contract proposal by Beaumont, Texas, refinery workers, the United Steelworkers union (USW) said on Friday.

Union workers turned down a proposed six-year contract on Tuesday, leaving a lockout in place while the two sides seek an agreement. Exxon said after the vote it would leave the last offer on the table until Nov. 1.

Exxon has told the USW it might be willing to meet next week, said USW International union representative Bryan Gross, after passing up a chance for talks this week.

"After notifying the corporation that their proposal had been rejected, USW leadership reached out to Exxon Mobil to meet this week, including nights or weekends, only to have Exxon Mobil decline to meet this week," a union Local 13-243 statement said.

An Exxon spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

The plant's union could face a separate decertification vote next month. A petition seeking to remove the union from the facility is before the National Labor Relations Board.

"They are dragging things out to see what happens with the decertification petition or get to the Nov. 1 deadline," the USW's Gross said. "They're going to have to realize they can't take their ball and go home."

Exxon on May 1 locked out 650 hourly workers at the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant, continuing to operate with managers and temporary employees. Its proposed contract provisions are needed to assure profitability in even low-margin environments, the company has said.

If a new contract is not reached by Nov 1, Exxon has said it would eliminate worker pay raises for this year, remove a contract signing bonus and some job-protection provisions.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Williams and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon warehouse workers in NYC move to unionize, raising prospect of political battle

    A group of Amazon warehouse employees in Staten Island, New York, announced Thursday its plan to file for a union election, which could kick-start the second serious unionization effort within the retail giant in less than a year.

  • Intel Gets the Bad News Out Early

    The chip maker’s early warning of a gross margin hit allows it to focus on revival, but questions remain.

  • With Coercion and Black Boxes, Russia Installs a Digital Iron Curtain

    Russia’s boldest moves to censor the internet began in the most mundane of ways — with a series of bureaucratic emails and forms. The messages, sent by Russia’s powerful internet regulator, demanded technical details — like traffic numbers, equipment specifications and connection speeds — from companies that provide internet and telecommunications services across the country. Then the black boxes arrived. The telecom companies had no choice but to step aside as government-approved technicians in

  • Prop gun death at Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' isn't the first accident on a movie set

    Prop gun accidents like the ones involving Brandon Lee and Alec Baldwin aren't the first time someone has gotten injured or killed on set.

  • Is Exelon Corporation (EXC) A Great Stock Investment?

    Heartland Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. Security selection was mixed with holdings in Real Estate and Financials leading on the upside, but the Strategy lagged its Russell Mid Cap® Value Index benchmark for the period. […]

  • Major Stock Indexes Hit Record-High Level: 5 Top-Ranked Picks

    We have narrowed down our search to five stocks that are members of any of the three major stock indexes. These are: GS, XOM, CVX, COP and REGN.

  • Facebook's oversight board seeks more transparency on high-profile users

    The comments follow a Wall Street Journal report last month that said millions of Facebook accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users were exempted from some internal checks. The board said that Facebook has not been transparent with the company's 'cross-check' system, an internal program the social media network says is used to double-check enforcement actions against certain users. "Facebook needs to commit to greater transparency and to treat users fairly," the board said in a tweet.

  • Tesla 3Q earnings top estimates after deliveries set record high

    Tesla is set to release quarterly results after market close on Wednesday, with Wall Street optimistic that the automaker's record-setting third-quarter deliveries will translate into strong profits even as supply chain challenges weighed broadly on the auto industry.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Justice Department Says It’s Cracking Down on ‘Modern’ Redlining

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department will prioritize redlining investigations with Attorney General Merrick Garland pledging the crackdown on discriminatory lending would be unprecedented in its aggressiveness.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthies

  • Stocks Fall on Drag From Powell Comments, Tech Woe: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell on Friday after the chairman of the Federal Reserve signaled some concern about inflation. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe S&P 500 slid 0.1% and the Nasdaq 100

  • Domestic Violence Survivors Are Turning To Social Media After Gabby Petito’s Death To Support Each Other And Pass On The Warning Signs

    “We focus on the crime, and then everybody forgets about it. We need more discussion, that’s what’s missing,” said one strangulation survivor.View Entire Post ›

  • Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

    A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported. Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. Evergrande wired money on Friday to a Citigroup account for a bond payment that was due Sept. 23, the Securities Times reported, citing unidentified sources.

  • Snap Can Win Social Media’s Squid Game

    The Snapchat owner’s results may have disappointed investors—shares lost almost a quarter of their value afterward—but its platform could still prove a comparative winner amid a challenging backdrop.

  • Oil dives, forecast of mild U.S. winter spurs retreat from multi-year highs

    Oil tumbled on Thursday as a forecast for a warm U.S. winter put the brakes on a rally that drove prices to a three-year high above $86 a barrel early in the session on tight supply and a global energy crunch. Winter weather in much of the United States is expected to be warmer than average, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released Thursday morning. "The report, indicating drier and warmer conditions across the southern and eastern U.S., is putting pressure on the complex," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

  • Miller injures ankle, Broncos slide to 4th straight loss

    Von Miller's ankle didn't hurt as much as his pride. The Broncos' surprising start has become a troubling slide. Miller, who all but guaranteed a Denver win earlier this week, sprained his ankle in the first half and could only watch in the second as the Broncos lost their fourth straight, 17-14 to the banged-up Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

  • Dirt biker dragged down block after colliding with fire truck, Baltimore officials say

    The man died at the scene.

  • In the Miami mayor’s race, none of the choices is good. But Miami has to pick anyway | Editorial

    Miami is not an easy city to govern. It needs a leader who can help map out a future that includes everyone in the city, not just the well-off.

  • EU Mulls Terminating Brexit Trade Deal If U.K. Rift Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union could weigh terminating the post-Brexit trade deal if the U.K. government pulls out of its commitments over Northern Ireland, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Coun

  • 5 takeaways from Broncos’ 17-14 loss to the Browns

    Here are our five big takeaways from the Broncos' loss to the Browns on 'TNF.'