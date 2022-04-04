ExxonMobil suspends Russian Far East LNG project - Interfax

Illustration shows ExxonMobil logo and natural gas pipeline
·1 min read

(Reuters) - ExxonMobil has suspended its liquefied natural gas project in Russia's Far East, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian governor as saying on Monday, after the firm announced plans to quit the country following Western sanctions.

ExxonMobil said last month it would exit its Russian oil and gas operations, which it had valued at more than $4 billion, and halt new investment due to sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

The decision would see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and put the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar LNG facility there in doubt.

Exxon had planned to build the Far East Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project with annual capacity of more than 6 million tonnes as part of Sakhalin-1 consortium led by Russian energy giant Rosneft.

"The project, which the Americans - Exxon - had announced at the port of De Kastri with the pipe from Sakhalin, it is frozen until further notice from them," Interfax quoted the Khabarovsk region's governor Mikhail Degtyaryov as saying.

"Why has it been done? I am astonished, this is a shot in the foot."

Exxon in Moscow referred Reuters to the company's announcement about its decision to leave business in Russia on March 1.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: EU Holds Russia Responsible for Atrocities

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it will hold Russian authorities responsible for alleged atrocities committed in northern Ukrainian towns that were occupied by Kremlin forces. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Fre

  • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam won't seek second term

    Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam announced Monday she won't seek a second term as chief executive.Why it matters: Under Lam's tenure, the autonomy and many of the freedoms Hong Kong previously enjoyed that had allowed the Chinese territory to flourish as a global financial hub have been encroached on.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThese include greater influence from the ruling Chinese Communist Party after massive pro-democracy p

  • Apple TV Plus has two fantastic shows about spies and espionage: Slow Horses, and Tehran

    The late John le Carre, widely considered the father of the modern spy thriller, penned one of my favorite quotes ever about the skullduggery and secrecy that spies engage in. “We are not policemen,” he had one character declare in his novel A Most Wanted Man. The character continues: “We are spies. We do not … The post Apple TV Plus has two fantastic shows about spies and espionage: Slow Horses, and Tehran appeared first on BGR.

  • ‘She has to come:’ Bluffton woman works to get 13-year-old Ukrainian niece out of Europe

    When 13-year-old Mariia “Masha” Kozhevnykova, known as “little Masha” to her family, left for Ukraine in December 2021, she assumed she would be back to Bluffton by March. In February, the Russian invasion began.

  • Turkish Inflation Climbs to New 20-Year High on Energy, Lira

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation soared to a fresh two-decade high in March, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving the currency of a buffer against market selloffs.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Consum

  • Greek foreign minister leads aid mission to Odesa, reopens consulate

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in Odesa on Sunday at the head of a humanitarian aid mission into the southern port city of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said. The humanitarian aid was handed to the city's municipal authorities. "The reopening of (Greece's) consulate will help distribute humanitarian aid and set up corridors for the Greek ethnic community to leave from any areas of Ukraine, if needed, via Odesa," the minister said after upon his arrival in Odesa, according to a statement from the Greek foreign ministry.

  • You Asked For It: Are we a nation of bullies?

    Columnist Rachelle Chase asked readers to share concerns. A retired minister asked, "Are we a nation of bullies?" The short answer: It looks like it.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticizes weapons delays, suggests some Western partners are 'playing games'

    "Just give us missiles. Give us airplanes," he said. "You cannot give us F-18, F-19, or whatever you have. Give us the old Soviet planes. That's all."

  • Letters to the editor: Biden has been a wreck; Nasarenko should remain DA

    Letters included why the Biden administration has been a "wrecking ball"; and why Erik Nasarenko has done a great job as the county's district attorney.

  • U.S, EU and Germany preparing more sanctions against Russia after evidence of atrocities near Kyiv

    The U.S, EU and Germany all said Sunday they would prepare more sanctions against Russia after evidence of atrocities near Kyiv.

  • Iran blames U.S. for halt to Vienna nuclear talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. "America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference. "Washington should make political decision for the deal's revival," he said, adding that Tehran would "not wait forever".

  • California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional

    A Los Angeles judge ruled Friday that California's landmark law mandating that corporations diversify their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic or LGBT groups is unconstitutional.

  • Oil rises above $105 as supply concerns persist

    Oil rose above $105 a barrel on Monday as concern about tight supply arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal persisted despite countries releasing oil from strategic reserves. The invasion of Ukraine in February sharply ramped up supply worries that were already underpinning oil prices. Sanctions imposed on Russia and buyers' avoidance of Russian oil have raised fears of larger supply losses from this month.

  • Russian rouble eases, stocks up on talk of new sanctions

    The market was eyeing developments around what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, as well as risks of new western sanctions against Moscow on top of unprecedented penalties already imposed. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed. To the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to trade at 92.83, away from an all-time high of nearly 132.42 it reached in Moscow trade on March 10.

  • Orban scores crushing victory as Ukraine war solidifies support

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban scored a fourth consecutive landslide win in Sunday's election, as voters endorsed his ambition of a conservative, "illiberal" state and shrugged off concerns over Budapest's close ties with Moscow. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine had appeared to upend Orban's campaign in recent weeks, forcing him into awkward manouvering to explain decade-old cosy business relations with President Vladimir Putin. But he mounted a successful campaign to persuade his Fidesz party's core electorate that the six-party opposition alliance of Peter Marki-Zay promising to mend ties with the European Union could lead the country into war, an accusation the opposition denied.

  • McConnell pressing GOP senators to oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination: report

    McConnell during a recent GOP lunch argued that a "no" vote would not be based on "race or gender" but on Jackson's record, according to The Hill.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If F

  • Ukraine's women fighters reflect a cultural tradition of feminist independence

    A Ukrainian soldier on March 9, 2022, waits for a train in Lviv that will take her to the front line. Vincenzo Circosta/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesTens of thousands of Ukrainian women have taken up arms during the war sparked by Russia’s invasion. According to media reports, women constitute as much as 15% to 17% of the Ukrainian fighting force. In the first two weeks of the conflict, social media was replete with images of Ukrainian women training for combat. On March 15, CNN repor

  • China Gas Buyers Seek Cheap Russian Fuel Shunned by the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top liquefied natural gas importers are cautiously looking to purchase additional Russian shipments that have been shunned by the market in a bid to take advantage of cheap prices.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Wat

  • Russia studying how to lure highly-skilled workers back from abroad - ministry

    Russia has a reputation for producing world-class engineers and other technical specialists, but has for years been trying to counter an exodus of its brightest scientists. Moreover, Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has prompted thousands of Russians who oppose the conflict and want to avoid seeing their living standards slip under Western sanctions to leave the country. Alexander Sergeyev, president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, spoke last week of a large brain drain under Western sanctions - imposed in 2014 in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and significantly toughened since February.