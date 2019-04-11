Eye from 'Lord of the Rings' or a dog? Epic black hole memes might make you look twice at that historic photo

Ashley May

Wednesday, astronomers released the first image of a black hole: A fuzzy flaming orange, yellow and black ring. 

The photo of the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the "nearby" Virgo galaxy cluster, was described as showing gas and dust circling the hole. 

But, the internet had other theories. Memes, tweets and posts poked fun at the image, comparing it to pop culture references, food and pets. Could a higher-definition photo reveal something fantastical? Probably not, but that won't stop people from welcoming this historic photo to Earth with jokes. 

"Lord of the Rings" fans wondered: The Eye of Sauron, is that you? 

For those with less apocalyptic theories:

Maybe it was actually a photo of a cat eye. Or a dog?

The first image of a black hole has been released from r/aww

No, it looks like breakfast, some said. 

Or SpaghettiOs?

Or a hand?

Is that what I think it is? from r/blackholememes

At the end of the day, maybe the photo just didn't live up to expectations of what people expected a black hole to look like. 

