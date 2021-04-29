An eye to art: Blue Valley Southwest High student wins best in show

Elaine Adams

Elaine Adams
A senior at Blue Valley Southwest High School earned Best of Show honors at this year’s Youth Art Month Competition sponsored by the Kansas Art Education Association.

Isabella Passantino’s oil painting depicts a closed eye with sparkly decorations. It took first place in the high school division.

Ainsly Leithead, a fifth-grader at Horizon Elementary School in Shawnee, won first place in the elementary school category. She submitted a colored pencil drawing created as part of a lesson on value: shading with light and dark tones. Horizon is part of the De Soto School District.

SM North student is a Coca-Cola Scholar

Hananeel Morinville of Shawnee Mission North High School is among 150 high school seniors nationwide to be named a 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar, which gives her a $20,000 scholarship.

The program says it recognizes students who “exemplify superior leadership, service, and academics — they are change agents, positively affecting others in their communities.”

Morinville, who plans to attend Vanderbilt University, is president of the senior class, as well as the Coalition of Racial Equality, National French Honor Society, Speech and Debate at North, DECA and the National Honor Society. She also serves as speaker of the house as part of youth and government.

Two years ago, she was the regional winner of the Princeton Prize in Race Relations.

In a news release from the school district, Morinville said her story highlights the importance of going beyond the expectations of others.

“While the work was on my own, I could not have done it without the support from many members of the North community,” she said. “Walking into high school, I set high expectations for myself and despite all the odds I was faced with, I was determined to see the reality of everything I hoped to accomplish.”

Good news for Lenexa bicyclists

By mid-summer, bicyclists should have easier — and safer — journeys through Lenexa, which is working on bike lanes, signs and pavement markings to identify safe routes for cyclists.

The improvements, recommended in the city’s “complete streets” plan, include:

Bike lanes on two segments of 79th Street, between Boulevard and Pflumm Road and from Quivira Road to Nieman Road.

Share-the-road signage between Quivira and Pflumm on 79the Street, on Prairie Star Parkway from Renner Boulevard to Kansas 7 and on Lackman Road from the north city limits to 95th Street.

Pavement markings and signage along a loop connecting Old Town to central Lenexa and other spots.

Similar upgrades are planned elsewhere in the coming years.

Mental health efforts reduce recidivism

The Johnson County Mental Health Center has been working with the Sheriff’s Office to screen jail inmates for mental health issues and offer support, if warranted, while the inmates are behind bars.

In addition, mental health professionals follow up within 72 hours of release with those deemed most in need of continued treatment. More than a fourth of those eligible have been connected to mental health services after their release.

Now, a new study from the University of Notre Dame has shown that the protocol helps keep inmates from going back to jail.

The new study, from the university’s Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities, said that for inmates with severe mental illness, recidivism was lower at 60, 180 and 360 days after release in Johnson County, compared to similar inmates in neighboring counties that did not receive outreach.

“People are getting the care they need, and we’re reducing the cost on both the criminal justice and health care systems,” said Johnson County Mental Health Center Director Tim DeWeese said in a news release.

Accolades for Thompson Park

The refurbished Thompson Park, dedicated last year in downtown Overland Park, has earned recognition from professional construction and architectural organizations.

In March, the city said, the Prairie Gateway Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects honored the project, along with contractor RDG Planning & Design, with its “superior professional accomplishment” award.

Late last year, the Associated Builders and Contractors Heart of America chapter recognized the project and contractor Mega KC with its “Excellence in Construction” Award.

The park, formerly known as Santa Fe Commons, was redesigned with a new playground, two open-air shelters, new restrooms, a performance stage covered by a structure resembling an airplane wing and outdoor working space with WiFi.

Hazardous waste dropoff

Anyone who lives in Johnson County can — without an appointment — drop off unwanted paint, used motor oil, cleaning products and other household hazardous waste at a monthly event hosted by Olathe.

The drive-thru event takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. The next one is May 8.

To learn what items are accepted, visit olatheks.org/government/utilities, click on Recycling and Household Hazardous Waste.

Citywide garage sale in Mission

Mission’s citywide garage sale will take place May 6-8.

Look for a list of locations at missionks.org, and in hard-copy form during sale week at City Hall, 6090 Woodson St., and the Powell Community Center, 6200 Martway St.

