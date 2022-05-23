With eye on China, and U.S. ties, Japan's universities to screen foreigners

FILE PHOTO: With eye on China, and U.S. links, Japan's universities to screen foreigners
Ju-min Park
·4 min read

By Ju-min Park

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is asking universities for greater scrutiny of foreign students and scholars to prevent technology leaks to places like China, partly for its own national security but also to safeguard exchanges with U.S. and European universities.

While many Western countries have measures to prevent espionage on their campuses with strict screening and penalties for breaches, experts say Japan has been a weak link given its often-unchecked embrace of foreign students.

A string of U.S. arrests of Chinese academics in recent years over suspicion of spying was a wake-up call for Japan, officials say.

"Around the world, export controls are getting more stringent on foreign nations like China," said a Japanese trade ministry official who helps colleges develop ways to monitor high-risk technology transfers and students.

"We want Japanese universities to be trusted for their security and trade controls so that joint research with the United States or Europe can continue," said the official, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to media.

At a time of debilitating supply-chain disruptions, intellectual property theft and cyberattacks, economic security has become a top priority for policymakers globally and a vital area of diplomatic cooperation.

Officials did not point to a specific incident in Japan that prompted the campaign but said rather that Japan has needed an improvement in the area, not least so colleges can maintain ties with U.S. and other Western partners.

The drive to step up monitoring in academia is part of a push to expand its export controls, in tandem with a new economic security bill passed this month.

As Western tension with China grows, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to reaffirm greater coordination on technology, supply chains and other areas this week in Tokyo.

'REAL AND SERIOUS' RISKS

Under the new guidelines, effective this month, universities are being asked to conduct background checks and flag people of interest, such as those with ties to foreign governments or defence-related institutions.

Previously, screening had been limited to cases of people trying to send potentially sensitive information and goods overseas.

The new screening is designed as an additional layer on top of immigration visa procedures.

Until now, for example, a Chinese scholar subsidised by his or her government would face few hurdles taking a doctoral course in cutting-edge radar technology in Japan, and then go home to put the research to use for military purposes.

The same scholar might well have been rejected as a high-risk candidate in the United States, where the stakes are high for universities: along with the individual, they can be held liable for any breach in export controls.

The U.S. embassy in Japan said it welcomed the revised guidelines. In an emailed statement to Reuters, it said the United States would look for new ways to help Japan and its universities protect against what it called "real and serious" research security challenges in both countries.

Many Japanese universities are desperate to fill places as the number of student-age citizens declines in an ageing population, and foreigners have provided a lifeline.

Chinese students made up 44% of Japan's 279,597 foreign university students in 2020, according to government data, while the United States was the top destination for Japanese researchers, followed by China, in 2019.

'NOT INTELLIGENCE OPERATORS'

But questions remain over how effective the new system will be and some academics say they simply are not cut out to be spy catchers.

The process is voluntary and relies on little more than surveys to determine whether foreign students are getting state grants or intend to deal in defence-related technology.

Takahiko Sasaki, who oversees export controls at Tohoku University, said his college would seek written pledges from staff not to teach sensitive technology to students or other faculty members with ties to foreign government entities without permission.

That would be on top of an existing policy asking foreign faculty and students to submit a pledge in writing to abide by Japanese export control regulations, he said.

"We are not intelligence operators. Checking resumes and academic records - that should be the extent of our job as a university."

Immigration authorities are known to have missed the transfer of sensitive technology in the past.

Japan's intelligence agency learned that nine Chinese researchers had returned home to work in the defence sector after studying technologies for hypersonic missiles at Japanese institutions for years, media reported last year.

"Universities need money so they keep bringing in international students but some have little sense of crisis," said Masahiko Hosokawa, a former trade ministry official who was in charge of export controls.

"They should find ways to operate without Chinese nationals."

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim, Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. economy ‘in a better position’ than most countries despite recession risk, Biden adviser says

    President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser said Sunday that the risk of a recession can’t be dismissed, but that the U.S. is still doing well as compared with the rest of the world.

  • With U.S. help, Japan aims to go from player to power in space

    Space is a key area of cooperation for Japan with the United States, its closest ally, amid heightened tensions with an increasingly assertive China, which itself aims to become a space power. Tokyo has said it hopes to put one of its astronauts on the lunar surface - the first non-American - in the latter half of the 2020s as part of NASA's Artemis programme to return humans to the moon. Japan has an extensive space programme, mainly focused on developing launchers and space probes.

  • Michigan school that passed 'anti-racism resolution' suspends teacher for worksheet comparing Obama to monkeys

    A Michigan school that passed an “anti-racism resolution” in 2021 suspended a teacher comparing former President Barack Obama to monkeys.

  • Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry

    A huge number of North Koreans including leader Kim Jong Un attended a funeral for a top official, state media reported Monday, as the country maintained the much-disputed claim that its suspected coronavirus outbreak is subsiding. Since admitting earlier this month to an outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant, North Korea has only stated how many people have fevers daily and identified just a fraction of the cases as COVID-19. Its state media said Monday that 2.8 million people have fallen ill due to an unidentified fever but only 68 of them died since late April, an extremely low fatality rate if the illness is COVID-19 as suspected.

  • Pentagon says ‘no decisions have been made’ on special forces at Kyiv embassy

    The Pentagon said “no decisions have been made” about sending special forces to protect the newly reopened embassy in Kyiv, following a report from The Wall Street Journal that officials are considering the deployment. The Journal cited U.S. officials saying a potential U.S. troop presence at the embassy would only be for defense and security…

  • Russia might be planning a southern offensive in Ukraine, US think-tank warns

    Moscow could be getting ready to launch an offensive in Ukraine’s southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report on May 21.

  • Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

    As the sun set over the Rio Grande, about 120 Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans who waded through waist-deep water stepped into Border Patrol vehicles, soon to be released in the United States to pursue their immigration cases. Across the border in the Mexican town of Piedras Negras, Honduran families banded together in a section of downtown with cracked sidewalks, narrow streets and few people, unsure where to spend the night because city's only shelter was full. President Joe Biden wanted to end those rules Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact.

  • YouTube removed more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the Ukraine war: Report

    Some of the deleted videos broke content guidelines by referring to the invasion of Ukraine as a "liberation mission," The Guardian reported.

  • Why Chinese demand for African imports might defy Covid lockdowns, supply chain snarls

    China's months-long lockdowns of Shanghai and other major cities amid a Covid-19 outbreak has sparked global logistics delays feared to last months, as well as concerns of a slowdown in the world's No 2 economy. But there will be minimal impact on Chinese imports from Africa, especially of agricultural goods and industrial raw materials, even though exports to the continent will be hit, according to observers. Shanghai, home to the world's busiest container port, has been under near-total shutdo

  • Beijing extends work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

    Beijing exten Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of COVID-19 again rose in the city. ds work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

  • Biden Says He Would Consider Meeting with Kim Jong Un if He Were ‘Sincere’ and ‘Serious’

    While the Biden administration has said it is open to talks with Pyongyang with no preconditions, North Korean officials have so far declined to meet.

  • IMF Warns Against Global Economic Fragmentation From Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareHow an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One WordStocks Steady as China Sours Mood; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapThe International Monetary Fund warned against global economic fragmentation as a c

  • Mullen says US should consider the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon

    Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen said on Sunday that U.S. officials should consider the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “It’s very difficult to know what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is thinking at any particular time. He’s obviously spoken to this. I think we need…

  • Are police consent decrees an asset? Depends on who you ask

    The Minneapolis Police Department will face the intense scrutiny of a federal program after a state investigation spurred by the killing of George Floyd concluded that the city's officers stop and arrest Black people more than white people, use force more often on people of color and maintain a culture in which racist language is tolerated. The court enforced plan, known as a consent decree, has been credited with bringing significant reform in some places but scorned by critics elsewhere as ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money. The 1994 crime bill gave the Department of Justice the ability to investigate police agencies for patterns or practices of unconstitutional policing, and to require agencies to meet specific goals before federal oversight can be removed.

  • Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — It was about 6 a.m. when Venique Moïse flung open the door of her house and saw dozens of people running — their children in one hand and scant belongings in the other — as gunfire intensified. Over the coming hours and days, the bodies of nearly 200 men, women and children — shot, burned or mutilated with machetes by warring gangs — were found in that part of Haiti's capital. Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in the capital of Port-au-Prince with a new intensity and brutality.

  • N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams Declares State of Emergency to Prevent Baby Formula Price Gouging

    "The nationwide infant formula shortage has caused unimaginable pain and anxiety for families across New York — and we must act with urgency," Mayor Adams wrote in his executive order

  • 78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in U.S. from Europe; more to come

    The flights are intended to provide “some incremental relief in the coming days” as the government works on a more lasting response to the shortage .

  • Filtration in Mariupol can no longer be avoided: Russians put up checkpoints on dirt roads

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SATURDAY, 21 MAY 2022, 18:04 The adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, said that the occupiers are putting up new checkpoints on dirt roads which could have bypassed Russian "filtration".

  • WHO chief: The COVID pandemic is 'most certainly not over'

    The COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the head of the World Health Organization warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave. The U.N. health agency's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva for opening of the WHO's annual meeting that “declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus.”

  • Biden Arrives in Japan After Visiting South Korea

    President Joe&nbsp;Biden&nbsp;landed in Japan on Sunday after his trip to South Korea, where he met with the country's newly-elected leader&nbsp;Yoon&nbsp;Suk Yeol. Biden is set to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, and is also scheduled to attend a&nbsp;Quad&nbsp;summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, who's Labor Party is set to take power in Australia for the first time since 2013. Stephen Engle reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."