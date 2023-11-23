New eye clinic now open in Dayton's Fire Blocks District

Nov. 22—Modern Eye, a locally owned, independent optometry practice, is now open in Dayton's Fire Blocks District at 110 E. Third St.

"This is a goal I've been working toward for two years," said Dr. Elizabeth Eckhart, owner of the practice. "It's been a lot of hard work, and I'm excited to finally be open for business and seeing new patients."

Eckhart, who grew up in Wilmington, is a Clinton-Massie High School graduate. She attended The Ohio State University, graduating with honors in Biology, and completed optometry school in Boston at The New England College of Optometry.

She is excited to bring "much-needed eyecare services back to downtown Dayton."

Modern Eye offers a full range of eyecare services including comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, management of chronic eye diseases and treatment of ocular emergencies.

The new clinic also features a dry eye spa — the only one in the area, Eckhart said.

"Dry eye affects almost 50 million Americans every year. It's especially prevalent in aging populations and people who work with technology and are on their computers or phones for hours every day," she explained.

Modern Eye has a variety of unique optical frames from independent frame designers. Eckhart said the frames range from conservative to funky and some will be eco-friendly as well.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday, Nov. 13. Modern Eye is accepting new patients from children to seniors and works with most insurance plans. The office is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit www.moderneyedayton.com or the practice's Facebook and Instagram pages.