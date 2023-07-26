Eye clinic receptionist stole credit card information from 76 patients, Florida cops say

A receptionist for a Florida family eye clinic used patient credit card information to steal thousands of dollars from dozens of patients, police said.

In March, Winter Springs Police officers were called to the MacDonald Family EyeCare clinic after they suspected one of their employees was stealing from patients, according to a July 26 release.

The clinic told officers they believed one of their receptionists was stealing the credit card information from patients who came for care, according to police.

Police investigated and found the receptionist stole information from 76 patients, then used their credit card data for her personal Square account, they said.

In total, approximately $44,000 was stolen out of patients’ accounts, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to the clinic for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Charges were filed with the Florida State Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for the receptionist, according to the release.

She was taken into custody on “several charges,” on July 21, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Winter Springs Police Department for the specific charges.

Winter Springs is located about 15 miles north of Orlando.

