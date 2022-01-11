Eye Doctor Awaiting Murder Trial Dies Of COVID-19 | IL PatchPM

Here are the news stories trending across Illinois on Monday night:

A former eye doctor facing charges in his girlfriend's stabbing death was also under new scrutiny regarding his wife's 2011 death.>>>Read More.

The mother charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 6-year-old son had previously lost custody of her children following a 2014 investigation into domestic violence. A May 2021 report alleged she was abusing the little boy, but DCFS investigators said the claim was unfounded.>>>Read More.

A man is dead after police say he opened fire at deputies early Tuesday. Police say he also fired at a woman who was grazed by a bullet.>>>Read More.

The school's venue is requiring them. The senior class is considering alternate sites.>>>Read More.

