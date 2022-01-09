Eye Doctor Awaiting Trial For Murder Dies Of COVID-19

COOK COUNTY, IL — An Algonquin eye doctor accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2019 recently died from complications from COVID-19, according to media reports. Anthony R. Prate, 55, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with stabbing death of Malgorzata B. "Margaret" Daniel, 48, following a dinner party at her home in Schaumburg on Nov. 23, 2019.

Anthony Prate died on Dec. 17 at Palos Community Hospital in Tinley Park. He'd been free on bond and wearing an ankle monitor while living at his mother's home in Tinley Park prior to being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Northwest Herald.

The youngest daughter of Daniel, Dominika Daniel, 27, told the newspaper she was shocked over news of Prate's death.

"I was stunned," she said. "I didn't really know how to react. Part of me, I guess, was like this is all over now. Then, another part of me was, I'm not going to get a lot of answers to the questions I have. The biggest question is, why?"

Following Daniel's death, local prosecutors and police reopened an investigation into the death of Prate's wife, Bridget Prate, in 2011. Bridget died following a two-vehicle collision while Anthony Prate was behind the wheel.

An autopsy performed by Dr. Mark Witeck at the Kane County Coroner's Office could not pinpoint Bridget's cause of death, which was ultimately ruled "undetermined." Witeck noted the 45-year-old woman had a fractured vertebra in her neck but concluded that would not have killed her, according to the newspaper.

He also told Lake in the Hills Police he believed Bridget Prate was dead before the collision occurred, according to the Chicago Tribune.



Following Daniel's death, authorities interviewed to the Prates but ultimately decided not to file charges in Bridget Prates' death. In a statement Friday, McHenry County District Attorney Patrick Kenneally said dozens of prosecutors have reviewed the case over the years, according to the Northwest Herald.

"Unfortunately, all have come to the same conclusion that there is just not enough evidence and the evidence available is too contradictory to come anywhere close to proof beyond reasonable doubt," he said.

