'Eye drops' homicide trial of Jessy Kurczewski continues Thursday

The trial of a Franklin woman accused of fatally poisoning a Pewaukee woman in 2018 with eyedrop fluid continued in its second week Thursday.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, of Franklin, is accused of poisoning beautician Lynn Hernan, staging an overdose scene and stealing more than $290,000 from her over time.

Kurczewski faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft. She has pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday's testimony centers on financial statements

Wednesday's testimony brought into evidence what prosecutors said were altered credit card statements and three recordings of Kurczewski impersonating Hernan in phone calls to financial institutions.

Nathan Plennes, a detective with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, appeared as the only witness, answering questions about his review of Hernan's and Kurczewski’s financial records and accounts in his department’s investigation into Hernan’s death.

Part of Plennes' job in the investigation was to look for a “pattern of life” for both women to track how they typically spent their money and detect any differences in their financial habits, he said.

Hernan’s financial records between July 2014 and September 2018 on her BMO Harris account showed she was the type of person to fill out forms in person at the bank. She never used an ATM during that time, according to her financial records, and appeared to transfer money into the account to pay bills, Plennes said. Hernan also didn’t have internet access in her house and likely didn’t have an email address, Plennes testified.

But in September 2018, mobile and online payments start to pop up on Hernan’s financial statements.

Plennes testified that he noticed payments to Potawatomi Casino, Scott E.’s Pub and Stallis Palace, all places that hadn’t shown up on Hernan’s accounts previously.

“The transactions just were not normal,” he testified.

The detective also testified that over time, 20 of 21 checks written from Hernan’s money market account with BMO Harris Bank were written to Kurczewski.

Jessy Kurczewski fabricated financial records, detective testifies

In more than seven hours on the stand, Plennes described how his investigation of checks and bank statements through subpoenas led him to find that Kurczewski tampered with multiple financial records and obtained loans in Hernan's name.

Phone calls to banks record Jessy Kurczewski impersonating Lynn Hernan, detective testifies

Prosecutors played three recordings of phone calls made to financial institutions by a woman who identifies herself each time as Lynn A. Hernan. In one call made in 2018, the woman says, “I normally use my mobile app and I was blocked online.” Plennes testified that he recognized the voice to be Kurczewski’s in each call and that Kurczewski attempted to gain access to Lynn Hernan’s Citibank account in two of the phone calls played for the jury.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: 'Eye drops' homicide trial of Jessy Kurczewski continues Thursday