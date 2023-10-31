'Eye drops' homicide trial of Jessy Kurczewski continues Tuesday

The trial of a Franklin woman accused of fatally poisoning a Pewaukee woman in 2018 with eyedrop fluid continued in its second week Tuesday.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, of Franklin, is accused of poisoning beautician Lynn Hernan, staging an overdose scene and stealing more than $290,000 from her over time.

Kurczewski faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft. She has pleaded not guilty.

Monday's testimony centered on Jessy Kurczewski's spending

On Monday, the fifth day of testimony, prosecutors presented several witnesses who testified on Kurczewski's spending habits. One by one, they painted her as someone who was generous with gifts, though none of them were clear on where exactly her money came from.

Scott Craig, 48, dated Kurczewski for 3½ years and lived together in his West Allis home for most of that time. Craig testified he and Kurczewski had spoken briefly about a new bedroom set for their home. The discussion ended with him asserting he didn’t think he needed one. He came home one day to find three new bedroom sets had been delivered to his home. Craig said he was unaware of the purchases, which came after Hernan’s death.

Daniel Radoff, Craig's cousin, lived in Craig's West Allis home for part of the time that Kurczewski also resided there. Kurczewski said she worked as a dental assistant, but Radoff testified he began to suspect Kurczewski didn't have a job and confronted her about it. She confided in him she had been out of work for four to six months and didn't tell Craig. She kept up the ruse by putting on a set of scrubs or a uniform each morning, then leaving the home, only to return several hours later as if she had worked the entire day, Radoff said. Even without a job, Kurczewski still managed to spend on gifts and bar and dinner tabs, along with nights out at the casino.

“It seemed like there was no end to the money she had,” Radoff said. “There was always money, lot of spending at the bar, drinks for people, food for people … There was just constant spending.”

Jacqueline Gerloski remained on good terms with Craig, her former husband and the father of their three children. Gerloski testified she was civil with Kurczewski, whom she met at a fast-pitch softball game while Kurczewski and Craig were dating. Gerloski said Kurczewski offered to pay for her to travel to Thailand to visit their adult daughter, who was teaching English there. Gerloski declined, but said she always was curious how she had that kind of money.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: 'Eye drops' homicide trial of Jessy Kurczewski continues Tuesday