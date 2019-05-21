Eye on A.I.— Introducing Fortune's New Brainstorm A.I. Conference

Artificial intelligence promises to revolutionize business by making it possible for computers to translate languages, identify people in photos, and analyze data to find new ways to make money. But despite these advances, most companies haven’t incorporated A.I. into their operations because it’s either too complicated, too expensive, or too early.

With that in mind, Fortune is pleased to announce our newest conference, Brainstorm A.I., in Boston on Sept. 23 and 24. Attendees will hear from corporate leaders and A.I. experts about topics like A.I.’s impact on industries such as finance and manufacturing, the legal considerations in using the technology, and the many lessons learned from companies that are already using A.I.

Sure, A.I. comes with some big question marks: Is it reliable enough? Will it steal jobs? But it also opens the door to making companies more efficient and helping them stay ahead of the competition.

Attendees will get a practical introduction to what A.I can do for them along with an understanding of key A.I.-related technology like neural networks (software that learns from data). They’ll also hear about A.I.’s more futuristic uses such as in robots and listen to A.I. pioneers predict an even more sci-fi future.

