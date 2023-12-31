Eye on Northwest Politics 2023 year-end review

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2023 was a volatile political year in Oregon. On this week’s Eye On Northwest Politics, we look back at the three biggest political stories to come out this year.

The top story of the year involves the state’s nearly billion-dollar cannabis industry and the fallout from a major cannabis company apparently trying to buy political influence, resulting in the resignation of former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Next, partisan politics brought the Oregon legislature to a standstill. A 43-day walkout by 9 Republican senators and 1 independent was the longest walkout in state legislative history. Although Republicans are in the minority, Democrats couldn’t move forward with the state’s business without them. Those who walked out put their own political futures on the line, challenging a voter-approved measure that was supposed to prevent this from happening.

Finally, Portland’s persistent problems took center stage politically as the search for solutions revealed a disconnect between the city of Portland and Multnomah County. The governor convened a task force and the effort to clean up the city took on a new urgency.

