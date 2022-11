Reuters

With just days left before the U.S. midterm elections, Democrats and Republicans are waging court battles that are shaping contests in some districts and helping to set the stage for the 2024 presidential race. The expansion of mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with fraud fears stoked by debunked but widespread claims that President Joe Biden's 2020 election win was rigged, has helped create new flashpoints over election integrity and voter intimidation. An Arizona judge on Tuesday restricted an activist group from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or harassing voters, in a case filed after people in tactical military gear and allegedly carrying weapons were seen monitoring a Maricopa County drop box.