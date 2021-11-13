Eye Opener: Federal grand jury indicts Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon is facing charges after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress. Also, Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for a second month in a row. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

