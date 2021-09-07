Eye Opener: Hospitals overrun by COVID patients

A Texas doctor says hospitals are so full across his region with COVID patients that patients with other problems are facing life-threatening delays. Also, CBS News reports on staggering allegations of domestic violence in the military. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Judge: Patient's wife can't force hospital to treat COVID with ivermectin

    The wife of a hospitalized and intubated COVID-19 patient cannot force UC West Chester Hospital to continue treating her husband with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication with no proven effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, a judge ruled Monday morning.

  • Millions of jobless Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid as benefits program ends

    As the federal pandemic unemployment benefits program expires, an estimated 7.5 million families could struggle to make ends meet, according to the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. NBC News’ Ben Popken explains what’s next for families who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic and how the economy could be impacted as the benefits programs comes to an end.

  • Doctor says gunshot victims forced to wait for treatment as Oklahoma hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus patients

    Ambulances have been stuck at the hospitals unable to unload patients due to a lack of available space

  • Families call for justice at MH17 murder trial

    Families of the victims of the downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 called for justice on Monday (September 6) as they began testifying in the Dutch murder trial of four suspects.Australian Vanessa Rizk lost her parents in the crash."They were gone just like that. Not even one hour later, the media was on the phone asking me to confirm if Albert and Marie Elizabeth Rizk were on (Malaysian Airlines) flight MH17. That was the moment I realized our loss was the knowledge of the world. I remember thinking to myself: how do I I even answer that? How would the perpetrators answer that if it was their loved ones? How would they feel if their life was caught up in a political nightmare that their country wasn't even involved in? How would (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his corrupt Russian government answer that?"Rizk is one of dozens of relatives who will be given an opportunity to speak or submit written statements over the coming three weeks. "It is now time for a conviction. I plead to the court that the victims and their families now receive justice. To the perpetrators: seven years ago you broke up my family in the worst way imaginable. Seven years on, I am determined that you will never, ever break my spirit, and capacity to live and love, just as my dear parents would have wanted me to."MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in 2014 when it was hit by what international investigators and prosecutors say was a Russian surface-to-air missile that originated from a Russian base just across the Ukrainian border. All 298 people on board the passenger aircraft were killed.Moscow denies all responsibility and has refused to extradite the suspects - three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen, who are all suspected of having key roles in the separatist forces. Judges said on Monday they expected to issue a judgement in late 2022.

  • Patients wait thousands of minutes in Texas ER: "We've never seen this"

    Experts are worried Labor Day travel could lead to a spike in COVID cases.

  • Fans can't get over how stunning Demi Moore and Kate Hudson look in cut-out gowns

    The comment section on Moore's Instagram post in the gorgeous ensemble was full of love for the 58-year-old actor.

  • Michael K Williams: The Wire star remembered as 'a fine man and a rare talent'

    Tributes are paid to Michael K Williams, best known for the HBO series, who has died at the age of 54.

  • Hospitals in crisis in least vaccinated state in US

    As patients stream into Mississippi hospitals, doctors and nurses have become accustomed to rampant denial and misinformation about COVID-19 in the nation’s least vaccinated state

  • Lisa Rinna Teams With Daughters, Amelia and Delilah, for Beauty Brand

    Rinna’s daughters are creating their own lip kits for Rinna Beauty.

  • Stars Arriving at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

    These stars know how to make an entrance!

  • ‘Tissue death and blindness’: Inside the terrifying rise of doctor shopping for Botox and fillers in lockdown

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>National register receives average of 20 and 30 reports of rogue practitioners in UK each week. By Maya Oppenheim

  • Elite Guinea army unit says it's overthrown president

    Soldiers in Guinea staged an uprising in the capital on Sunday (September 5).In a broadcast on state television, they claimed to have dissolved the constitution and the West African state's government.One unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea's national flag, said the group planned to form a transitional government, and that further details would be given later.Meanwhile, videos appearing to show the country's president, Alpha Conde, being detained by army special forces circulated on social media.Reuters could not immediately authenticate the footage, but it was posted just hours after heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry.Several sources have claimed an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya, was behind the unrest."We have decided after taking the president who is with us now... to dissolve the current constitution... we also decided to dissolve the government, to close the land and air borders. We call on our brothers in arms to unite in order to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Guinea. We also invite everyone to stay in their bases and continue their usual activities, we will not make the same mistakes as in the past."Right now though, it's not immediately clear who holds power.The Guinean defense ministry said the attack on the palace by mutinous forces and an attempted insurgency had been put down.Earlier, videos shared on social media showed military vehicles patrolling Conkary's streets.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighborhood, which houses the palace and most government ministries, had been sealed off.That source added that many soldiers, some heavily armed, were also posted around the palace.

  • Hurricane Ida will be 'devastating' to tourism industry, Louisiana lieutenant governor says

    “The ones that fall through the cracks are the small businesses in the tourism industry," Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says.

  • Big Ten Roundup: Week 1 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups

    Get caught up on the Big Ten results, standings and next weekend's match-ups with our weekly Big Ten roundup

  • Ole Miss' season-opening win over Louisville nets Lane Kiffin a $100,000 bonus

    Mississippi football head coach Lane Kiffin was not with the Rebels for their victory over Louisville, but he will still collect the $100,000 bonus.

  • South Carolina lawyer shot months after brutal unsolved murders of wife and son

    Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and son were found murdered in June, called 911 on Saturday afternoon to report that he had been shot.

  • Trying to Find Your Mother's Remains From Ground Zero, 20 Years Later

    NEW YORK — Last month, two detectives showed up at Nykiah Morgan’s Long Island home. Her son, Dante, called her while she was at work. “They’re here about Grandma,” he said. Nearly 20 years ago, Dorothy Morgan, Nykiah Morgan’s mother, disappeared into the rubble of the collapsed towers, like most of the 2,753 ground zero victims on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. She was working as an insurance broker in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Yo

  • Dachshunds could be left with severe health problems due to ‘cute’ breeding methods

    Dachshunds should not be bred with exaggerated short legs in attempts to make them appear more “cute”, The Kennel Club has warned.

  • 3-year-old boy found after 3 days' lost in Australian woods

    A 3-year-old boy wearing a sweat shirt and diapers was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink on Monday, three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodland. Hundreds of people had been searching for Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, since he went missing from his family’s remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney, late Friday morning. The crew of a police helicopter spotted him sitting in shallow water in a creek bed late Monday morning about 470 meters (1,540 feet) from his home, Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said.

  • 'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

    "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. New York ABC station WABC-TV reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.