ABC News

Rep. Adam Schiff, a former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that classified documents recently discovered to be in President Joe Biden's possession from his time as vice president need to be assessed for their national security implications. "I don't think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts," the California Democrat said of the Biden documents during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" when pressed by co-anchor Jonathan Karl about any national security risks. Schiff said that he would like to see more information from the intelligence community on the details of the documents, noting that he expects similar details regarding the trove of classified materials that were recovered from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.