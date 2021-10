Bravo

Love, love, love is in the air for Teresa Giudice! The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, who's been dating businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas since July 2020, officially said yes after an epic marriage proposal. And in the photos from the big moment, Teresa's rocking a brand new blinding accessory. On October 21, PEOPLE shared photos from the incredible proposal. According to the publication, Louie popped the question on October 19. While the couple was on vacation in Greece, Louie got down on bend